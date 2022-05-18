 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Hero 🎶 It's a🌈 world after all"🎵   (yahoo.com) divider line
56
•       •       •

feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it when college students think they're consequential.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the kids are still alright.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a reason why an ex-Mormon bisexual female would choose to attend BYU?  Because I can't think of one, unless it was a full ride.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Is there a reason why an ex-Mormon bisexual female would choose to attend BYU?  Because I can't think of one, unless it was a full ride.


My guess full ride and it's a relatively prestigious school, despite... Y'know... All the woo-woo space salamanders, weird-ass pajamas, and pushing anti-gay legislation that violates civil liberties.

Plus, there's the distinct possibility she learned she was bi while attending BYU. LOTS of former Mormon ids learn their truths in college.

/ And some just dig deeper into denial
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In case you were wondering, the Mormon chick on The Real World New Orleans has since left the church.

/cool story, boomer
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good for her.  I'm sure the sound of jimmies being thoroughly rustled at the ceremony was quite euphonious.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone get a pic from that page?

I got several video ads that loaded quickly... but no images pertinent to the headline.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: consequential.


But she is on TikTok...
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: euphonious


This word...I like it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would not be surprised if those bigoted Fs tried to withhold her degree.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
🌈 🏳‍🌈 🌈 🏳‍🌈 🌈 woot 🙌 😀
 
dracos31
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I like it when college students think they're consequential.


We feel the same way about you.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She states she refused to hide. Yet the rainbow symbol was sewn inside where it could not be seen.
If that's not hiding, what is it?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good for her. This is how you make a positive influence on society. She will be able to write her own ticket and help many more marginalized individuals with this exposure.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I like it when college students think they're consequential.


Reminds me of something I heard once: "Why are campus politics so vicious? Because they're meaningless".
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you have the grades to get into BYU, you have the grades to go full ride at State University that would not oppress you.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: She states she refused to hide. Yet the rainbow symbol was sewn inside where it could not be seen.
If that's not hiding, what is it?


Not being thrown out before the ceremony starts, most likely.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sure all her teachers watch lesbian porn anyway.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Is there a reason why an ex-Mormon bisexual female would choose to attend BYU?  Because I can't think of one, unless it was a full ride.

Is there a reason why an ex-Mormon bisexual female would choose to attend BYU?  Because I can't think of one, unless it was a full ride.


Go on...
 
Avigdore
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She was there for the hot Mormon "boys." They're all hot, in their black pants and white dress shirts. I've seen the training videos ...
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: If you have the grades to get into BYU, you have the grades to go full ride at State University that would not oppress you.


State University That Will not Oppress You has shiat rankings in Youtubeology. Really hurts your chances in getting into a good TikTok masters program at like, Social Justice State, or University of Smug.
 
BRobably_Not
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nobody cares. Take your empty diploma holder and get off the stage. How full of yourself do you have to be to think that doing that will make a difference? Again, nobody gives two craps about all the work you did to sew a rainbow into your $1,000 graduation gown.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OK, sure. *shrug*

It's well into the 21st century. This is kinda more sad than anything, but good for her.

I guess it's too late to go to a better school that doesn't make you hide your real self like when Jews had to pretend to be Christian to keep from getting gassed to death.

I assume that irony is lost on the admin at BYU.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: space salamanders


I guess I'm out of the loop on current LDS instruction.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Is there a reason why an ex-Mormon bisexual female would choose to attend BYU?  Because I can't think of one, unless it was a full ride.


RTFA
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: She states she refused to hide. Yet the rainbow symbol was sewn inside where it could not be seen.
If that's not hiding, what is it?


dramatic reveal :)    presentation counts, people!
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skybird659: Benevolent Misanthrope: Is there a reason why an ex-Mormon bisexual female would choose to attend BYU?  Because I can't think of one, unless it was a full ride.

RTFA


I thought this was fark!
 
muphasta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I would not be surprised if those bigoted Fs tried to withhold her degree.


