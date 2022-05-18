 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AccuWeather)   Look, I know the weather here drinks now and then, but going from 90 to snow in 24 hours?   (accuweather.com) divider line
16
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

589 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 3:11 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aurora stubby? Normally when I see Aurora it includes Colfax and related to some criminal acts or how republican Coffman is doing something idiotic.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've seen that in northern Maine, but not from 90 F

/80 F to snow in 24 hrs
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
people aren't going to wake up until there are fire tornadoes and places where the constant lightning strikes never stop
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe 90 to 100 and drought conditions.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
la nina refuses to let up this year
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's Colorado weather.  /shrug
 
kb7rky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Winchester, ID, would like a word:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/last month (April 12)
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds about right. The first year I was stationed at Buckley, we had a tornado warning every day for two weeks straight during the summer, and we got snow on the last day of summer.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've seen it before. It's called Spring, and it's totally farked up! :-) THere is a slight chance we'll get snow Friday night, probably the same storm system. But we're probably not getting the snow here. Rain would still be nice, though.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheAnalogKid: people aren't going to wake up until there are fire tornadoes and places where the constant lightning strikes never stop


First 6 words are all that's needed.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheAnalogKid: people aren't going to wake up until there are fire tornadoes and places where the constant lightning strikes never stop


I used to be an optimist like yourself too.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
long time ago had 105 for a high at the colorado river on memorial day. came by our mountain place to drop off the boat, im sunburned with shorts and a tank top and no other clothes, and its 20 degrees with 2 inches of snow and blowing 30 mph. flipflops make terrible snow shoes. we dumped everything, locked it up and got the hell outa there...
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheAnalogKid: people aren't going to wake up until there are fire tornadoes and places where the constant lightning strikes never stop


It's sure going to put a dent in the tourism.  Until they invent "disaster tourism."
 
ar393
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: TheAnalogKid: people aren't going to wake up until there are fire tornadoes and places where the constant lightning strikes never stop

It's sure going to put a dent in the tourism.  Until they invent "disaster tourism."


After Irene we had a lot of of that here in Vermont. I called them "ditch peepers" instead of leafpeepers.

I'm from NYC, I joked that ground zero became the most visited hole in the US over the Grand Canyon
 
rxs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: TheAnalogKid: people aren't going to wake up until there are fire tornadoes and places where the constant lightning strikes never stop

It's sure going to put a dent in the tourism.  Until they invent "disaster tourism."


Disaster tourism has been a thing for at least 15 years now. In New Orleans you could pay for a tour of neighborhoods destroyed by Katrina back in 2007.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.