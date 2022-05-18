 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Mainichi (Japan))   Subcommittee presents three proposals regarding acceptable range of unusual personal names. One is simply to allow Pikachu with any kanji. Another allows Pikachu as long as you have a good reason. The third says no Pikachu without acceptable kanji   (mainichi.jp) divider line
31
    More: Weird, Kanji, kanji names, phonetic characters, reading aids, Katakana, extent of the acceptable range of unusual names, panel of the Legislative Council of the Ministry, family registers of Japan  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 8:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It be cool if I could just change my name to a number.  Names get racist reactions.
But. I guess a number would cause crap too
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget Pikachu, I've long dreamt of streamlining the English language in terms of spelling guidelines and grammar rules, or lack thereof.
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about X Æ A-Xii?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet Jebus, the whole "kira-kira" names mess...

Japanese surnames are not that difficult, but given names can written and read almost any way you want. You know the Monty Python bit about the guy with the name "Raymond Luxury Yacht" pronounced as "Throatwobbler Mangrove"? Yeah, it's that bad.

Some real ones:

月: Moon, usually read as "tsuki", "getsu" or "gatsu", but meant to be read as "Runa" ("Luna")

愛猫: Pet cat, literally "beloved cat", usually read as "aibyou" but meant to be read here as "Kittii" ("Kitty")

My experience is that far more girls than boys get stuck with these things.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I signed everything with the kanji for "bear" the entire year I lived in japan.

Bank manager: "Kuma?!"
Me: "Hai, so desu."
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Forget Pikachu, I've long dreamt of streamlining the English language in terms of spelling guidelines and grammar rules, or lack thereof.


English is a victim of its own success here, as it is simply too widely spoken in too many countries to ever undergo a spelling reform.

If a language is concentrated largely within a single polity, reform can happen: the use of ß in German, for example, or the "simplification" of Chinese on the mainland.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Sweet Jebus, the whole "kira-kira" names mess...


Proper use of kira-kira...

My Bride is a Mermaid Romantic Summer Full OP
Youtube vRgpr7HLa_c
 
trialpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Japanese surnames are not that difficult, but given names can written and read almost any way you want. You know the Monty Python bit about the guy with the name "Raymond Luxury Yacht" pronounced as "Throatwobbler Mangrove"? Yeah, it's that bad.


I'm particularly fond of LittleBirdsPlaying, aka Takanashi.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Sweet Jebus, the whole "kira-kira" names mess...

Japanese surnames are not that difficult, but given names can written and read almost any way you want. You know the Monty Python bit about the guy with the name "Raymond Luxury Yacht" pronounced as "Throatwobbler Mangrove"? Yeah, it's that bad.

Some real ones:

月: Moon, usually read as "tsuki", "getsu" or "gatsu", but meant to be read as "Runa" ("Luna")

愛猫: Pet cat, literally "beloved cat", usually read as "aibyou" but meant to be read here as "Kittii" ("Kitty")

My experience is that far more girls than boys get stuck with these things.


Rinda-rinda is the nonsense name I always heard at karaoke.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: I signed everything with the kanji for "bear" the entire year I lived in japan.

Bank manager: "Kuma?!"
Me: "Hai, so desu."


熊谷 (Kumagai) is a pretty common name where I live, and a good illustration of how obnoxious Japanese name readings can be. 谷 is not read as "gai" anywhere else, to my knowledge, only "tani", "ya", and "koku", or extremely rarely as "yoku" or "roku". "Gai" is the voiced form of "kai" (an archaic word meaning narrow valley) normally written as 峡 when encountered at all.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Bandito King: I signed everything with the kanji for "bear" the entire year I lived in japan.

Bank manager: "Kuma?!"
Me: "Hai, so desu."

熊谷 (Kumagai) is a pretty common name where I live, and a good illustration of how obnoxious Japanese name readings can be. 谷 is not read as "gai" anywhere else, to my knowledge, only "tani", "ya", and "koku", or extremely rarely as "yoku" or "roku". "Gai" is the voiced form of "kai" (an archaic word meaning narrow valley) normally written as 峡 when encountered at all.


