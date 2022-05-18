 Skip to content
(KAIT Jonesboro)   Investigation opened after school employees make kids sit on hot pavement in 95-degree weather for being disruptive in cafeteria. Second offense, they would have gotten the sweat box   (kait8.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Boy, dem right to life states sure are funny about kids.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The police are going to be pissed.  They normally get to arrest and incarcerate these children to pad their quotas.  I'm sure they'll get to the bottom of this, there's money involved.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just another day at Sunlight Gardener's School

/ All children are bad.
// It's axiomatic.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's just a typical recess in some cities.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The day you sat on pavement in 95 degree weather was the most important day of your life.  For arizonans, it was Tuesday.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
30 minutes outside unacceptable? Do they not do recess anymore?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 30 minutes outside unacceptable? Do they not do recess anymore?


They were out on recess.  Instead of playing on the pavement, they had to sit on it.
 
Tangenital
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why in my day growing up in Oklahoma we would wait for the temps to get that high so we could CHEW on the TAR. A contingent of middle schoolers could chew the tar out of twenty square feet of blacktop and still have room left for some lead paint.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: That's just a typical recess in some cities.


Sometimes, you can tell which kids were left in a hot car while grandma was at bingo
 
Lapdance
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I remember that some of the Nuns would crack us on an open Palm with an 18" ruler. I remember the time one Nun Broke the ruler on Eddie K's hand!
 
chewd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Heck in my day sitting on hot pavement in 95 degree weather was used as a reward!
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
