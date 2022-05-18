 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Imagine having to auction your art collection for $1 billion and you only want just one sharp knife   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boofarkinghoo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are really classy people...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it like 10000 spoons?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad everyone involved didn't simultaneously have aneurysms.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know art is subjective, but I seen better paintings in a Comfort Inn on I-95
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Erect Taunting Billboard" is the name of my one-man play based on the life of pharmacist Ted Hustead, founder of South Dakota tourist attraction Wall Drug.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forced sale on objects they took loans on that were ineveitably higher than the selling price. It's a new scam in the art market, and it's being promoted by podcasts and YouTube channels that pushed Raycon earbugs.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Too bad everyone involved didn't simultaneously have aneurysms.


I did trying to figure out who in the hell pays so much for that "art". Goodwill has better stuff.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "Erect Taunting Billboard" is the name of my one-man play based on the life of pharmacist Ted Hustead, founder of South Dakota tourist attraction Wall Drug.


I thought it was South of The Border?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: I know art is subjective, but I seen better paintings in a Comfort Inn on I-95


Yep, was thinking the same thing.

Also, they must have money to burn buying some of that crap.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$4.4M:

sothebys-md.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


(._.)
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


$30M for a painting that looks like one of Bob Ross's rejects I can see, but $30.2M is just too much.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am by no means a (professional) art critic but damn, that sh*t is awful.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MrBallou: [Fark user image 654x435]

$30M for a painting that looks like one of Bob Ross's rejects I can see, but $30.2M is just too much.


It's only used for money laundering, tax avoidance and other shell games of the wealthy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One Percenter problems.
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: MrBallou: [Fark user image 654x435]

$30M for a painting that looks like one of Bob Ross's rejects I can see, but $30.2M is just too much.

It's only used for money laundering, tax avoidance and other shell games of the wealthy.


how does that work down there for profits on art?

Is it considered income?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: MrBallou: [Fark user image 654x435]

$30M for a painting that looks like one of Bob Ross's rejects I can see, but $30.2M is just too much.

It's only used for money laundering, tax avoidance and other shell games of the wealthy.


So  they were dependent on other billionaires bailing them out to keep the game going?  Somehow I suspect they were sufficiently entitled to not expect any other result.  Still, I hope they were low balled as much as possible.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
roosterhead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
one of those looks like some scrap metal from an old ford tractor.
damn, i got millions and millions of dollars out back.
gotta go.....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: NewportBarGuy: MrBallou: [Fark user image 654x435]

$30M for a painting that looks like one of Bob Ross's rejects I can see, but $30.2M is just too much.

It's only used for money laundering, tax avoidance and other shell games of the wealthy.

how does that work down there for profits on art?

Is it considered income?


Well... that goes into a whole other realm... can just be a bonus on top of it being a vehicle to move or shield wealth. There are places where you can land your plane and store your art that keeps them outside of the tax authority... but you have to leave them there, if you remove them you immediately owe the tax...

There's all kinds of shady sh*t with that stuff.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is $15.2 million??????????  That's insane.  It looks like some scribbling on a chalkboard.  Why in the world would anyone pay money for this????

Fark user imageView Full Size



At first I wondered why they were showing the back of the canvas in the photo rather than showing the painting.  It took me a minute to realize that we're actually looking at the thing someone paid $48 million for.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Would someone like to buy my living room ceiling for $10.6 million?  It looks exactly like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: MrBallou: [Fark user image 654x435]

$30M for a painting that looks like one of Bob Ross's rejects I can see, but $30.2M is just too much.

It's only used for money laundering, tax avoidance and other shell games of the wealthy.


That's one looooong con, then. Most of the biggest sellers have been in the Macklowe's house for 35 years or more.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope some of those ended up in a museum instead of another private collection.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is that the dude from American Pie
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean,
Credit for basically hitting the high scores for "spiteful rich jerk"

..both of them.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I know art is subjective, but I seen better paintings in a Comfort Inn on I-95


The De Kooning is OK but everything else is trash.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
