(Air Force Times)   US Space Force Guardians will be allowed to have neck tattoos, just like Buzz Lightyear   (airforcetimes.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyday, Space Force does something to make me think it a dumber idea than yesterday.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about cybernetic implants?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're in the Space Force, it's probably only fair to advertise they don't make good decisions.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense, the type of people that they're looking to staff the department are the type to have neck tattoos.
colorlines.comView Full Size

rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space pilots with stripper lips on the neck!  It is the 21st century we all aspired to.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alebak: Makes sense, the type of people that they're looking to staff the department are the type to have neck tattoos.
[colorlines.com image 640x420]
[rollingstone.com image 850x425]


Oh man, his tag actually says "Samurai Tactical"!!! What a poser!! What an utter loser!! 

"Bro, my order came. Oh yeah, Samurai Tactical Gear. Check it, bro. Jealous much??"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In space tattoo shops, no one can hear you scream.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Beltalowda.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

groppet: How about cybernetic implants?


The Army put mine in but now I can't run as well.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I still consider TFG's "space foers" to be a fucking insult to the US Air Force. That asshole just had to stick his fucking dick in where it wasn't necessary...literally speaking...
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kb7rky: I still consider TFG's "space foers" to be a farking insult to the US Air Force. That asshole just had to stick his farking dick in where it wasn't necessary...literally speaking...


I mean okay but like just about all other accomplishments of his administration this predates him, and congress actually did it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: groppet: How about cybernetic implants?

The Army put mine in but now I can't run as well.


Umm... they told you those were cybernetic?

cdn.acidcow.comView Full Size
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They should only allow star tattoos or Trill leopard spots on the neck.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good thinking, wouldn't want to prevent belters from applying.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: fortheloveof: groppet: How about cybernetic implants?

The Army put mine in but now I can't run as well.

Umm... they told you those were cybernetic?

[cdn.acidcow.com image 323x602]


That was certainly not the equipment installed. I would worry about giving myself a concussion with those.
 
Alebak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also this sort of thing tells me that Biden isn't paying any attention to them, or they're not under control.

The U.S Military might be a farking mess that uses the poor for manpower for the pointless wars that funnel cash to scumbags, but at least they try to keep up the appearance of professionalism.

Does any actual branch of the military allow neck tattoos? Why allow them now if these guys are supposedly the legitimate future of warfare?

Make it make sense.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alebak: Also this sort of thing tells me that Biden isn't paying any attention to them, or they're not under control.

The U.S Military might be a farking mess that uses the poor for manpower for the pointless wars that funnel cash to scumbags, but at least they try to keep up the appearance of professionalism.

Does any actual branch of the military allow neck tattoos? Why allow them now if these guys are supposedly the legitimate future of warfare?

Make it make sense.


Tell me you are not current on military issues without saying it.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm staying at the military resort at disney, shades of green. The gift shop has shirts for all branches, even space force. I laughed and laughed.

Insert spider-man joke about made-up names.
 
Bslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't give a sh*t about them having tattoos. I do find calling them "guardians" three kinds of stupid.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, what if you are hiding from Space Pirates in the Nitrogen ice cliffs on Pluto and you neck tat of Justin Bieber gives you away?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kb7rky: I still consider TFG's "space foers" to be a farking insult to the US Air Force. That asshole just had to stick his farking dick in where it wasn't necessary...literally speaking...


USAF vet here.
Yes.
He's a putz.

On one hand, the army air corps was new one time, on the other, we aren't fighting a war

In space

Yet.

And why would we?

Yes, satellites, Intel. War, bombs.

But also, can't we all just get along?

Just use the paradox of intolerance and eliminate those who want war.

War is evil. It is madness.
Peace is sane.

Do What must be done for peace.

Kill for peace.
But kill discriminately.

Why does man kill?

Man kills for food.

But not always.

Occasionally, there must be a beverage.


And always there must be peace.

💀 Peace. 💀
 
Bslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: kb7rky: I still consider TFG's "space foers" to be a farking insult to the US Air Force. That asshole just had to stick his farking dick in where it wasn't necessary...literally speaking...

USAF vet here.
Yes.
He's a putz.

On one hand, the army air corps was new one time, on the other, we aren't fighting a war

In space

Yet.

And why would we?

Yes, satellites, Intel. War, bombs.

But also, can't we all just get along?

Just use the paradox of intolerance and eliminate those who want war.

War is evil. It is madness.
Peace is sane.

Do What must be done for peace.

Kill for peace.
But kill discriminately.

Why does man kill?

Man kills for food.

But not always.

Occasionally, there must be a beverage.


And always there must be peace.

💀 Peace. 💀


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CoonAce
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: bughunter: fortheloveof: groppet: How about cybernetic implants?

The Army put mine in but now I can't run as well.

Umm... they told you those were cybernetic?

[cdn.acidcow.com image 323x602]

That was certainly not the equipment installed. I would worry about giving myself a concussion with those.


There are prodigies.  She looks just like my all natural ex gf.  Best you can do is not to end up in jail.  It was a miracle for me as she had cops stalking her and ... all that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Makes it easier to identify the parts when the lowest bidder wins.

So it's a win-win-win situation.
 
