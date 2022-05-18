 Skip to content
(CBC)   DIY prevents DOA
22
    Medicine  
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The moral of the story: wear a helmet if you're going to South Dildo.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cruddy old blood like cranberry sauce".....

That's enough internet for one day.....
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dirt road accident en route to South Dildo? He's lucky to be left with only a scar.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah, the town is called South Dildo....

Like that is either the coolest town in the world where they find it hysterical and refuse to change it, or, well, dildos.

Also i'm amazed a black and decker drill got through a skull. Every time i've used one its had problem getting through drywall.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by where that scar is, it looks like the north dildo got them.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came in to point out the name, see it's been well covered lol

Paige No!
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"pedalling as quickly as he could to the softball field in South Dildo. "

Is it warm in here?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis!
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that episode of Doc Martin too.
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hole in head, check. Neck tattoo, check. Cranberry sauce blood, check. Toronto Raptors jersey, check. South Dildo, check.  This article deserves the Pulitizer.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, but how is he at math?
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Season 1 is really good
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love articles like this because they're so easy to follow. Using numbers to represent chronological order this article must have been: 9, 6, 1, 2, 3, 8, 7, 5. Perhaps Christopher Nolan wrote it.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, I should have consulted a doctor for that procedure?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's all about knowing where and how deep to drill...

Factoid: a lot of surgical tools look pretty similar to what's in your toolbox. They just cost about 10x more and are shinier.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Years ago, a friend almost bought a house in Cumming.  To this day, I'm disappointed that he didn't.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: "Cruddy old blood like cranberry sauce".....

That's enough internet for one day.....


Not foodtab?
 
dkimball
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trepanning
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ghostbusters - Egon Tried To Drill A Hole Through His Head
Youtube 97TwZgnKqA4
 
