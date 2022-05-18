 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   If you lost your 241-year-old headstone along the banks of the Cuyahoga river, there's good news coming your way   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Ohio, Greater Cleveland, CUYAHOGA FALLS, Akron, Ohio, historical society, name Thadius Peck, lifelong resident of the City of Cuyahoga Falls, 250-year-old gravestone  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuyahoga (2011 Remaster)
Youtube mWPD1zPFZ3Q
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Umm, was the dead guy still under the headstone they stole?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But my city was gone....
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are they on fire?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I have a great friend in Rome named Thadius Peck,"
 
focusthis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Way to go Ohio!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thadius Peck is such a fake name.
 
