Regulators try to ban sales of Freezin' Season Winter Ale featuring naked man on label.
34
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fatima Frothingslosh might be interested.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wwwcache.wral.comView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Craft beer with edgy marketing, religious freaks who are frightened by the mere implication of nudity, government overreach and pointless litigation.  All we need is someone getting shot while tailgating at a high school football game and this would be the most American thing imaginable.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.
Check out Mannekin Pis.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tastes like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or is it just a little tainted?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: Craft beer with edgy marketing, religious freaks who are frightened by the mere implication of nudity, government overreach and pointless litigation.  All we need is someone getting shot while tailgating at a high school football game and this would be the most American thing imaginable.


you see that image posted right above your post?

Would you say there is anything at all "edgy" about it? Or maybe it is just abstract art?


I mean if that's edgy then any color tone resembling any human flesh color is edgy cause same tone as skin must be nudity, right?


This is an excellent example if, power through pearl clutching.
nothing of anything at all is going on, but by the act of clutching the pearls and fainting they are granted power by stupid people.


Satanic panic and all this crap is the same crap. Clutch pearls for power grabs.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon, Cold Cock Ale.  With it's 17% ABV, it'll knock you out.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's probably pretty decent.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt I love that movie

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Coming soon, Cold Cock Ale.  With it's 17% ABV, it'll knock you out.


I've never seen a man drink a whole Cold Cock can.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I WAS IN THE BEER COOLER!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: [wwwcache.wral.com image 637x359]


It was COLD, Jerry!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, but only if the starbucks mermaid gets a proper amish dress...

#Fairness
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: [wwwcache.wral.com image 637x359]


Wait, is that Ralph Steadman (famously known for illustrating for Hunter S Thompson)?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: MurphyMurphy: [wwwcache.wral.com image 637x359]

Wait, is that Ralph Steadman (famously known for illustrating for Hunter S Thompson)?


Yup. He does all their labels.  I'm not a fan of the beer, but the art is fantastic.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: [Fark user image 670x267]

It's probably pretty decent.


Flying Dog is usually reliable.
 
BeerArtist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: MurphyMurphy: [wwwcache.wral.com image 637x359]

Wait, is that Ralph Steadman (famously known for illustrating for Hunter S Thompson)?


Yeah, he does their label artwork.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Butt I love that movie

[i.ytimg.com image 320x180]



Funny/sad story:

Mike Judge was worried about this scene.  These were just extras pulled off the street and how where they going to get these non-actors people to laugh at a movie clip of some guys ass on queue.

So they starting rolling the footage of someone's ass on the screen and w/o any direction people just started  giggling and laughing.  So what you see in the film is the genuine laughter coming for people just staring at an ass
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Somaticasual: MurphyMurphy: [wwwcache.wral.com image 637x359]

Wait, is that Ralph Steadman (famously known for illustrating for Hunter S Thompson)?

Yup. He does all their labels.  I'm not a fan of the beer, but the art is fantastic.


Same. A lot of people really like their stuff, but it has a consistently weird taste to me across all their beers. That doesn't make it bad, just not for me.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: [wwwcache.wral.com image 637x359]


foo monkey: [Fark user image 742x404]


Why is the ABV Xed out?
 
ijit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Somaticasual: MurphyMurphy: [wwwcache.wral.com image 637x359]

Wait, is that Ralph Steadman (famously known for illustrating for Hunter S Thompson)?

Yup. He does all their labels.  I'm not a fan of the beer, but the art is fantastic.


They even have a beer dedicated to Thompson.
https://www.flyingdog.com/beers/gonzo/
 
max_pooper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All joking aside, this is a good ruling. The more Puritan alcohol laws that get struck down the better.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've seen worse. Long time Farkers might remember that one beer that made from a woman's yeast. OBV I think it was. I'm not googling that at work.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: I WAS IN THE BEER COOLER!


Sure you were George.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: MurphyMurphy: [wwwcache.wral.com image 637x359]

Wait, is that Ralph Steadman (famously known for illustrating for Hunter S Thompson)?


Yes. It says as much at the end of the article.

"Both of the labels were created by artist Ralph Steadman, who frequently collaborated with Hunter S. Thompson, the founder of "gonzo" journalism."
 
Monocultured
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

max_pooper: All joking aside, this is a good ruling. The more Puritan alcohol laws that get struck down the better.


Feels like a double whammy, alcohol and nudity. The war on sanity continues unabated.
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah, American religious zealotry:
Drawing a naked human body NOT OKAY!

Gunning kids down at school TOTALLY COOL
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NDP2: MurphyMurphy: [wwwcache.wral.com image 637x359]

foo monkey: [Fark user image 742x404]

Why is the ABV Xed out?


I think being able to display the alcohol % on beer is a state-by-state thing.  They grabbed the X.X% image.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Somaticasual: MurphyMurphy: [wwwcache.wral.com image 637x359]

Wait, is that Ralph Steadman (famously known for illustrating for Hunter S Thompson)?

Yes. It says as much at the end of the article.

"Both of the labels were created by artist Ralph Steadman, who frequently collaborated with Hunter S. Thompson, the founder of "gonzo" journalism."


Reading the article?
On my fark?

//it's less likely than you think

..//touche'.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bring back the original Starbucks logo. Title IX might apply?
 
Special Guest
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here's the original artwork for Ninkasi's Maiden the Shade,
alexjgustafson.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


And here's what Oregon made them change it to.
beerpulse.comView Full Size

Horrors! A butt-crack!
Art by Jerry Garcia's daughter Annabelle, btw.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

