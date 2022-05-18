 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Even in Texas, Jersey can get to you   (yahoo.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When we told you to call them Jersey Barriers, we didn't mean to disappear bodies like my state does!
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It appeared that the deceased person had been there for quite some time," the sheriff's office said.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There was a horror movie in the 70s called "Homebodies" where senior citizens were killing people, I forget why.

One scene they dump a guy, alive, into.... something, I can't remember what, and pour concrete onto him.
When it hardens they notice his foot is sticking out so one of them takes an ax and just lobs it off.

I don't remember anything else about the movie, but that scene has haunted me since then
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I "found" a dead body on the front bumper of my car one Saturday morning!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just went through a safety meeting.

Was told the next time we find a body in the dumpster we report it and walk away. Not let the new crew capture all off of us.

Also do not fark with the dudes imaginary dog that lives in a trailer in South SLC
He makes others ask "what you do to his dog" and no dog around.

Funny as fark when an apprentice farks up and makes eye contact
 
