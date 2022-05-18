 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Welcome to capitalism. Here's your cancer   (theguardian.com) divider line
36
•       •       •

Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes but as long as it's just the poors who keep dying, nothing is going to change.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks all you farks who don't even know what dollar amount would make you drive 50% less.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought a "Benzene" was a Ben Affleck magazine
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. The benzene ring is a base molecule for meth
2. Process free benzene ring into amphetamine, then into meth
3. Profit
4. Have Bubba take care if you in prison
5. Rethink plan
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: 1. The benzene ring is a base molecule for meth
2. Process free benzene ring into amphetamine, then into meth
3. Profit
4. Have Bubba take care if you in prison
5. Rethink plan


Is that actually possible?
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: The Devil's Bartender: 1. The benzene ring is a base molecule for meth
2. Process free benzene ring into amphetamine, then into meth
3. Profit
4. Have Bubba take care if you in prison
5. Rethink plan

Is that actually possible?


On paper, probably.  Everything works on paper.

For a toothless burnout with a second-hand bathtub?  He'll set himself on fire during the first synthetic step.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: I always thought a "Benzene" was a Ben Affleck magazine


A pun like that is the J-Lowest form of wit.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
popcultureocd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

1985

Now, listen...

They release about 80,000 totally new
organic compounds every year.

None of them are properly tested.

God knows how many cause cancer!

The whole of the Western world
is built on things that cause cancer.

They cannot afford to stop making them.

For Christ's sake.
Look at your clients.

Austrol have benzine in petrol,
which is a carcinogen.

Mitsuzi use it making tyres.

And we... we use saccharine.

And even if we switch to cyclamates
instead, they're just as suspect.

And that other lot,
your dry-cleaning company,

use carbon tetrachloride!

And every time
an announcement is made

that something MIGHT cause cancer...

...people are less worried because
they cannot believe it possible

that half of what they breathe and eat...

...is gonna kill them.

And there you sit resigning our business
because we use saccharine!

You don't believe me, do you?

I'll show you something.

Move this stuff out of the way.

Now this...

...this is a cancer map.

It shows the incidence of cancer

according to the place of residence

and the place of work.

You see, it is not random.

If you live here, say, you are very
likely to get cancer of the lymph.

Do you know what the lymph gland does?

You see? There's
a damn epidemic going on, Harry.

You cannot even buy
a map like this anymore,

unless you know
someone very important...

...in an insurance company.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism or industrialization?
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Profits for me, costs for thee.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Is that actually possible?


Indeed. People discovered this technique in plants, especially ephedra.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Analysis shows alarming level of benzene at fence-line of facilities in Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Indiana and US Virgin Islands

In other news, there's oil refineries in the Virgin Islands.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New law: anyone who owns shares in a petrochemical chemical industry has to live next to at least one refinery or oil well.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: RolfBlitzer: I always thought a "Benzene" was a Ben Affleck magazine

A pun like that is the J-Lowest form of wit.


I'm Gigli-ing so hard at these...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: waxbeans: The Devil's Bartender: 1. The benzene ring is a base molecule for meth
2. Process free benzene ring into amphetamine, then into meth
3. Profit
4. Have Bubba take care if you in prison
5. Rethink plan

Is that actually possible?

On paper, probably.  Everything works on paper.

For a toothless burnout with a second-hand bathtub?  He'll set himself on fire during the first synthetic step.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🔥 💣 💣 🤯💀☠💀☠👻💀☠👻💀
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: waxbeans: Is that actually possible?

Indeed. People discovered this technique in plants, especially ephedra.


ephedra, kratom is why better
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: The Devil's Bartender: 1. The benzene ring is a base molecule for meth
2. Process free benzene ring into amphetamine, then into meth
3. Profit
4. Have Bubba take care if you in prison
5. Rethink plan

Is that actually possible?


With enough work, you can chemically change just about anything into anything (within limits, but organic chemical to organic chemical is often possible). That's why it's hard to get rid of meth, and why fentanyl took over from heroin - there are multiple pathways to any given chemical. Check out NileRed on YouTube to get an idea of what is possible.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cthulhu Theory: cyberspacedout: RolfBlitzer: I always thought a "Benzene" was a Ben Affleck magazine

A pun like that is the J-Lowest form of wit.

I'm Gigli-ing so hard at these...


I need to find that DVD. Maybe I'll go Goodwill hunting.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just reading about new benzene trapper sheets that resemble Swiss cheese. The holes in the sheets physically attracted benzene and other pollutants much more effectively than chemical bonding and mildly heating the sheets can make them like new again for reuse.
https://phys.org/news/2022-05-material-capture-toxic-pollutants-air.html
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: With enough work, you can chemically change just about anything into anything (within limits, but organic chemical to organic chemical is often possible). That's why it's hard to get rid of meth, and why fentanyl took over from heroin - there are multiple pathways to any given chemical. Check out NileRed on YouTube to get an idea of what is possible.


Thanks 😊 🙏
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because communist oil refineries don't cause cancer.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Because communist oil refineries don't cause cancer.


Cancer takes time.  Killing people through lax safety standards and random conflagrations is much more efficient than anything the decadent West can accomplish.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Oil companies releasing harmful chemicals into the environment! Anyone else as surprised as I?
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Cthulhu Theory: cyberspacedout: RolfBlitzer: I always thought a "Benzene" was a Ben Affleck magazine

A pun like that is the J-Lowest form of wit.

I'm Gigli-ing so hard at these...

I need to find that DVD. Maybe I'll go Goodwill hunting.


Willingly subjecting yourself to such a thing? You DareDevil, you.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Because communist oil refineries don't cause cancer.


Nope! They're 100% GMO andGluten free! :D
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
IT'S LIKE A KOCH DREAM COME TRUE!!!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Communist countries have much better environmental records.

Never heard of pollution being a problem in former soviet union.

Or China.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And yet the human life expectancy has multiplied since the industrial revolution started filling us up with >gasp!< chemicals!

It's almost as if sooner or later you have to die of something.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Air pollution kills between seven and ten million people every year.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Because communist oil refineries don't cause cancer.


big pig peaches: Communist countries have much better environmental records.

Never heard of pollution being a problem in former soviet union.

Or China.


Yay! The US pollutes the atmosphere just like China and the old Soviet Union do!

What a great selling point of capitalism: Nobody else cares about the environment either!
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Communist countries have much better environmental records.

Never heard of pollution being a problem in former soviet union.

Or China.


Almost like the problem is allowing the state to make decisions that endanger its citizens, regardless of what form the government takes.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Geotpf: Because communist oil refineries don't cause cancer.

big pig peaches: Communist countries have much better environmental records.

Never heard of pollution being a problem in former soviet union.

Or China.

Yay! The US pollutes the atmosphere just like China and the old Soviet Union do!

What a great selling point of capitalism: Nobody else cares about the environment either!


...chernobyl
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is a repeat.

lh3.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Geotpf: Because communist oil refineries don't cause cancer.

big pig peaches: Communist countries have much better environmental records.

Never heard of pollution being a problem in former soviet union.

Or China.

Yay! The US pollutes the atmosphere just like China and the old Soviet Union do!

What a great selling point of capitalism: Nobody else cares about the environment either!


Yes, just like.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: And yet the human life expectancy has multiplied since the industrial revolution started filling us up with >gasp!< chemicals!

It's almost as if sooner or later you have to die of something.


What? Then why cry about a murder? Jfc
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

