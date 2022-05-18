 Skip to content
(MSN)   Most police departments use spike strips to stop fleeing cars, Rochester MN has a better idea   (msn.com) divider line
14
    More: Fail, MSN  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was hoping for Claymores.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like something the police could order from The Acme Corporation.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K-K-K-K-K-K-Ken is c----c-c-c-c-om-m-m-ing to a-r-r-est hi-i-i-i-m!
 
orange whip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver is gonna be found guilty....evidence is pretty concrete
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people.


I would like to hear more about this aspect of the chase.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who pours concrete when it's snowing?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

orange whip: Driver is gonna be found guilty....evidence is pretty concrete


She's on to be...
(•_•)( •_•)>⌐■-■(⌐■_■)
a hardened criminal. YEEEEEAAAHHHH
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people.


I would like to hear more about this aspect of the chase.


MurphyMurphy: Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people.

[i.imgflip.com image 529x471]



Aha:

A yet-unnamed 53-year-old woman had been the center of nine complaints to Rochester police since May 11, Capt. Casey Moilanen said, for driving erratically and using a bullhorn to, in her words, "spread the word of God" as she drove.

*deaddove.jpg*
 
hlehmann
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people."

Let me guess, she's a MAGAT.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ACAB and them colluding with concrete companies proves it!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hlehmann: "Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people."

Let me guess, she's a MAGAT.

"Capt. Casey Moilanen said, for driving erratically and using a bullhorn to, in her words, "spread the word of God" as she drove."


OK, either way it's still a mental illness.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people.

[i.imgflip.com image 529x471]


They don't show the back of the car.
I was trying to look for the MAGA bumper stickers.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: MurphyMurphy: Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people.

[i.imgflip.com image 529x471]

They don't show the back of the car.
I was trying to look for the MAGA bumper stickers.


Probably not her car.
 
