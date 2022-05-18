 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Some guy's in-laws don't understand why he needs to be drunk to be around them, neither does Abby apparently   (mlive.com) divider line
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy is 50. He has less year left than he's lived. Let him drink.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is an Abbys.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like my wife's aunt. Every time I went there from day one they were rather pushy offering beer constantly. Which I often obliged. Then had the gall to ask my wife if I had a drinking problem.

I mean, I did, but that's besides the point...
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like mom and dad are butthurt about losing their booze, rather than concerned for their daughter and bf.  Which is tacky.  Next time only serve el cheapo rotgut.  And don't have em visit for over a week.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All our liquor" probably means a half empty handle of Calvert from 1985 and a fifth of Johnny Walker Red.

Trust me, if he's at all committed to drinking, he probably had a couple handles in his suitcase just in case.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have in-laws, you have reason to drink -- whether they're nice to you or not.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: "All our liquor" probably means a half empty handle of Calvert from 1985 and a fifth of Johnny Walker Red.

Trust me, if he's at all committed to drinking, he probably had a couple handles in his suitcase just in case.


My dad was a Calvert man. He died in a fire. True story.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: hobnail: "All our liquor" probably means a half empty handle of Calvert from 1985 and a fifth of Johnny Walker Red.

Trust me, if he's at all committed to drinking, he probably had a couple handles in his suitcase just in case.

My dad was a Calvert man. He died in a fire. True story.


Reminds me of a Waylon Jennings song. "Dad drove a stock car to an early death/All I remember was a drunk man's breath/Ain't livin' long like this..."
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can relate, but with my own "relatives". I feel I was swapped at birth but have too much physical similarity to seriously entertain that notion

Imagine being around a group of people who mainly work dead-end menial jobs and talk constantly about those dark skinned criminals destroying this great nation and how maybe those "Mexican nations" we exploit for resources "need us to do that"

I no longer talk to any of my family at all. My life has more happiness in it now that I don't subject myself with mental health issues throughout the year. Ironically, it was the constant feeling of envy I would get hanging out with other peoples families that helped instigate my cutting myself out from my own

But yeah, every time I would hang out with my family as an adult I would overdrink, because it was the only way to make it tolerable and keep smiling
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Drink it before he does, ffs.  Goddamned amateurs.
 
payattention
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I can relate, but with my own "relatives". I feel I was swapped at birth but have too much physical similarity to seriously entertain that notion

Imagine being around a group of people who mainly work dead-end menial jobs and talk constantly about those dark skinned criminals destroying this great nation and how maybe those "Mexican nations" we exploit for resources "need us to do that"

I no longer talk to any of my family at all. My life has more happiness in it now that I don't subject myself with mental health issues throughout the year. Ironically, it was the constant feeling of envy I would get hanging out with other peoples families that helped instigate my cutting myself out from my own

But yeah, every time I would hang out with my family as an adult I would overdrink, because it was the only way to make it tolerable and keep smiling


Brother?

/I am from North Carolina
//I love my state
///I understand why he drank and I often do the same when I am there... I think it's the (fire)water...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I can relate, but with my own "relatives". I feel I was swapped at birth but have too much physical similarity to seriously entertain that notion

Imagine being around a group of people who mainly work dead-end menial jobs and talk constantly about those dark skinned criminals destroying this great nation and how maybe those "Mexican nations" we exploit for resources "need us to do that"

I no longer talk to any of my family at all. My life has more happiness in it now that I don't subject myself with mental health issues throughout the year. Ironically, it was the constant feeling of envy I would get hanging out with other peoples families that helped instigate my cutting myself out from my own

But yeah, every time I would hang out with my family as an adult I would overdrink, because it was the only way to make it tolerable and keep smiling


Yeah, EVERYONE ELSE is the problem! Cheers
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I came for the drunk boyfriend story but I stayed for the peanut butter pie recipe!
 
indylaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"All our liquor" probably means "went back for a second pour one time at Thanksgiving."

Hell of a host to say "help yourself" and then biatch about it to a perfect stranger for publication when he takes you up on it.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nobody's commented yet on the fact that the daughter's boyfriend is almost as old as her parents? There are more issues there than just booze.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: I came for the drunk boyfriend story but I stayed for the peanut butter pie recipe!


In the original version of this Dear Abby column, as it was transmitted to client newspapers, the peanut butter pie recipe letter was printed FIRST. Then the in-law drinking letter.
 
ar393
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Nobody's commented yet on the fact that the daughter's boyfriend is almost as old as her parents? There are more issues there than just booze.