Hahaha I actually used Kuma Genki for reservations
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: aagrajag: Bandito King: I signed everything with the kanji for "bear" the entire year I lived in japan.

Bank manager: "Kuma?!"
Me: "Hai, so desu."

熊谷 (Kumagai) is a pretty common name where I live, and a good illustration of how obnoxious Japanese name readings can be. 谷 is not read as "gai" anywhere else, to my knowledge, only "tani", "ya", and "koku", or extremely rarely as "yoku" or "roku". "Gai" is the voiced form of "kai" (an archaic word meaning narrow valley) normally written as 峡 when encountered at all.

Hahaha I actually used Kuma Genki for reservations


That's awesome.

I usually use 隼本 (read as "hayamoto") when I need to use a Japanese-style name, partly because it's a good translation of my wife's surname, but also because it sounds like a traditional Japanese name without actually being one.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Bandito King: aagrajag: Bandito King: I signed everything with the kanji for "bear" the entire year I lived in japan.

Bank manager: "Kuma?!"
Me: "Hai, so desu."

熊谷 (Kumagai) is a pretty common name where I live, and a good illustration of how obnoxious Japanese name readings can be. 谷 is not read as "gai" anywhere else, to my knowledge, only "tani", "ya", and "koku", or extremely rarely as "yoku" or "roku". "Gai" is the voiced form of "kai" (an archaic word meaning narrow valley) normally written as 峡 when encountered at all.

Hahaha I actually used Kuma Genki for reservations

That's awesome.

I usually use 隼本 (read as "hayamoto") when I need to use a Japanese-style name, partly because it's a good translation of my wife's surname, but also because it sounds like a traditional Japanese name without actually being one.


You have successfully filled me with longing to return to kansai. *sigh*
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: aagrajag: Bandito King: aagrajag: Bandito King: I signed everything with the kanji for "bear" the entire year I lived in japan.

Bank manager: "Kuma?!"
Me: "Hai, so desu."

熊谷 (Kumagai) is a pretty common name where I live, and a good illustration of how obnoxious Japanese name readings can be. 谷 is not read as "gai" anywhere else, to my knowledge, only "tani", "ya", and "koku", or extremely rarely as "yoku" or "roku". "Gai" is the voiced form of "kai" (an archaic word meaning narrow valley) normally written as 峡 when encountered at all.

Hahaha I actually used Kuma Genki for reservations

That's awesome.

I usually use 隼本 (read as "hayamoto") when I need to use a Japanese-style name, partly because it's a good translation of my wife's surname, but also because it sounds like a traditional Japanese name without actually being one.

You have successfully filled me with longing to return to kansai. *sigh*


Kansai is a fun area.

You said you were there just a year. Studying abroad? Working holiday?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's so many languages and countries in the world, and yet it had to be the one with such a confusing language that figured out how to make good video games. You ever think about that? It's pretty unfair if you ask me.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Bandito King: aagrajag: Bandito King: aagrajag: Bandito King: I signed everything with the kanji for "bear" the entire year I lived in japan.

Bank manager: "Kuma?!"
Me: "Hai, so desu."

熊谷 (Kumagai) is a pretty common name where I live, and a good illustration of how obnoxious Japanese name readings can be. 谷 is not read as "gai" anywhere else, to my knowledge, only "tani", "ya", and "koku", or extremely rarely as "yoku" or "roku". "Gai" is the voiced form of "kai" (an archaic word meaning narrow valley) normally written as 峡 when encountered at all.

Hahaha I actually used Kuma Genki for reservations

That's awesome.

I usually use 隼本 (read as "hayamoto") when I need to use a Japanese-style name, partly because it's a good translation of my wife's surname, but also because it sounds like a traditional Japanese name without actually being one.

You have successfully filled me with longing to return to kansai. *sigh*

Kansai is a fun area.

You said you were there just a year. Studying abroad? Working holiday?


Ryugakusei deshiata!

I was in Kyoto at kyosandai, 2008 - 2009.

