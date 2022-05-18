 Skip to content
(Slate)   Doctors in Alabama already turning away women who are miscarrying. Who could have POSSIBLY seen this coming?   (slate.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begin the Samuel Alito young woman, murder count.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood on the hands of justice
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's that Alabama Farker who wants us all to know that Alabama isn't full of hateful, ignorant hicks?  Please, come tell us how this proves your point.  I dare you.
 
maxheck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who could have possibly seen this as desirable punishment?
 
anfrind
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Killing innocent people is a core conservative value.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pharma Bro is out of jail now.  He will team up with Elon Musk and Taylor Swift to find a solution. You have to have faith!
 
Thenixon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maxheck: Who could have possibly seen this as desirable punishment?


Fundies. They're ecstatic over this outcome.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I f*cking hate this country.    How can anyone read that article and think to themselves, "Yep, this is what I want for my country".
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But her emails!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Where's that Alabama Farker who wants us all to know that Alabama isn't full of hateful, ignorant hicks?  Please, come tell us how this proves your point.  I dare you.


From 2019:

Alabama's Senate approved legislation on Tuesday that would ban nearly all abortions in the state at every stage of pregancy, but refused to consider amendments that would provide health care for the mothers who were denied abortions.

State Senator Linda Coleman-Madison proposed an amendment to the bill that would require the state to provide free prenatal and medical care for mothers who had been denied an abortion by the new law. Her amendment was struck down by a vote of 23-6.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just wait till it's a felony for a Doctor not to report a miscarriage to the Police so the murderous non-mommy can be locked up and sentenced for murder and executed

There is one thing that MTG said not too long ago I whole heartedly agree with: We need to seriously consider separating this Nation between those who want to live under theocratic authoritarianism in Jesustan, and those who want to live in an educated and progressive republic

The way things are going, it might very well be the only way to avert Civil War.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Begin the Samuel Alito young woman, murder count.


Alito is going to kill a lot of women.  He doesn't care.  He may even enjoy it.
 
drunkest
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh weird the most regressive states are becoming even more shiatty and regressive.

Good job Republican's!! Really doing the lords work on that side of the aisle.

Maybe next they can make it illegal to breathe and finish off all the poor people that cant pay the fine.

Im just glad I can call them jackasses to their face every time i hear their inane schizoid arguments in a public place, and glad as hell I dont live in shiathole states like Alabama and Missouri.
 
whitroth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
GOP legislators, and Alito, need to be charged in a civil rights lawsuit with attempt to commit murder.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

anfrind: Killing innocent people is a core conservative value.


Only if they're brown and/or not rich.
 
Maktaka
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.


Yeah, but voting doesn't make my peepee tingle, so it's dumb and lame and for corporate stooges.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

anfrind: Killing innocent people is a core conservative value.


If we get really serious about saving our planet, we need to kill about 95% of the population ASAP.

We all need to step up and do our part. Don't depend on Orcs and Republicans to do all of the work.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Got to solve the problem of McDonalds closing early and make more proles.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Deaths for the death cult.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Probably forwarding the women's info to local DAs for murder charges.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why i plan to embargo any state like this. If i cant be certain that a member of my family will receive aporopriate medical care as a visitor in your state, why should i step one foot inside it?
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: But her emails!


Dude...not funny and not now...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The end game is easy to see:
Axlotl Tanks.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doctors in Alabama Already Turn Away Miscarrying Patients. This Will Be America's New Normal.

I'm not sure it'll be America's New Normal, but it will sure as hell be Alabama's New Normal.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And of course, everyone who considered even being asked about their vaccination status a violation of their sacred HIPAA protections will have no problem with the government deciding which medical procedures poor women can have.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I figured the laws are backwards but apparently the doctors are farked-up too. I know I shouldn't be surprised.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.

[Fark user image image 425x650]


You need to win every time.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.


what? and collaborate with moderate nazis like Mark Warner and Tim Kaine?

I just write in Bernie's name for every office, on every ballot.

/They'll get my message soon and then we'll no longer have to worry about capitalism, greed, or evil people
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.


They did. They just voted for Bernie cause Hillary was bad and he was going to give them free college and free healthcare, or something.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Where's that Alabama Farker who wants us all to know that Alabama isn't full of hateful, ignorant hicks?  Please, come tell us how this proves your point.  I dare you.


I hope you're not talking about me.

As my point is and had always been don't get too comfortable, as your Yankee Ass will have this thing coming up your nose.
Do you think New York, Buffalo, Washington State...isn't full of hateful ignorant hicks...that's only because you haven't been paying attention...or been to Boston.

So, yeah...just sit back on your oversized Lilly white ass and make fun of the 'red neck hicks' while we have to carry the water for civil rights and actually get shait done in the court system.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Lambskincoat: Begin the Samuel Alito young woman, murder count.

Alito is going to kill a lot of women.  He doesn't care.  He may even enjoy it.


