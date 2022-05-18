 Skip to content
Good luck getting teh NRA to agree with any of them, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
14
    New York City, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, state's gun laws, 18-year-old suspect, New York, Firearm, state's red flag laws, Illegal gun possession statistics  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled proposals Wednesday afternoon to strengthen the state's gun laws and close "loopholes" in the wake of the deadly Buffalo mass shooting over the weekend.

Payton Gendron, legally purchased his weapons and then made modifications that are illegal in New York, already home to some of the nation's strictest gun laws.


New York has some of the nation's strictest gun laws which presented no obstacle to an 18 year-old, reported for disturbing behavior, from purchasing a gun and murdering 10 people.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
L O L
 
wage0048
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why should she care what the paramilitary arm of the largest domestic terror organization in the country thinks?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The NRA? Those broke fskers ain't shiat without Russia pumping them full of ganster cash.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They really need to ban people from breaking the law. Only when law breaking is banned can we truly solve the problem.

Why is this so difficult to understand?
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does the NRA still have much pull? You don't hear from them often anymore.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The NRA? Lol
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who cares what the NRA says.  Nobody elected them but the Rooskies.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The NRA has imploded and exposed itself as the tool of a hostile foreign power and one giant chasm of grift.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: "Hate and violence have no place on Discord."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Two things:
1.  How the fark is the NRA still a thing?  Didn't they hit some major legal/funding issues a year or so ago?  Did all that wrap up without consequence?  It was in the news constantly for a bit then just faded away.

2.  Local/state gun laws are nice and all, but they're not going to do much unless there's a national set of standards.  It's trivially easy to circumvent local rules when you can just cross a state line to get what you want.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled proposals Wednesday afternoon to strengthen the state's gun laws and close "loopholes" in the wake of the deadly Buffalo mass shooting over the weekend.

Payton Gendron, legally purchased his weapons and then made modifications that are illegal in New York, already home to some of the nation's strictest gun laws.


New York has some of the nation's strictest gun laws which presented no obstacle to an 18 year-old, reported for disturbing behavior, from purchasing a gun and murdering 10 people.


Clarify when a "red flag" is issued. Have cross-border agreements with neighboring states about selling things to an out-of-state buyer when such items are illegal in that person's state, and have the store notify the cops of the attempt to purchase. This would apply to online stores as well, which most already have in place (ban on selling, but not reporting).

Oh, and a few years in jail for the parents if their kid decapitates an animal and they don't have the kid locked up for treatment immediately. Damn, if the kid was willing to murder a helpless animal, it's not that much of a leap to go after family, friends, or strangers.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: Does the NRA still have much pull? You don't hear from them often anymore.


Their backers are losing a war in Ukraine, had already been exposed, and it all turned out to be a grift to buy nice things for hopelessly corrupt Wayne LaPierre.

Republicans just can't stop scamming each other because the greediest people in America run the party.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.