 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin has a "freshly laundered" aroma. At least according to rumors   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Strange, Russia, President of Russia, George W. Bush, Russian politics, Vladimir Putin, Moscow, Prime Minister of Russia, bitter new blame game  
•       •       •

1493 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 May 2022 at 11:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was kind of channelling my inner fantasies. Then I thought 'am I the least likely person to stab him with a fork?'."

Ok, that was deeply funny....

Russia: It's like the personification of fark's collective cynicism....
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That was one of his many clones and they had to mask the "new car" smell.
 
deanis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, I heard he sneezed the other day too.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are we sure it's not just "fresh adult diaper" smell?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Unfortunately Dr. Hill wasn't allowed to use the words "Putin" and "launder" in the same sentence around her boss at the time.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Smells like Febreze and mass murder.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's that New Host smell.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Putin knowing he's terminally ill and not long for this earth is the only thing that has made sense to me from the onset of this invasion

He knows his nation has little to gain from this scorched earth policy, but doesn't give a damned so long as Ukraine submits to his will before he dies

And that makes him very dangerous and the potential consequences terrifying, because there is little to nothing at this point keeping him from using nukes if he feels he will not get his bucket list item checked off

Not sure what it is with his generation, but I see quite a bit of "I don't care what history will think of me, I'll be dead" being the line of thinking to justify being an absolute piece of shiat who stands against humanity and common decency
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Body double.  Limited conversation, overly processed and prepped.  Wouldn't surprise me if the botox was as much to make that easier as it was vanity.  The only emotions Putin has are paranoia and narcissism.  Both say he doesn't show weakness or illness in public.
 
Salador
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
>Vladimir Putin carried a strange smell as if he had "stepped out of a special preparatory bath", according to an ex White House adviser.

That's a pertty good description of a Bacta tank
 
Spectrum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

"Well the Ukraine girls really knock me out, they leave the West behind!"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Body double.  Limited conversation, overly processed and prepped.


Or real putin, who has been in a hospital for so long that he's managed to pick up that disinfectant smell
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salador: >Vladimir Putin carried a strange smell as if he had "stepped out of a special preparatory bath", according to an ex White House adviser.

That's a pertty good description of a Bacta tank


Or just a good spray of something to hide the smell of terminal illness.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe he had just had a sitz bath.

Cue "Putin in a Sitz" dance number...
 
cleek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ob

Lynyrd Skynyrd - That Smell
Youtube J4j7ggZqbiU
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Do you think he gets the special pills for his bowel movements?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Putin is small, pale, and reptilian." Madeleine Albright
 
dryknife
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe just a new Russian cologne like упадок кальвина  or Диор дикая вода? The stuff they used to sell at Fry's Electronics.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you're close enough to sniff him you're close enough to snuff him.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll be happy when he smells like a 10 day old corpse.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Russian politics expert Dr Fiona Hill said it was like a "staged performance" and that she was met with some surprises when seated next to the Kremlin leader at a meeting between Moscow and Washington officials.

When? Last week? Yesterday? 2 months ago? What kind of shiatty "journalism" is this, anyway? Has he been looking this way for a year and we just didn't notice? When was this farking meeting?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That smell is from his "Trump Regime" of golden showers and internal bleaching.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Formalin?
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe he took Trump's suggestion and got injected with bleach?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is Putin channeling his inner Howie Mandell?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've heard the rumors of Parkinson's disease.

Now I'm having a mental issue of that medical article a while ago about the woman who could smell Parkinson's. She reported that the body odor of her husband changed to something she described (I don't remember the exact words) as "musty" and noticeable. As a test, doctors had men with Parkinson's and men without wear a fresh T-shirt and then they randomly presented the shirts to her. She was 100% correct in identifying the Parkinson's patients and of the control group she incorrectly identified one of them as having Parkinson's. Then, the scary thing happened - some months later the "incorrectly" identified patient was diagnosed with Parkinson's.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I believe that is called the "New Dictator" fragrance.  I had it in my car for a while before I switched back to "Black Ice."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He couldn't get McDonald's there anymore, the choice of paranoid oligarchs.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't you hate it when your evil empire is crumbling just as your body asks mind are.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If the rumors are true that he possibly has blood cancer, if you have ever been around someone going through chemotherapy there is a strong slickening smell that comes out through a  patients pores and it sticks to everything. I used to work different jobs at a cancer hospital and never forget the smell. I now repair motor vehicles and can smell in customers cars if they are being treated with chemo.


Also fark cancer.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does he need a nickname change from Pooty to Sharty?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's some serious Hunger Games vibes - like he's president Snow trying to hide the smell of his decay with a rose....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.