Should have married koizumi-chan and stayed. 😭
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: There's so many languages and countries in the world, and yet it had to be the one with such a confusing language that figured out how to make good video games. You ever think about that? It's pretty unfair if you ask me.


Tell me about it... That's basically why I first got into translation: hated waiting for my favourite games to get translated (if they would ever receive a translation at all).
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: There's so many languages and countries in the world, and yet it had to be the one with such a confusing language that figured out how to make good video games. You ever think about that? It's pretty unfair if you ask me.


My theory about why the language is so confusing: terrible food.

See, back in the day, the islanders were periodically invaded  by the mainlanders, each time gaining some new words and grammar. But the mainlanders always disliked the food and eventually left.

At some point, the islanders and their terrible food were left alone with their extra language bits and trees and started thinking "Hey, we could go invade somebody, too. They probably have good food."

Thus began the great expansion. They sent ships everywhere, returning with spoils of spices, recipes, and new language bits.

It spiraled out of control. Now there's so many competing root languages not even native speakers agree how to conjugate common verbs or write common words.

Dollars to doughnuts/donuts, that's why English be so weird.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
English and Japanese may have their own takes but they're both several languages in a trench coat pretending to be one.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Sweet Jebus, the whole "kira-kira" names mess...

Japanese surnames are not that difficult, but given names can written and read almost any way you want. You know the Monty Python bit about the guy with the name "Raymond Luxury Yacht" pronounced as "Throatwobbler Mangrove"? Yeah, it's that bad.

Some real ones:

月: Moon, usually read as "tsuki", "getsu" or "gatsu", but meant to be read as "Runa" ("Luna")

愛猫: Pet cat, literally "beloved cat", usually read as "aibyou" but meant to be read here as "Kittii" ("Kitty")

My experience is that far more girls than boys get stuck with these things.


Yeah a guy I went to school with went off on this one once.  He was Japanese, his parents immigrated when he was like 4 but they tended to spend the school year here in the U.S. and the summer back in Japan.  He was about half of each culture as you can find.  He had a 15 minute absolute rant that was the Japanese version of Gallagher's spelling/language sketch.  We were friggin' dying laughing - and every bit of it was true

/comb pronounced coam.  Tomb - tome?  No!  Toom
//all expies of that kind of thing with Japanese words in context
///because I have nearly zero Japanese I can't remember the actual content, but I was laughing so hard it hurt and so were 5 or 6 other people
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
aagrajag:
Tell me about it... That's basically why I first got into translation: hated waiting for my favourite games to get translated (if they would ever receive a translation at all).

Hah! Yeah, I really wanted to play Bahamut Lagoon* and all the other Japanese stuff back then, but I was way too lazy.  It doesn't bother me too much these days, as 'cool Japan' has been such a monumental success the past couple decades that you can reasonably rely on fan translations for most stuff now if some Western corporation hasn't sliced up a Japanese studio for themselves.

*received a translation patch back in 2002
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: English and Japanese may have their own takes but they're both several languages in a trench coat pretending to be one.


English has more guys under the trench coat, but Japanese is worse despite being basically just two: Japanese and Chinese. The reason is that those two languages are radically different in terms of even basic grammar, and while Japanese did an amazingly-clever job of grafting on the Chinese characters as a writing system, the resulting complexity is insane.

A single character can possibly have a dozen different readings. Other common words might have half-a-dozen representations. Still others take different pronunciations depending on both grammatical and cultural context.

Examples:

生: common readings are sei, shou, nama, and with inflections, also ikiru, ikasu, haeru, hayasu, umu, umareru, ou, musu (a rare verb meaning "to grow", specifically of moss), and in proper names there are a dozen more.

"Sushi", usually written as 寿司 can also be written as 鮨, 鮓 or 壽司 for a more old-time flavour.

The word 利益 (benefit, profit, gain) is usually read as "rieki" but when referring to the benefits of the Buddha's teachings, "riyaku".

