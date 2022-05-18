 Skip to content
(Fox 46 Charlotte)   Perhaps Carrie attended their prom this year?   (fox46.com) divider line
    More: Sick, High school, Monday, clean environment, Richmond Community High School, Education, high school, minutes of the incident, Garin Pappas of Warrenton  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was thinking of Class of 1984.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why blur it out? It's a bit of blood, not a chainsaw murder scene.

Back in the "day," the custodian would just come around with his orange sawdust stuff, sweep it and mop it with bleach. I suppose now they hire hazmat suit wearing crews with a 22 chemical process that requires shutting down the school for a week. Or something.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
1) The school obviously farked up with the lack  of immediate cleaning and the delayed communication.

2) But that one mom who said that the (high school) kids were traumatized is ridiculous.
 
Valter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's an incredibly bad way of seeing things.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet if it was Mercury they'd have shiat that school down for a week to clean it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's fake. I can tell by the pixels.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is what happens when schools start banning kitty litter. Jesus Christ there is no pleasing you people
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WARNING: Graphic photos below.
wric.comView Full Size

wric.comView Full Size


?
 
Valter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh and by the way, Virginia you need to stop being weird. Although it was weird when I arrived there.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: 1) The school obviously farked up with the lack  of immediate cleaning and the delayed communication.

2) But that one mom who said that the (high school) kids were traumatized is ridiculous.


way too many moms are idiots. go to a wal-mart, you'll see.
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Valter: Oh and by the way, Virginia you need to stop being weird. Although it was weird when I arrived there.


Oh and by the way random bs is crap, FARK.

F this crap.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: The_Sponge: 1) The school obviously farked up with the lack  of immediate cleaning and the delayed communication.

2) But that one mom who said that the (high school) kids were traumatized is ridiculous.

way too many moms are idiots. go to a wal-mart, you'll see.


Good call.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [Fark user image image 425x340]


Oh how I wish that was a common product when I was a kid....had too many nose bleeds.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

morg: WARNING: Graphic photos below.
[wric.com image 556x719]
[wric.com image 576x719]

?


Gore thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/reported self
 
