(WRAL)   A young North Carolina driver, without a driver license, crashed into a school bus this morning. Surprisingly, the driver wasn't a drunk Madison Cawthorn   (wral.com) divider line
514 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 3:34 PM (1 hour ago)



17 Comments
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Madison Cawthorn was busy conceding his primary. :D
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like he can reach the pedals.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is a fabulous headline subby!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh, Cawthorn only crashes into or with people his daddy can sue.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of car is that?

/and don't say Saturn
//admit it, you remember the commercial
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was it a sober Madison Cawthorn?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18 years old and drivers permit ?

back in my day that was fail

15 permit, 16 license and we didnt have any of those "restricted license" BS
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's going to be like 66amount of points on his license. Parents soon to be poor from insurance costs.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare you besmirch the name of an honorable politician like Madison Cawthorn. A man above reproach and scandal.

Besides, he has an alibi. He was working his, erm, "sussy wheeled bussy for Mommy's strap" at the house of his lovers!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: Madison Cawthorn was busy conceding his primary. :D


Woke up this morning to that bummer news. I really wanted two more years of Cawthorn's asshattery and no-homo sword fights with his bro-whore or whatever his "assistants" official title is. Guy was a legend at self-owning the GQP. Alas, his time is up
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Guy was a legend at self-owning the GQP


Since 2015 that hasn't been possible.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: The Exit Stencilist: Guy was a legend at self-owning the GQP

Since 2015 that hasn't been possible.


BS. You've just become too pessimistic.
Cawthorn excelled at creating drama, tensions, and division amongst the GQP in DC while giving many guffaws to the human inhabitants of the US
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: BS. You've just become too pessimistic.
Cawthorn excelled at creating drama, tensions, and division amongst the GQP in DC while giving many guffaws to the human inhabitants of the US


sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/got nuthin
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I'm glad that turd lost the primary.  OTOH, that puts a stronger candidate on the Repugnican ticket in November.  A lose/lose situation for humanity.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jtown: On the one hand, I'm glad that turd lost the primary.  OTOH, that puts a stronger candidate on the Repugnican ticket in November.  A lose/lose situation for humanity.


I get what you mean-- I'm registered unaffiliated in NC specifically so I can vote for weaker candidates in the primaries, but...even when that turd was running, the Dems still got less than 43% of the vote in that district.  A flip is unlikely regardless of who the GOP candidate is.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cawthorn has a bullet-proof alibi. He was sleeping on the bathroom floor of another congressman after a night of cocaine and wild orgies.
 
