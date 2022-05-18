 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHNT Huntsville)   Ivermectin is not to be used as a replacement for baby formula   (whnt.com) divider line
52
    More: PSA, Infant, nationwide baby formula shortage, Milk, Pediatrics, biggest baby food, pediatrician Wes Stubblefield, first thing, last big piece  
•       •       •

930 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 5:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do women not have breasts anymore?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY WORM MEDICINE SUPERVISOR!
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is there nothing ivermectin cant do?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's back to giving babby Mountain Dew then.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been claiming Drano kills Covid dead and that the government doesn't want people to know that.


I hope the red hats take me seriously.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: YOU'RE NOT MY WORM MEDICINE SUPERVISOR!


Actually I am.

Don't do that.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wouldestous: is there nothing ivermectin cant do?


Ask Herman Cain
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carnation Instant Breakfast is, pretty much, the same thing as baby formula only it tastes way better.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want your kid to walk or do you want it to run so fast it can win the Preakness?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?


I have breasts

/not a woman
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both Battle and Stubblefield say for babies with normal stomachs, switching between name-brand and generic formulas will be safe.
For babies with allergies or sensitivities, they recommend first consulting a pediatrician

Can we say no shiat? "Should we use the approved generic formula, or this neat mix of pineapple juice and flour I found on the Internets?"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see no reason to stop anyone stupid enough to try that from doing it.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?


*siiiiiigh*

For many valid reasons, some women/babies are unable to breastfeed.  Also consider that adopted babies and babies in other circumstances can't breastfeed.

Now, please consider not advertising the fact that you are ignorant.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At this point, I've just learned to take it with a grain of salt," Smith said. "We have to be smart, we have to be sure to be giving our babies what they need."

Add salt. Got it.
Thanks internet!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Well it's back to giving babby Mountain Dew then.


How is babby de-wormed? How do woman get worms?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby made me chortle and the article's caution is a good thing...

Yet, from infancy to adolescence, the total amount of crap that kids eat in the form of sugars and starches is mind blowing. Does anyone remember when Gerber was busted for selling fillers for some twenty years?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Well it's back to giving babby Mountain Dew then.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: wouldestous: is there nothing ivermectin cant do?

Ask Herman Cain


Aww shucky ducky now!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another piece of advice doctors say to ignore, is adding extra water to formula in an effort to stretch rations.
"This is very very dangerous because formula is made specifically for infant kidneys. It's a certain amount of material that's in the milk. If you go below that, you can set them up for electrolyte derangement," ADPH official and pediatrician Wes Stubblefield told News 19.

Yeah, don't do this. This can be very bad.
 
heavymetal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least that is what the deep state liberals want you to think.

/ Ivermectin, it's not just for breakfast anymore.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?


Careful, I got a timeout for pointing out that breast is best. Truly some goddamn morons on this site.

Dear goddamn moron: You see what I was saying? You delete my advice and you endanger children, get farked.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn-fsly.yottaa.netView Full Size
You can but this at the same time you're buying your horse paste.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

I have breasts

/not a woman


Do they produce a beverage of any sort?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?


Not every woman can breastfeed.  Not every woman who breastfeeds can provide enough milk.  I have a solution though.

Did you know that if you stimulate a guys nipples enough he will start lactating and that there are some places in the world where this is a common practice to help supplement baby feedings?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thanks for the warning! I'm sure the Republicans on Facebook will listen to this, and not Infowars and other propaganda.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

*siiiiiigh*

For many valid reasons, some women/babies are unable to breastfeed.  Also consider that adopted babies and babies in other circumstances can't breastfeed.

Now, please consider not advertising the fact that you are ignorant.


So basically you are all in on corporate schemes. So basically corporations are withholding vital meals for children, while at the same time supporting people that want to end women's rights.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And thus, the wet nurse made a comeback.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

Not every woman can breastfeed.  Not every woman who breastfeeds can provide enough milk.  I have a solution though.

Did you know that if you stimulate a guys nipples enough he will start lactating and that there are some places in the world where this is a common practice to help supplement baby feedings?


Nobody in their right mind would advocate a Calgary Butter Churn.
 
Flincher
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: the_rhino: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

I have breasts

/not a woman

Do they produce a beverage of any sort?


Boob sweat
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bandito King: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

Careful, I got a timeout for pointing out that breast is best. Truly some goddamn morons on this site.

Dear goddamn moron: You see what I was saying? You delete my advice and you endanger children, get farked.


You know, there are a lot of women that can't produce enough milk. Or they have to go back to work to pay their bills and pumping breast milk is a PITA.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: I see no reason to stop anyone stupid enough to try that from doing it.


Man those kids don't stand a farking chance.

On one hand yay less contamination in the gene pool. On the other, not every decendant of a disaster is a disaster.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: edmo: I see no reason to stop anyone stupid enough to try that from doing it.

Man those kids don't stand a farking chance.

On one hand yay less contamination in the gene pool. On the other, not every decendant of a disaster is a disaster.


