 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Today's thing you've done completely wrong your entire life is...using post-it notes   (intheknow.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Post-it note, 3M, sticky notes, Mom breaks, today years, biggest thing, best minimalist bed, TikTokerAli Abdaal  
•       •       •

900 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 10:30 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought post-it notes were only used as a prop in conspiracy theory shows.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There had to be a Post-Its influencer, what a world we live in.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh. Anything I want to stick more than a few hours gets a bit of tape anyways.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Uh, yeah, many of us knew this.
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is there a tiktok on how to wipe properly?

On second thought, don't answer that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snort: Is there a tiktok on how to wipe properly?

On second thought, don't answer that.


start at the balls.
 
ansius
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's a proper way to use post-it notes, and that's for when you want to leave comments on business documents without leaving a permanent record so you can dodge document retention laws and make sure you can avoid responsibility for your business fraud years later.

You know, just like TFG did.

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/11/politics/donald-trump-new-york-judge-civil-contempt/index.html
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: Snort: Is there a tiktok on how to wipe properly?

On second thought, don't answer that.

start at the balls.


Then work your way up, then down, then up again, down some more, that's right, just like that...
 
GreenSun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I never had the problem that was shown in the video. The piece of paper never tried to fly away.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If cats could write

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I never had the problem that was shown in the video. The piece of paper never tried to fly away.


Yeah me neither.  I used to stick them all around my computer monitor back when there was room on the bezel.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's really stupid.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still more right than using TikTok
 
mononymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I use mine for passwords. I leave it on the front of my monitor, easy-peasy.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AKA... thing I've done right my entire life without ever once thinking of it.

I did use a LOT of legal pads and note pads growing up, those obvs don't stick but it's just how you do it.

OMG, I can't believe that I have to suggest you get off my lawn.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x680]


media.thetab.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh cool! Another influencer trying to tell me how to live my life!

Shaming me for loading my washing machine, taking a bowel movement, or using a can opener the alleged incorrect way wasn't enough. Now we're on to post-it notes!
 
Fissile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You mean writing all my passwords on post-it-notes and sticking them around the monitor is bad?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What an amazing discovery. Next he can teach everyone this life hack:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Oh cool! Another influencer trying to tell me how to live my life!

Shaming me for loading my washing machine, taking a bowel movement, or using a can opener the alleged incorrect way wasn't enough. Now we're on to post-it notes!


Sometimes it's a good thing though:


Detergent packs are kinda wishy-washy (Dishwashers Explained)
Youtube _rBO8neWw04


Long story short, many people (ourselves included) had not done a particularly good job of figuring out how to use our dishwasher.  This guy spent a considerable amount of time figuring out how to get the most out of his, and he posted his insights.  And we've found most of his advice to actually work, such that we're not manually scrubbing off the food and only using the machine as a sterilizer anymore.
 
razyjean
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fissile: You mean writing all my passwords on post-it-notes and sticking them around the monitor is bad?


depending on just how many passwords you have written down, and if there aren't any references to what systems or websites they're for, then that might work for someone casually looking over your shoulder.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mononymous: I use mine for passwords. I leave it on the front of my monitor, easy-peasy.


Cut your password sheet in half so that each half contains half of each password. Keep one half in your wallet, and leave one half at your computer. Bingo: Two-factor authentication!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mononymous: I use mine for passwords. I leave it on the front of my monitor, easy-peasy.


I did that in the office except it was always a funny password, not my real random crap password.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I never had the problem that was shown in the video. The piece of paper never tried to fly away.


I've never had a post-it note stick to anything for more than 10 seconds. EVAR.

/Doesn't matter how I pull it off
//Any post-it not sandwiched between things ends up on the floor
///I use them like discardable bookmarks. They are ok for that.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: mononymous: I use mine for passwords. I leave it on the front of my monitor, easy-peasy.

I did that in the office except it was always a funny password, not my real random crap password.


I keep a fake PIN with my ATM card in the hopes that if I lose my wallet and someone tries to use it, the card will be cancelled from too many bad PIN attempts.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Despite "common knowledge", 3M didn't invent Post-it notes.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Snort: Is there a tiktok on how to wipe properly?

On second thought, don't answer that.


my parents had quite an argument over this when i was in my youth. mom was displeased with my skid marks and it took off from there. i was really young. they would argue over anything.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like using them for masking stuff. The adhesive is low tack, no residues, different sizes (long, short)

Or a bookmark.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snort: Is there a tiktok on how to wipe properly?

On second thought, don't answer that.


I need this TIA
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x680]


This
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.