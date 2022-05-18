 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Apparently Europe has taunted the dynamite monkeypox   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

826 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 5:50 PM



27 Comments     (+0 »)
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dynamite Monkey gets a bad rap, but he's a blast at family reunions.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
North America:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This one won't be easily spanked out of existence.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's apparently in the US now too
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I blame Mick Jagger
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I blame Mick Jagger


I blame Sebastian Bach.

Skid Row - Monkey Business (Official Music Video)
Youtube 2pkpsxEyi-k
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How does one get monkeypox?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

raerae1980: How does one get monkeypox?


... just one lousy monkey...
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are dozens of cases! Dozens!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Beastie Boys Brass Monkey Music Video
Youtube s0dxhSPoBjY
 
jim32rr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel - Shock The Monkey
Youtube CnVf1ZoCJSo
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dammit my headline was funny.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dave2042: raerae1980: How does one get monkeypox?

... just one lousy monkey...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 Another touching monkey pox story.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just want to know if I'm allowed to scratch it if it itches!?!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

raerae1980: How does one get monkeypox?


Same way as the regular pox, just with a monkey.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

raerae1980: How does one get monkeypox?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It's apparently in the US now too


Thirteen suspected cases in Canada too
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Once this gets into our rodents there will be no getting rid of it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

raerae1980: How does one get monkeypox?


The usual. Surface contact, respiratory droplets, possibly airborne...

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/clinicians/infection-control-hospital.html
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I remember the OG dynamite monkey thread.  I've been here too long.....
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

raerae1980: How does one get monkeypox?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1st Plague: SARS-CoV-2
2nd Plague: Omicron (SARS-CoV-2 ver 2.0)
3rd Plague: DeltaCron recombinants (BA.4, BA.5 et al)
4th Plague: 🐒pox

Maybe 3 more and we start taking public health seriously?  We aren't even capable of mustering the public response necessary to combat Ebola.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: 1st Plague: SARS-CoV-2
2nd Plague: Omicron (SARS-CoV-2 ver 2.0)
3rd Plague: DeltaCron recombinants (BA.4, BA.5 et al)
4th Plague: 🐒pox

Maybe 3 more and we start taking public health seriously?  We aren't even capable of mustering the public response necessary to combat Ebola.


Nope. 3 more and we get a free plague.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like a lot of people are gettin' funky with monkeys!
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I blame Mick Jagger


Some are blaming macaque, but I haven't been in Europe for over a year.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Spread by sex? Geez how many times have we repeated do not fark the damn monkeys!

Dr. Fauci is not gonna love retirement, as he is gonna get the task anyway.

/poor fellow
//even poorer monkey
 
