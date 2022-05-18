 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Gulf Coast county updates its hurricane evacuation zones to account for rising sea levels. How long can you tread water, folks?   (tampabay.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Tropical cyclone, new hurricane evacuation zone, Storm surge, Flood, Pinellas County, storm surge, hurricane season, Storm  
•       •       •

479 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voopa voopa voopa *ding!*
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DeSantis to revoke the order in 3... 2...
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If your street address contains a "Lot #" you'll need to evacuate.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It seems like the county is working to protect its citizens from the global warming hoax. The legislature better hurry and outlaw emergency preparedness plans.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't come looking for a handout when the next one hits. Let your God Governor figure out where to get the money.
 
Dave The Slushy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Learn to swim
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Manufactured home parks? Sweet merciful Christ, you are in a hurricane zone. Why would you want to live in basically a house of sticks? Dumbasses never read the Three Little Pigs.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"rising sea levels"

Those are no-no words in the new Florida.  Looks like someone can expect a letter from the white Jesus department of global cooling and promotion of heterosexuality
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Voopa voopa voopa *ding!*


God: "Noah!"

Noah: "What?!?"

God: "Stop drugging and raping women!!"
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They outlawed global warming in Florida. Suck it, libs.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Florida?

Its a swamp to begin with.

Time for taller poles to put your house on.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Riddle me this, libs...if the globe is warmin', why did my nips get hard when I walked outside shirtless yesterday?
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Voopa voopa voopa *ding!*


"RIGHT!"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did they use a Sharpie?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm being pursued for a position in the Tampa area. I think I'll stay here 1100' above MSL.
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why'd they do that? Climate change and rising sea levels are a Demonrat conspiracy - just ask DeSantis.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.