 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   Bored with spreading Covid misinformation, world's idiots have moved onto the 5G Bird Flu Vegetarian Conspiracy   (twincities.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Avian influenza, Influenza, Influenza pandemic, Influenza vaccine, Human flu, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Bird, Global spread of H5N1  
•       •       •

413 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 4:35 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does it have anything to do with birds aren't real?
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I understand the frustration with how COVID was handled. I understand the lack of trust in the media today. I get it. But this is real."

It was always real, I don't understand the lack of trust in the media. If you broaden "media" to include tumblr and fw:fw:fw: emails that cite no one and end up on fox news then fine, I can see it... But perhaps we as a culture shouldn't consider them media, and punish outlets that routinely spray lies and Russian propaganda.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Does it have anything to do with birds aren't real?


🐦 might be drones.  But no matter what they're real. WTF?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Slaxl: "I understand the frustration with how COVID was handled. I understand the lack of trust in the media today. I get it. But this is real."

It was always real, I don't understand the lack of trust in the media. If you broaden "media" to include tumblr and fw:fw:fw: emails that cite no one and end up on fox news then fine, I can see it... But perhaps we as a culture shouldn't consider them media, and punish outlets that routinely spray lies and Russian propaganda.


One of my pet peeves has always been blaming "the media" because it's such a broad, nebulous term. It can mean virtually anything you want it to.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Slaxl: "I understand the frustration with how COVID was handled. I understand the lack of trust in the media today. I get it. But this is real."

It was always real, I don't understand the lack of trust in the media. If you broaden "media" to include tumblr and fw:fw:fw: emails that cite no one and end up on fox news then fine, I can see it... But perhaps we as a culture shouldn't consider them media, and punish outlets that routinely spray lies and Russian propaganda.


I agree.  But. We jailed a kid for a sarcastic comment.  So cats out of the bag.

Maybe we should have different domains?
One for banking and stuff like that.
One for social media.
And one for news.
And www for trash 🗑 🙃 like fark j/k 😆
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Buff derpington
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had a hard time with this article.  They don't seem to worry too much about line breaks...
Fark user image
But, then, they demonstrate an unrivaled ability when it comes to photo captioning...
Fark user imageView Full Size

They somehow felt that they could not just use a stock photo of a chicken?

/I guess a search for "chicken stock photo" brought up a different set of images.
//Makes sense now.
///Swanson's.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was at the shop getting my car fixed and a woman asked if the bottled naturally flavored water was alkaline.

They were all citrus flavors so I told her that if they are naturally flavored from highly acidic fruit, they are likely to be acidic as well.

She said not the lemon one, because lemons turn alkaline when they are in your body.

WTF?

Are people getting dumber?
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I had a hard time with this article.  They don't seem to worry too much about line breaks...
[Fark user image 425x77]
But, then, they demonstrate an unrivaled ability when it comes to photo captioning...
[Fark user image 425x466]
They somehow felt that they could not just use a stock photo of a chicken?

/I guess a search for "chicken stock photo" brought up a different set of images.
//Makes sense now.
///Swanson's.


They quoted the chicken so they're required by law to provide an accurate photo
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: I was at the shop getting my car fixed and a woman asked if the bottled naturally flavored water was alkaline.

They were all citrus flavors so I told her that if they are naturally flavored from highly acidic fruit, they are likely to be acidic as well.

She said not the lemon one, because lemons turn alkaline when they are in your body.

WTF?

Are people getting dumber?


No.
We're just ignorant.
Also maybe she was stupid
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Slaxl: "I understand the frustration with how COVID was handled. I understand the lack of trust in the media today. I get it. But this is real."

It was always real, I don't understand the lack of trust in the media. If you broaden "media" to include tumblr and fw:fw:fw: emails that cite no one and end up on fox news then fine, I can see it... But perhaps we as a culture shouldn't consider them media, and punish outlets that routinely spray lies and Russian propaganda.

One of my pet peeves has always been blaming "the media" because it's such a broad, nebulous term. It can mean virtually anything you want it to.


"The media is full of lies, and that's why I only trust Fox News!"
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Does it have anything to do with birds aren't real?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cajnik: eurotrader: Does it have anything to do with birds aren't real?

[Fark user image image 425x285]


And yet we don't have less crime.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cajnik: eurotrader: Does it have anything to do with birds aren't real?

[Fark user image image 425x285]

And yet we don't have less crime.


You're thinking small beans.

This is big picture, deep state, web3.0
 
Kattungali [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: I was at the shop getting my car fixed and a woman asked if the bottled naturally flavored water was alkaline.

They were all citrus flavors so I told her that if they are naturally flavored from highly acidic fruit, they are likely to be acidic as well.

She said not the lemon one, because lemons turn alkaline when they are in your body.

WTF?

Are people getting dumber?


This is actually a thing among the naturopathy crowd.   They believe one of the things that causes illness is not "balancing" alkaline and acidic foods.   You go get a test, and the "doctor" tells you whether you need to consume more of one or the other, but that some things turn from one into the other when you eat/drink them.

Source: my mother and sister, who are both antivax and heavy into woo.   (I don't talk to my mother about anything health-related anymore, and I don't talk to my sister at all.)
 
Speef
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty sure Gene Ray covered this topic 15 years ago.
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"They're testing the animals for bird flu with PCR tests. That should give you a clue as to what's going on," wrote one Twitter user, in a post that's been liked and retweeted thousands of times.

/facepalm
//humanity is doomed because of the stupid
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.