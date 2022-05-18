 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man drew up a fake pardon from President Trump to try to wiggle out of federal fraud charges. He also tried to deed himself properties that belonged to Jeffrey Epstein   (tampabay.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is why insane asylums need to be brought back.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Grifting ain't easy
 
soporific
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To be fair, he did have a note from Epstein's Mother.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn, if a fake Trump pardon gets you 30 years in jail, how many years does a real pardon get you?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Damn, if a fake Trump pardon gets you 30 years in jail, how many years does a real pardon get you?


Five nights a week on NewsMax.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...Are we sure it was fake?  It sounds perfectly on-brand for him to think believe he still has the power to do that.  If it was done in Sharpie, there's a non-zero possibility here.

/Nah, he would only have pardoned this guy if there was something in it for him personally
//Or if the guy praised him sufficiently right before
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was it in crayon? I'm not talking Crayola either. The off-brand waxy crap that marks unevenly.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Still a better love story than Twilight, and a better investment thesis than Bitcoin.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When you think your state deserves its own tag, consider these things.
 
