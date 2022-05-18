 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Devo, Lone Justice, Men At Work, and The Mission UK. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #344. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE 2:

today is giving day at UCI. that means today's link will take you to a splash page which you can click through. i can't help that. this also means that next week is *drum roll*.....fund drive time. you've been warned.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Afternoon from a jolly hot yachting destination in the middle of Europe.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey guys!
I'm around. Among other things I need to wash my socks otherwise I will have to go barefoot to work tomorrow. Or in dirty socks. I don't know which one is worse...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Howdy all!
 