You don't get a delicious cake with rotten eggs and cream that's past the expiration date.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flincher: Boo_Guy: the_rhino: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

I have breasts

/not a woman

Do they produce a beverage of any sort?

Boob sweat


Well that would provide electrolytes I suppose...

BRING IN THE BABBYS!
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Bandito King: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

Careful, I got a timeout for pointing out that breast is best. Truly some goddamn morons on this site.

Dear goddamn moron: You see what I was saying? You delete my advice and you endanger children, get farked.

You know, there are a lot of women that can't produce enough milk. Or they have to go back to work to pay their bills and pumping breast milk is a PITA.


Which is why I stated in the previous thread that if you are able you should breastfeed or you're choosing to endanger your child. If you can't, obviously you're going to look for alternatives. Doesn't suddenly mean that formula is a nutritional substitute for breastmilk. (It isn't. Nothing is. You're better off hitting up a milk bank or wet nurse.)

As for work, that doesn't typically interfere with pumping and if it does - work is what should change.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Do you want your kid to walk or do you want it to run so fast it can win the Preakness?


That depends.  Are any of the parents Kenyan?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

Not every woman can breastfeed.  Not every woman who breastfeeds can provide enough milk.  I have a solution though.

Did you know that if you stimulate a guys nipples enough he will start lactating and that there are some places in the world where this is a common practice to help supplement baby feedings?


And farking obviously that would warrant supplementing with other foods, no one is advocating starving babies if you can't breastfeed. Jesus this place is full of dumb farks.

It's only if your excuse is "I don't wanna" you are choosing to harm your child. What kind of parent does that? A bad one.
 
pacified
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've heard boobs make a pretty good baby formula
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bandito King: winedrinkingman: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

Not every woman can breastfeed.  Not every woman who breastfeeds can provide enough milk.  I have a solution though.

Did you know that if you stimulate a guys nipples enough he will start lactating and that there are some places in the world where this is a common practice to help supplement baby feedings?

And farking obviously that would warrant supplementing with other foods, no one is advocating starving babies if you can't breastfeed. Jesus this place is full of dumb farks.

It's only if your excuse is "I don't wanna" you are choosing to harm your child. What kind of parent does that? A bad one.


Or one that didn't want to have one, but Republicans are hell bent on stopping that.
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?


My own research, from many sources I'm sure are peer reviewed, indicates that women do indeed still have breasts.  And they're sometimes spectacular.

However, to address what I assume is the reason you asked:. Many mom's do not produce enough milk to properly nurse.  Even in feudal times wet nursing was a thing for women that could feed others' babies.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

*siiiiiigh*

For many valid reasons, some women/babies are unable to breastfeed.  Also consider that adopted babies and babies in other circumstances can't breastfeed.

Now, please consider not advertising the fact that you are ignorant.


You said that so much more politely than the string of furious obscenities I was about to unleash.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bandito King: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

Careful, I got a timeout for pointing out that breast is best. Truly some goddamn morons on this site.

Dear goddamn moron: You see what I was saying? You delete my advice and you endanger children, get farked.


Fed is best. This insane focus on demanding people breastfeed no matter what is what leads to failure to thrive.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Boo_Guy: Well it's back to giving babby Mountain Dew then.

[i.imgur.com image 850x433]


Its got electrolytes!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: Needlessly Complicated: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

*siiiiiigh*

For many valid reasons, some women/babies are unable to breastfeed.  Also consider that adopted babies and babies in other circumstances can't breastfeed.

Now, please consider not advertising the fact that you are ignorant.

You said that so much more politely than the string of furious obscenities I was about to unleash.


Oh, please. Drew needs beer money just like the rest of us.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If its the difference between trying to homebrew formula or letting your baby starve.

/I heard goat's milk is good in a pinch.
//but that was from a goat farmer
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bandito King: winedrinkingman: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

Not every woman can breastfeed.  Not every woman who breastfeeds can provide enough milk.  I have a solution though.

Did you know that if you stimulate a guys nipples enough he will start lactating and that there are some places in the world where this is a common practice to help supplement baby feedings?

And farking obviously that would warrant supplementing with other foods, no one is advocating starving babies if you can't breastfeed. Jesus this place is full of dumb farks.

It's only if your excuse is "I don't wanna" you are choosing to harm your child. What kind of parent does that? A bad one.


Welcome back.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the_rhino: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

I have breasts

/not a woman


Show us your tits! :D
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Visit your local White Nationalist organization and ask them to share some of the formula they spent the past few months hording to trigger a shortage.  They'll probably share it with you if you meet the criteria.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Visit your local White Nationalist organization and ask them to share some of the formula they spent the past few months hording to trigger a shortage.  They'll probably share it with you if you meet the criteria.


Funny and precise. A product in the womb is sacred. Out of the womb, it's your problem.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: the_rhino: solokumba: Do women not have breasts anymore?

I have breasts

/not a woman

Show us your tits! :D


Dude in middle school a boy in my class had actual boobs.  Rocket tipped nipped boobs. It was odd AF.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.