That was my first thought too since the "diploma" received on stage is a prop. She doesn't have her diploma yet, well at the time the video was taken.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Anyone get a pic from that page?

I got several video ads that loaded quickly... but no images pertinent to the headline.


I think it was the opening to Porky's 2
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's just weird that a religion that protects rapist clergy believes that LGBT folks are evil.
Gay people aren't raping kids. Christian clergy are.
You'd think that would be enough for everyone to abandon those churches...
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here is that attention you ordered.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BRobably_Not: Nobody cares. Take your empty diploma holder and get off the stage. How full of yourself do you have to be to think that doing that will make a difference? Again, nobody gives two craps about all the work you did to sew a rainbow into your $1,000 graduation gown.


You sure seem big mad about it.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
is a recent college graduate and LGBTQIA+ activist.

Does the + mean "everybody we didn't already mention"?  Because you could just say L+.
 
Muta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was expecting something else when they used the word, "flash".
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Anyone get a pic from that page?

I got several video ads that loaded quickly... but no images pertinent to the headline.


ROYGBIV or it didn't happen!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BRobably_Not: Nobody cares. Take your empty diploma holder and get off the stage. How full of yourself do you have to be to think that doing that will make a difference? Again, nobody gives two craps about all the work you did to sew a rainbow into your $1,000 graduation gown.


Tell me you know nothing about the importance of representation without telling me you know nothing about the importance of representation.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skybird659: Benevolent Misanthrope: Is there a reason why an ex-Mormon bisexual female would choose to attend BYU?  Because I can't think of one, unless it was a full ride.

RTFA


I did.  Nothing about why she chose BYU.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: If you have the grades to get into BYU, you have the grades to go full ride at State University that would not oppress you.


But how can you change a system you avoid?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Muta: I was expecting something else when they used the word, "flash".


I can relate.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BRobably_Not: Nobody cares. Take your empty diploma holder and get off the stage. How full of yourself do you have to be to think that doing that will make a difference? Again, nobody gives two craps about all the work you did to sew a rainbow into your $1,000 graduation gown.


don't speak for other people.  it's bad form, imprecise, and undermines one's argument.
it also makes you look like a big dumb doodie-head  :)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Anyone get a pic from that page?

I got several video ads that loaded quickly... but no images pertinent to the headline.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skybird659: MurphyMurphy: Anyone get a pic from that page?

I got several video ads that loaded quickly... but no images pertinent to the headline.

[Fark user image 759x519]


badass, thanks!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skybird659: MurphyMurphy: Anyone get a pic from that page?

I got several video ads that loaded quickly... but no images pertinent to the headline.

[Fark user image 759x519]


Chancellor Karen over there looks pleased as punch.
 
whitroth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Avigdore: [Fark user image 311x162]


Call someone else an attention seeker.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I like it when college students think they're consequential.


They like it when you clean out their rain gutters, or shine their shoes.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

guestguy: MurphyMurphy: Anyone get a pic from that page?

I got several video ads that loaded quickly... but no images pertinent to the headline.

ROYGBIV or it didn't happen!


Okay, here ya go:
static4.arrow.comView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: skybird659: Benevolent Misanthrope: Is there a reason why an ex-Mormon bisexual female would choose to attend BYU?  Because I can't think of one, unless it was a full ride.

RTFA

I did.  Nothing about why she chose BYU.


Who paid for her college education? Was she bi when she started school, or had she just been realizing it?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: She states she refused to hide. Yet the rainbow symbol was sewn inside where it could not be seen.
If that's not hiding, what is it?


Getting to the stage before being escorted away. So she could show EVERYONE by not being hidden. (by security).
Extrapolation. Look it up, then try it out!
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BRobably_Not: nobody gives two craps about all the work you did to sew a rainbow into your $1,000 graduation gown.


And yet here you are, shooting off your loud, fat mouth about it.
 