Have to vilify women and hunt them down. Kinda sounds familiar ......Salem witch trials
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Maktaka: leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.

Yeah, but voting doesn't make my peepee tingle, so it's dumb and lame and for corporate stooges.


In b4 "I don't owe anyone my vote."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Maktaka: leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.

Yeah, but voting doesn't make my peepee tingle, so it's dumb and lame and for corporate stooges.

In b4 "I don't owe anyone my vote."

"What have those dems ever done for me?"


/as they watch their rights to vote and control over their own bodies slip through our fingers for a few generations
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.


It's not just them.  A friend of mine (Gen X) threw away his vote on a third party candidate because he didn't like Clinton, and couldn't see that there was a difference between her and Trump.  Even after the conclusion of Trump's term, he firmly believed that Clinton would have been just as bad, only in a different way.  It didn't make a difference in my state (Virginia went Clinton), but I seem to recall that in some states, the third party throwaway votes were enough to swing closes state over to Trump.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cool, Alabama women overwhelmingly support this having voted for Trump in 2020 by a wide margin - 61% of women voted Trump in 2020.

Enjoy ladies, you stuck it to someone!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Target Builder: UltimaCS: leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.

[Fark user image image 425x650]

You need to win every time.


You guys aren't making it hard. You can only retread the same arguments so many times.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

optikeye: Benevolent Misanthrope: Where's that Alabama Farker who wants us all to know that Alabama isn't full of hateful, ignorant hicks?  Please, come tell us how this proves your point.  I dare you.

I hope you're not talking about me.

As my point is and had always been don't get too comfortable, as your Yankee Ass will have this thing coming up your nose.
Do you think New York, Buffalo, Washington State...isn't full of hateful ignorant hicks...that's only because you haven't been paying attention...or been to Boston.

So, yeah...just sit back on your oversized Lilly white ass and make fun of the 'red neck hicks' while we have to carry the water for civil rights and actually get shait done in the court system.


No, it wasn't you.  But if you're going to claim Alabama is "carrying water for civil rights"... In this particular thread...   Damn, son.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, that was quite an infuriating read. F*ck pro-birth assholes who pass laws like this.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Kuroshin: Maktaka: leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.

Yeah, but voting doesn't make my peepee tingle, so it's dumb and lame and for corporate stooges.

In b4 "I don't owe anyone my vote."

"What have those dems ever done for me?"

/as they watch their rights to vote and control over their own bodies slip through our fingers for a few generations


I'm just amazed that I was able to actually get in before some iteration of the statement was posted.  It used to be like clockwork.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In only 22 months, someone who thinks abortion should be available on demand identified two women who had complications.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anfrind: Killing innocent people is a core conservative value.


Punishing women for sex is a core conservative value.

According to Republicans and Christians these people are not innocent. They obviously had sex and need to be punished.

Also, they aren't people. They are property.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
classic.motown.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Where's that Alabama Farker who wants us all to know that Alabama isn't full of hateful, ignorant hicks?  Please, come tell us how this proves your point.  I dare you.


What the heck, I'll take a stab at it.

How did you California idiots manage to elect a republican governornator?  Were your democratic voters too busy sniffing their own farts and charging their electric bikes?l to vote?

Maybe the plastic surgeons had a special and you were all so loopy from the anesthetic you couldn't Make it?

Or were you so sunbaked and otherbaked that you were not sure what year itwas, let alone remembering that there's a political system that people biatch and fight over?

Sure, Florida man has a rep.  Alabama man has plenty of sisters and cousins to pick from at the family reunion, and Jersey man ... nobody knows what Jersey man does.

But California man votes for the Governator.  I have not forgiven you for that.  So go back to sniffing your farts and yes, I'd like a double roast beef, a small onion rings, and a small coke.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Having watch mrs edmo deal with miscarriages, all I can say is these dumb farks are risking their lives aggravating women already on a roller coaster of hormonal chages and grief.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I figured the laws are backwards but apparently the doctors are farked-up too. I know I shouldn't be surprised.


Probably told that their insurance will be voided if they see these particular patients...
 
hlehmann
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Get out of Alabama as fast as you can, and drop a nuclear bomb behind you as you leave.  Red states, like cockroaches, provide no benefit for a civilized world.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: leeto2: Guess millennials and Gen Z should've voted.

It's not just them.  A friend of mine (Gen X) threw away his vote on a third party candidate because he didn't like Clinton, and couldn't see that there was a difference between her and Trump.  Even after the conclusion of Trump's term, he firmly believed that Clinton would have been just as bad, only in a different way.  It didn't make a difference in my state (Virginia went Clinton), but I seem to recall that in some states, the third party throwaway votes were enough to swing closes state over to Trump.


I'd rather them vote than not care about politics because "you can't change things anyway". You can't IF You Don't Vote!!! Your friend is better than an ex-friend of mine, who said "I'd rather watch anime instead of the news", back in late 2019. Farking 41 and was sad because adulting is hard.
 
