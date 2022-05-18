 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   1 tequila, 2 tequila, 3 tequila, POPE   (fox5ny.com) divider line
15
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Alcohol: the cure to and cause of all your problems.

Pope: iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii have become comfortably numb.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Everyone knows that the knee bone is connected to the Patrón.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've heard of and subscribe to using a shot of tequila to counteract stomach ails due to indigestion or light food poisoning, but not joint pain

Also, do not drink Patròn. They are owned/operated by Paul Mitchell, who make a better shampoo

Also it Patròn was originally formulated, distilled and bottled by Don Julio for Paul Mitchell. They made the mistake of using their own bottles but with the Patrón label. After achieving market and financial success Paul Mitchell decided to make Patrón it's own distillery, and Trademarked Don Julio's bottle design in the US, forcing Don Julio to redesign their own farking bottle

Fark Patròn, and fark Joe Crow for essentially buying up Tequila Town, erecting a statue of a 8' tall crow in the town square and trying to pretend they created Tequila Town and Tequila itself even though Joe Crow wasn't even around till 200+ years after Tequila was first invented. Joe Crow is no friend of yours
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He really is the People's Pope
 
sniderman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Drinking tequila is usually a vomit thread, not a Pope thread.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He was a bouncer and danced the Tango in his younger days.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

primermagazine.comView Full Size
 
Reverend J
I'm pretty sure that was Vin Diesel.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Either way, I can't walk
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
I tend to saunter.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like a skipping rhyme.

The Pope had a sore knee
And wasn't in the pink

How many tequila did he drink?

One tequilla
Two tequilla
Three tequilla ...

Somebody has to invent the childlore. You can't count on modern children knowing anything apart from memes and video games.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brantgoose: You can't count on modern children the Catholic church not to protect a systemic culture of child abuse


Chumbawamba Mary Mary Stigmata on Vimeo
Youtube lvSiMH_cMuI
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

You'll need to go far darker if you want to write good children's lore
 
