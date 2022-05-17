 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida sheriff's deputy faces charges of Driving While...uhh... oh, hello there. Mind if I buy you a drink?   (local10.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Coniglio agreed to perform field sobriety tests, but performed poorly on them".


boingeeboingee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharp knees?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're going to write me a ticket, Officer ... Pretty?"
"That's 'Petty.'"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind if I buy you a drink?

Not like she has work the next day, so.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn do i miss being in my 20's. F everything you can, gentlemen. once you marry it all goes to shiat.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She would have been better off if she shot an unarmed POC instead. Instant promotion.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That good in a mugshot.  Why is she a deputy?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have her bathed and brought to my interrogation room.
 
WTFDYW [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: She would have been better off if she shot an unarmed POC instead. Instant promotion.


Jfc, give it a f****** break.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shelby Coniglio, 26, was arrested on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. According to officers, Coniglio had an odor of an alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, blank expression, bloodshot/glassy eyes and she was unsteady on her feet."

I thought that was just called "I live in Florida."
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By 26 she should know better, but this was in Florida, so maybe not.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how they could tell that her speech was slurred?  Here she is, apparently, sober

Police Chief Parody
Youtube BPLhT63pIeM
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Have her bathed and brought to my interrogation room.


Are you kidding, I'll bathe her myself.


/ I'll be rotting in sexist pig hades soon enough.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: By 26 she should know better, but this was in Florida, so maybe not.


Her boyfriend is in his 70s and was a bigshot back in the 1990s. Late 90s Cadillac out front shoulda told ya.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: hugram: She would have been better off if she shot an unarmed POC instead. Instant promotion.

Jfc, give it a f****** break.


Disagree. Until law enforcement give POC a break and stop killing unarmed POC at the drop of the hat, we should continue to make sarcastic comments like that and continue to call them out. Don't like it? Then tell them to stop killing unarmed POC. And this can't be said enough...Stop killing unarmed POC.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, holy shiat, there's a lot of Fla deputies getting arrested and canned for DUIs.  TBF, I guess I would drink non-stop if I lived in Fla.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hammettman: Wonder how they could tell that her speech was slurred?  Here she is, apparently, sober

[YouTube video: Police Chief Parody]


That explains it. She pissed off somebody in the local PD.

When I read the story, I was like wow some city cops busted a deputy? There's usually some camaraderie between departments to overlook stuff like that.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: hugram: She would have been better off if she shot an unarmed POC instead. Instant promotion.

Jfc, give it a f****** break.


Yeah, give this guy a break, everyone...he is so done with hearing about this stuff.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hammettman: LOL, holy shiat, there's a lot of Fla deputies getting arrested and canned for DUIs.  TBF, I guess I would drink non-stop if I lived in Fla.

[Fark user image image 846x739]


POPOS GONE WILD!
 
WTFDYW [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

guestguy: WTFDYW: hugram: She would have been better off if she shot an unarmed POC instead. Instant promotion.

Jfc, give it a f****** break.

Yeah, give this guy a break, everyone...he is so done with hearing about this stuff.


Or I'm tired of is motherfukers coming into threads about no such thing and won't stay on f****** topic. Grow the f**** up.
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: guestguy: WTFDYW: hugram: She would have been better off if she shot an unarmed POC instead. Instant promotion.

Jfc, give it a f****** break.

Yeah, give this guy a break, everyone...he is so done with hearing about this stuff.

Or I'm tired of is motherfukers coming into threads about no such thing and won't stay on f****** topic. Grow the f**** up.


Right?!  Can we please stay on topic, here...there's jokes to be made about the attractiveness of a mugshot.

Grow up everyone!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hugram: She would have been better off if she shot an unarmed POC instead. Instant promotion.


I'm just quoting myself so that more tears flow from WTFDYW
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hammettman: LOL, holy shiat, there's a lot of Fla deputies getting arrested and canned for DUIs.  TBF, I guess I would drink non-stop if I lived in Fla.

[Fark user image 846x739]


Only the women?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: damn do i miss being in my 20's. F everything you can, gentlemen. once you marry it all goes to shiat.


Sounds like you chose poorly.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: WTFDYW: hugram: She would have been better off if she shot an unarmed POC instead. Instant promotion.

Jfc, give it a f****** break.

Disagree. Until law enforcement give POC a break and stop killing unarmed POC at the drop of the hat, we should continue to make sarcastic comments like that and continue to call them out. Don't like it? Then tell them to stop killing unarmed POC. And this can't be said enough...Stop killing unarmed POC.


Yep.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: hugram: She would have been better off if she shot an unarmed POC instead. Instant promotion.

Jfc, give it a f****** break.


Jfc, give it a f****** break

^tell that to the cops and active shooters
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hugram: hugram: She would have been better off if she shot an unarmed POC instead. Instant promotion.

I'm just quoting myself so that more tears flow from WTFDYW


Sorry, the tears thread is a few links up, apparently they cost somebody $40. Not that I read the article, because this is fark. At any rate, I wonder if handcuffs were involved here. Something to ponder in my bunk.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is a hot cop.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hugram: She would have been better off if she shot an unarmed POC instead. Instant promotion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've seen seen professional actor headshots that didn't look as good as her mugshot. Did her pals let her have some coffee and time to fix her face and hair?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cop: "Sir, this is a restricted area!"
zimbomba63: "Don't mind me, I'm just here for the strip-search. Hope I didn't miss it!"
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or is the mugshot a little blurry, like the beer goggles have been pre-applied?

/not that I think they're necessary
//you never think they're necessary at the time
///not gonna do three... dammit
 
Slypork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

solokumba: "Coniglio agreed to perform field sobriety tests, but performed poorly on them".


...


She kept licking the Breathalyzer tube and moaning.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: hammettman: LOL, holy shiat, there's a lot of Fla deputies getting arrested and canned for DUIs.  TBF, I guess I would drink non-stop if I lived in Fla.

[Fark user image 846x739]

Only the women?


Well yeah. Then men just get told to drive home carefully.

Cops don't write [white male] cops.
 
