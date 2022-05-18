 Skip to content
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is released from prison early - five years into his seven-year stretch
    More: News  
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Backpheifengesicht.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude looks rail thin. It's a little off.

Second:

"Shkreli also posted a photo to his Facebook page, showing himself in the backseat of the car, writing: 'Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.'"

Farker learned absolutely nothing.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: First:

[Fark user image 315x402]

Dude looks rail thin. It's a little off.

Second:

"Shkreli also posted a photo to his Facebook page, showing himself in the backseat of the car, writing: 'Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.'"

Farker learned absolutely nothing.


What did you expect?  That he would come out of his prison experience a changed man, determined to help those less fortunate and practice true humility?

That only happens in sermons.

Bad sermons.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What did you expect?  That he would come out of his prison experience a changed man, determined to help those less fortunate and practice true humility?


No, of course not.

But I had hoped he would have had the sense to be something of a quieter, more circumspect douchenozzle for a month or two.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really should have increased his prison term by 500% just as he was approaching parole.

/I know they can't do that
//But Karma would have appreciated it.
///As would many lols.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: No, of course not.

But I had hoped he would have had the sense to be something of a quieter, more circumspect douchenozzle for a month or two.

No, of course not.

But I had hoped he would have had the sense to be something of a quieter, more circumspect douchenozzle for a month or two.


Yeah, hope springs eternal.  This guy was never going to be that, though.  He's made a lifestyle of being the most unabashedly obnoxious asshole on the planet.  And it's been very lucrative for him, too.

As soon as he's legally allowed, I bet he gets out of the country and sets himself up somewhere without an extradition treaty, with all the cash he was able to offshore before the trial.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is only justice in fiction. In real life no one bad gets punished, they all dance away laughing
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if that reporter who divorced her husband because she was in love with Shkreli is still waiting for him?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have to fill in his parole officer on the details of his master plan to steal back the one of a kind Wu Tang album?
 
DigitalSorceress
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hmm in that time he's gone from being quite possibly America's most punchable face to being kind of far down that list - McConnell and tRump and Graham and Stone and Giuliani and Spencer all taking the lead while he was out of play.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope:
Yeah, hope springs eternal.  This guy was never going to be that, though.  He's made a lifestyle of being the most unabashedly obnoxious asshole on the planet.  And it's been very lucrative for him, too.

He's Elon Musk?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I expect some pointed comments from Wu Tang Clan shortly.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: No, of course not.

But I had hoped he would have had the sense to be something of a quieter, more circumspect douchenozzle for a month or two.

No, of course not.

But I had hoped he would have had the sense to be something of a quieter, more circumspect douchenozzle for a month or two.


Nope. He needs to grift. He's a talentless unproductive ass with no morals. There's a big market for that in the give-me-your-money game. Half of this country loves him because he pisses off the other half.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: First:

[Fark user image image 315x402]

Dude looks rail thin. It's a little off.

Second:

"Shkreli also posted a photo to his Facebook page, showing himself in the backseat of the car, writing: 'Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.'"

Farker learned absolutely nothing.


He converted to Islam.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LOL why not? They probably figured it was a mistake that a wealthy white person somehow ended up there.

Now lets check on the black men doing a 10 year bid for stealing a 12 pack.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Martian_Astronomer: First:

[Fark user image 315x402]

Dude looks rail thin. It's a little off.

Second:

"Shkreli also posted a photo to his Facebook page, showing himself in the backseat of the car, writing: 'Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.'"

Farker learned absolutely nothing.

What did you expect?  That he would come out of his prison experience a changed man, determined to help those less fortunate and practice true humility?

That only happens in sermons.

Bad sermons.


I spent 3 weeks in jail. One time. 30 years ago.  So. It . Can. Happen.  But you have stop being that person.
Most people depend on their sense of who they are.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, hope springs eternal.  This guy was never going to be that, though.  He's made a lifestyle of being the most unabashedly obnoxious asshole on the planet.  And it's been very lucrative for him, too.

No, of course not.

But I had hoped he would have had the sense to be something of a quieter, more circumspect douchenozzle for a month or two.

Yeah, hope springs eternal.  This guy was never going to be that, though.  He's made a lifestyle of being the most unabashedly obnoxious asshole on the planet.  And it's been very lucrative for him, too.


And if anything, the "market" for that kind of person has gotten way, WAY better since he went to prison. I don't know what kind of media access he had in jail -- since he was in cushy fed prison I suspect pretty good -- but if he paid any attention to the ascendency of people like Elon Musk over the last few years, the lesson is clear: Dial that shiat up to 11.

I GUARANTEE he'd going to quadruple the number of fanboys, clinger-ons, and worshippers he has simply by being an even bigger tool than he was before.

And he won't be persona non grata in the business world provided he's making people money.

All this asshole really got was a few years off from work. He's going to be worse than ever. I'd stake money on it.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That was 5 years ago?

Pandemic time makes it feel a lot longer ago than that.
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
still so punchable
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: No, of course not.

But I had hoped he would have had the sense to be something of a quieter, more circumspect douchenozzle for a month or two.

No, of course not.

But I had hoped he would have had the sense to be something of a quieter, more circumspect douchenozzle for a month or two.


He'd have to lost something.  Did he? Maybe not. Apparently.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pharma Bro!

I say he was framed! Now who's with me?!?!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: He's Elon Musk?
Yeah, hope springs eternal.  This guy was never going to be that, though.  He's made a lifestyle of being the most unabashedly obnoxious asshole on the planet.  And it's been very lucrative for him, too.

