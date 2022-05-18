 Skip to content
(ABC11 North Carolina)   Being killed by sand collapse trifecta now in play   (abc11.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New Jersey, Ocean County, New Jersey, First responders, Seaside Heights, New Jersey, Toms River, Jersey Shore beach Tuesday afternoon, medical services, 17-year-old girl  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought," Todd Caverly said in a statement.

oh no what was his Fark handle :(
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay 🏡 ppl
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was a drummer? ... yeah, that math checks out
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sandy tried to warn ya
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: "Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought," Todd Caverly said in a statement.

oh no what was his Fark handle :(


others may have said "levi, stop digging" and he was not concerned.  he was going to China.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had dug a hole 6 ft deep?  WTF!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: They had dug a hole 6 ft deep?  WTF!


Sounds like stupid runs in that family. Sorry about the kid, but damn
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly the sand could take no more, and sought revenge.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: SpaceyCat: They had dug a hole 6 ft deep?  WTF!

Sounds like stupid runs in that family. Sorry about the kid, but damn


You could say he...dug his own grave.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death on the Jersey Shore?  Has anyone checked on... Uhh... Snasti? DJ Pitiful? The Situation Room? And umm.... the other one?

You know what, let's just forget about them. They brought their beach towel, I say let them get crushed by sand.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: "Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought," Todd Caverly said in a statement.

oh no what was his Fark handle :(


DigDug69
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrakis Is Arrakis, And The Desert Takes The Weak. ...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Enter Mr Sandman

The Chordettes - Mr Sandman (Live 1958)
Youtube VNUgsbKisp8
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
and was involved in his church's worship team

San Dimas Church worship team rules!
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stupid hurts!
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What was the first incident, or are you counting 2 victims here (one saved, one not) as 2 seperate incidents for the trifecta?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jersey beaches have sand? I thought it was toxic waste particulates.
 
kab
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When "the world needs ditch diggers too" is an unattainable career goal.
 
kab
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Tr0mBoNe: "Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought," Todd Caverly said in a statement.

oh no what was his Fark handle :(

DigDug69


OMG  :D
 
Aquapope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Levi, on the church "worship team".
He dug his own grave and pulled the sand down around himself.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dirt ain't nothing to fark with. A six foot trench can easily crush a grown man to death when it collapses.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This happens a few times a year. If you don't shore up your hole... well you're likely to die.
 
