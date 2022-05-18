 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Study reveals cats know each other's names; just don't give a shiat   (marthastewart.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Cat, names of other cats, Felidae, Cats, new study, domestic cats, names of the humans, different names  
•       •       •

458 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 2:58 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

According to Fark, this is the only interest cats have in humans.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did anyone think cats didn't know this?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have two cats.  I can assure you that when I call one by name, it is obvious which one is ignoring me because I'm not calling it and which is ignoring me on general principles.

I'm not even joking.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This research belongs in a litter box.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I rarely call my cat by it's Christian name. Usually, it's some variation of 'asshole', 'fatass' or 'you farking lump'.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I rarely call my cat by it's Christian name. Usually, it's some variation of 'asshole', 'fatass' or 'you farking lump'.


I, on the other hand, love my cat and so call him things like 'swee' boy', 'kittyboi' and 'shiathead'.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I call all orange cats "Mr. Cheese"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Did anyone think cats didn't know this?


Shoot, I had a cat who knew my name, and learned to say it fairly clearly. But only when she wanted something...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Call them by the right name, or call them by the wrong name.  Just don't call them late for dinner.
 
ar393
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Subtonic: I rarely call my cat by it's Christian name. Usually, it's some variation of 'asshole', 'fatass' or 'you farking lump'.

I, on the other hand, love my cat and so call him things like 'swee' boy', 'kittyboi' and 'shiathead'.


I pronounced shiathead...sheeth-eed when referencing my fur ball. Sadly he crossed the rainbow bridge this January after 13+ years with me.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I rarely call my cat by it's Christian name. Usually, it's some variation of 'asshole', 'fatass' or 'you farking lump'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They know our names, too...but insist on calling everyone by "peasant".
 
maxheck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only reason you give a cat a name is so they have something to ignore you by.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Growing up, my pets all knew each other's names and the names of their people. You could tell the cat to go find the dog, the dog to go find the cat, or either of them to find a particular person, and they would.

I guess that's not normal?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

guestguy: They know our names, too...but insist on calling everyone by "peasant".


Maybe they're French.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

apoptotic: Growing up, my pets all knew each other's names and the names of their people. You could tell the cat to go find the dog, the dog to go find the cat, or either of them to find a particular person, and they would.

I guess that's not normal?


It is normal, people just have to write stuff to fill their website to get clicks.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I forget the guy's name, but his theory, expressed via poem, was that cats have many names. A pubic name, a true name, a given name. This was on top of the name given to them by humans.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a cat that is an exception to the rule. He comes when I call him, is generally affectionate without cause or need, and is not socially awkward.

I'm actually not convinced that he's not a dog in a cat suit, honestly.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My cats names are "Princess, Schizo, Klepto and The Angry Shiater"

They all ignore me unless I'm feeding them or don't move for awhile and they think they can eat me.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Did anyone think cats didn't know this?


The people who funded the study?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrparks: I forget the guy's name, but his theory, expressed via poem, was that cats have many names. A pubic name, a true name, a given name. This was on top of the name given to them by humans.


T.S. Eliot's book Old Possum's Book Of Practical Cats. It was the basis for the musical Cats.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I rarely call my cat by it's Christian name. Usually, it's some variation of 'asshole', 'fatass' or 'you farking lump'.


One of my cats usually responds to his middle name "GET OFF THE FARKING COUNTER!"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

apoptotic: Growing up, my pets all knew each other's names and the names of their people. You could tell the cat to go find the dog, the dog to go find the cat, or either of them to find a particular person, and they would.

I guess that's not normal?


Humans and cats being able to communicate clearly and unambiguously is not the norm.  It takes work by both the human and the cat.  Most humans reduce this to the stereotype that cats are dumb, only motivated by food, and will eat you if you die.  Ok, that last part's true, but the others aren't.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.