He's Elon Musk?


There are similarities, and the Venn diagrams between their respective fans have a ton of overlap. Granted, the Musk circle is a lot bigger. But it almost completely engulfs the Shkreli circle.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

VelcroFez: There is only justice in fiction. In real life no one bad gets punished, they all dance away laughing


Watch this it will make your day.
I laughed the whole time
Diana Lovejoy plots against her estranged husband
Youtube -ni12BUq2Vg
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I still think most of the trouble he got in was for exposing what was already going on and calling too much attention to it. The stuff that pissed off the public (massive price increases) wasn't what he went to jail for, but more for cooked up stuff that would have been ignored if not for wanting to pin something on him.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just in time to take over as CEO for Abbot and give baby formula a 5000x price hike!
It's time to see just what the baby formula market will bear. Capitalism Fark-Ya!
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dude is loathsome but releasing people from prison early is Good, Actually, and there should be more of it.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DigitalSorceress: Hmm in that time he's gone from being quite possibly America's most punchable face to being kind of far down that list - McConnell and tRump and Graham and Stone and Giuliani and Spencer all taking the lead while he was out of play.


I very briefly gave Graham forgiveness when he reversed himself after hearing encryption testimony. He lost that pretty quickly.
 
Scanty Em
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He'll probably run for senate. And win. And make a few billion on insider trading. And push legislation for big pharma that puts more billions in his pocket. And openly make a deal with Putin.

Murica.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's annoy the guards annoying, then there's the Guard Union statement 'Shkreli is so annoying they're all going to quit and we don't have anyone on the replacement roster,' annoying.

/he won't get laid on the outside either
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DigitalSorceress: Hmm in that time he's gone from being quite possibly America's most punchable face to being kind of far down that list - McConnell and tRump and Graham and Stone and Giuliani and Spencer all taking the lead while he was out of play.


Oh, I have a feeling this King of Assholes will make up for his absence in the near future...
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The fact that he didn't die from Covid proves there is no God.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank god. Now, he can truly be free to do what he was clearly born to do:

Stand non-chalantly next to a sign that says "Punch this man for 1 Bitcoin"
 
dyhchong
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He official release date is scheduled for October 2023 after being convicted of two counts of securities fraud and a single count of conspiracy.

So when's Musk going in?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
May the treatment for whatever medical issues he develops be $20,000,000 per pill and not covered by insurance.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't believe they cut his sentence short after he flooded Gotham and encouraged all those shootings. I guess it really is true what they say. You want early release, get caught by Batman. Nobody caught by Batman ever serves their full time.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why hasn't anyone punched him in his face yet?
He's been free for hours now...
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: First:

[Fark user image 315x402]

Dude looks rail thin. It's a little off.

Second:

"Shkreli also posted a photo to his Facebook page, showing himself in the backseat of the car, writing: 'Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.'"

Farker learned absolutely nothing.


I'm counting on that fact.
 
Speef
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Martian_Astronomer: Benevolent Misanthrope: What did you expect?  That he would come out of his prison experience a changed man, determined to help those less fortunate and practice true humility?

No, of course not.

But I had hoped he would have had the sense to be something of a quieter, more circumspect douchenozzle for a month or two.

Yeah, hope springs eternal.  This guy was never going to be that, though.  He's made a lifestyle of being the most unabashedly obnoxious asshole on the planet.  And it's been very lucrative for him, too.

As soon as he's legally allowed, I bet he gets out of the country and sets himself up somewhere without an extradition treaty, with all the cash he was able to offshore before the trial.


Flee the country?

When he's clearly Presidential material?

At a time when Presidents can do absolutely anything, including physically attacking Congress with a militia of frothing idiots, and still be highly electable?
 
scalpod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, that oughta teach him a lesson.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I expect some pointed comments from Wu Tang Clan shortly.


Wu Tang Clan got nothin' to fark with.
 
sid244
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of the most punchable faces in the world
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They really should have increased his prison term by 500% just as he was approaching parole.

/I know they can't do that
//But Karma would have appreciated it.
///As would many lols.


Big Karma!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

helpdeskguy: still so punchable


Exactly. "Just one smirk, motherfarker."
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Backpfeifengesicht
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have to ask the question - if he's so goddamn punchable - and I'm not denying it - how come no one has?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sandi_fish: The fact that he didn't die from Covid proves there is no God.


Or the fact that he didn't die proves that he was in a federal prison and federal prisons are equipped to isolate people.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It'd be a real shame if this asshole were to meet a grisly end...
 
Speef
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have to ask the question - if he's so goddamn punchable - and I'm not denying it - how come no one has?


It's the great Cycle of American Ethics.

Being an amoral thieving slimebag makes you rich.

Being rich makes you immune to any consequences that your actions might otherwise have (and often makes you widely admired for your actions).

Even the dumbest of assclowns can shrug off the most serious offenses if daddy gave them some dough.  Hop over to the politics tab if you need some examples.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nirbo: He converted to Islam.

[Fark user image image 315x402]

Dude looks rail thin. It's a little off.

Second:

"Shkreli also posted a photo to his Facebook page, showing himself in the backseat of the car, writing: 'Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.'"

Farker learned absolutely nothing.

He converted to Islam.


By injection.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I really wish he had a taste of his own medicine. In the form of a couple jabs from Epipens. Yes, I am aware what this will do.
 