Meh....my gf is 30. I'm 42. Her dad is 55.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The Exit Stencilist: I can relate, but with my own "relatives". I feel I was swapped at birth but have too much physical similarity to seriously entertain that notion

Imagine being around a group of people who mainly work dead-end menial jobs and talk constantly about those dark skinned criminals destroying this great nation and how maybe those "Mexican nations" we exploit for resources "need us to do that"

I no longer talk to any of my family at all. My life has more happiness in it now that I don't subject myself with mental health issues throughout the year. Ironically, it was the constant feeling of envy I would get hanging out with other peoples families that helped instigate my cutting myself out from my own

But yeah, every time I would hang out with my family as an adult I would overdrink, because it was the only way to make it tolerable and keep smiling

Yeah, EVERYONE ELSE is the problem! Cheers


That's not how I see it at all. I'm not a perfect person, but I am a good person, and snd removing people from my life is not something I take lightly

How would you feel being raised by a mother who at 4yrs of age pointed at a beggar and said "that's going to be you when you grow up" or constantly told you "you'll never amount to anything", "as soon as your 18, you're out of this house", or my favorite "I wish I had you aborted"?

You might think I'm a criminal, a bad person. But, I have no rap sheet, I've lived my life with honor and truly care about others in my life. And those that know me know me to be one of the most honest and open people they've met, many have said they feel they can tell me anything and not be judged, because that's who I am. Someone who cares and is always there for those I care about

But when those in your life constantly verbally abuse you and act out against you, why keep them in your life?

One day when I was 20, my mother offered to buy me a pair of new glasses. She got angry because I was taking too long to pick out a pair and walked off, ditching me at the mall.

I didn't talk to her for 10 years after that. While I missed my extended family, I had none of their contact info, and had been moved two states away years before so lost touch

When my mother sent my step father (another character, he told my best friend to get undressed in our living room during a sleep over, he was 7 or 8, no touching took place, but didn't need to) to make amends, I gladly took them up

But all I learned from the subsequent 10 years of trying to rejoin my family and finding out who they were from an adult's and not a child's perspective, is that I would've been happier and better off if I'd told my stepfather that I simply wasn't interested, as I was fulfilled with my life and actually quite happy in my own

But think of me what you will. What I know is that I am happier now and free of a very unhappy burden
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
An 8 day visit?

Everyone knows you smile and say help yourself but hide the good stuff.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: chitownmike: The Exit Stencilist: I can relate, but with my own "relatives". I feel I was swapped at birth but have too much physical similarity to seriously entertain that notion

Imagine being around a group of people who mainly work dead-end menial jobs and talk constantly about those dark skinned criminals destroying this great nation and how maybe those "Mexican nations" we exploit for resources "need us to do that"

I no longer talk to any of my family at all. My life has more happiness in it now that I don't subject myself with mental health issues throughout the year. Ironically, it was the constant feeling of envy I would get hanging out with other peoples families that helped instigate my cutting myself out from my own

But yeah, every time I would hang out with my family as an adult I would overdrink, because it was the only way to make it tolerable and keep smiling

Yeah, EVERYONE ELSE is the problem! Cheers

That's not how I see it at all. I'm not a perfect person, but I am a good person, and snd removing people from my life is not something I take lightly

How would you feel being raised by a mother who at 4yrs of age pointed at a beggar and said "that's going to be you when you grow up" or constantly told you "you'll never amount to anything", "as soon as your 18, you're out of this house", or my favorite "I wish I had you aborted"?

You might think I'm a criminal, a bad person. But, I have no rap sheet, I've lived my life with honor and truly care about others in my life. And those that know me know me to be one of the most honest and open people they've met, many have said they feel they can tell me anything and not be judged, because that's who I am. Someone who cares and is always there for those I care about

But when those in your life constantly verbally abuse you and act out against you, why keep them in your life?

One day when I was 20, my mother offered to buy me a pair of new glasses. She got angry because I was taking too long to pick out a pair and walked off, ditching me at the mall.

I didn't talk to her for 10 years after that. While I missed my extended family, I had none of their contact info, and had been moved two states away years before so lost touch

When my mother sent my step father (another character, he told my best friend to get undressed in our living room during a sleep over, he was 7 or 8, no touching took place, but didn't need to) to make amends, I gladly took them up

But all I learned from the subsequent 10 years of trying to rejoin my family and finding out who they were from an adult's and not a child's perspective, is that I would've been happier and better off if I'd told my stepfather that I simply wasn't interested, as I was fulfilled with my life and actually quite happy in my own

But think of me what you will. What I know is that I am happier now and free of a very unhappy burden


Dude, I'm not your farking therapist
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: An 8 day visit?

Everyone knows you smile and say help yourself but hide the good stuff.


And expect to restock...
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I drink nonstop when I visit my parents, but that's just to keep from getting sick with the overpowering stench of dog piss in their house.  One visit's worth of booze would last me three months at home.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hobnail: Kitty2.0: hobnail: "All our liquor" probably means a half empty handle of Calvert from 1985 and a fifth of Johnny Walker Red.

Trust me, if he's at all committed to drinking, he probably had a couple handles in his suitcase just in case.

My dad was a Calvert man. He died in a fire. True story.

Reminds me of a Waylon Jennings song. "Dad drove a stock car to an early death/All I remember was a drunk man's breath/Ain't livin' long like this..."


I recently wrote a country tune about having certain relatives in your life that make you need a bit of chemical assistance just to tolerate.

It works just as well as a punk song.
 
