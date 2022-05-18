 Skip to content
(Vice)   Why not start a forest fire for a backdrop to your selfie?   (vice.com) divider line
3
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Good" to know these kinds of morons aren't exclusive to the US.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
3 TikTokkers do it and now it's an international scourge.  Meanwhile, we in the US are making women die in pain and fear because they had a miscarriage, have a Supreme Court that wants - and has the ability - to overturn every bit of progress on civil rights for the last 150 years, and a pandemic still ongoing with local governments being browbeaten by f*cking idiots into lifting precautions...

But this is what we care about.
 
August11
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Young people desperate for followers."

TikTok has turbocharged a ton of tiny tyrants. Apparently.
 