The common verb "toru" (to take) can be written with at least nine different characters, depending on context and nuance. Just a few of those: 取盗摂執獲

It's fun, but one hell of a learning curve.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: aagrajag: Sweet Jebus, the whole "kira-kira" names mess...

Japanese surnames are not that difficult, but given names can written and read almost any way you want. You know the Monty Python bit about the guy with the name "Raymond Luxury Yacht" pronounced as "Throatwobbler Mangrove"? Yeah, it's that bad.

Some real ones:

月: Moon, usually read as "tsuki", "getsu" or "gatsu", but meant to be read as "Runa" ("Luna")

愛猫: Pet cat, literally "beloved cat", usually read as "aibyou" but meant to be read here as "Kittii" ("Kitty")

My experience is that far more girls than boys get stuck with these things.

Yeah a guy I went to school with went off on this one once.  He was Japanese, his parents immigrated when he was like 4 but they tended to spend the school year here in the U.S. and the summer back in Japan.  He was about half of each culture as you can find.  He had a 15 minute absolute rant that was the Japanese version of Gallagher's spelling/language sketch.  We were friggin' dying laughing - and every bit of it was true

/comb pronounced coam.  Tomb - tome?  No!  Toom
//all expies of that kind of thing with Japanese words in context
///because I have nearly zero Japanese I can't remember the actual content, but I was laughing so hard it hurt and so were 5 or 6 other people


I would pay good money to hear that rant.
 
Danack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aagrajag: 月: Moon, usually read as "tsuki", "getsu" or "gatsu", but meant to be read as "Runa" ("Luna")

愛猫: Pet cat, literally "beloved cat", usually read as "aibyou" but meant to be read here as "Kittii" ("Kitty")


...wait. Those are completely different meanings.

Japanes words don't mutate by minor spelling differences (and so can be traced back to root words), but instead completely change their meaning over a short period of time?

As a computer programmer I abhor that.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: aagrajag:
Tell me about it... That's basically why I first got into translation: hated waiting for my favourite games to get translated (if they would ever receive a translation at all).

Hah! Yeah, I really wanted to play Bahamut Lagoon* and all the other Japanese stuff back then, but I was way too lazy.  It doesn't bother me too much these days, as 'cool Japan' has been such a monumental success the past couple decades that you can reasonably rely on fan translations for most stuff now if some Western corporation hasn't sliced up a Japanese studio for themselves.

*received a translation patch back in 2002


Sometimes the fan translations are downright superior to the official ones.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: English and Japanese may have their own takes but they're both several languages in a trench coat pretending to be one.


I disagree. Japanese has like... two? irregular verbs and a special alphabet for phonetics and a second special alphabet specifically for loan words. Japanese is very much one language, but with a giant sack of stolen writing systems.

Verbally, English is a bunch of languages all Frankensteined together, but written there's only a tiny handful letters to do all the work, like that Australian guy in the mine in Futurama.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Danack: aagrajag: 月: Moon, usually read as "tsuki", "getsu" or "gatsu", but meant to be read as "Runa" ("Luna")

愛猫: Pet cat, literally "beloved cat", usually read as "aibyou" but meant to be read here as "Kittii" ("Kitty")

...wait. Those are completely different meanings.

Japanes words don't mutate by minor spelling differences (and so can be traced back to root words), but instead completely change their meaning over a short period of time?

As a computer programmer I abhor that.


It's more like multiple meanings can easily accrete onto a single character, and Chinese itself has a very loose concept of this "part of speech" thing: a single character can be a noun, a verb, and a grammatical conjunction. Example: the "shō" in "shōgun" 将 can mean "leader/general", "to lead", or "about to happen/do".

Then there's the fact that Japanese inflects its verbs and adjectives, whereas Chinese does not inflect at all.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: The Irresponsible Captain: English and Japanese may have their own takes but they're both several languages in a trench coat pretending to be one.

I disagree. Japanese has like... two? irregular verbs and a special alphabet for phonetics and a second special alphabet specifically for loan words. Japanese is very much one language, but with a giant sack of stolen writing systems.

Verbally, English is a bunch of languages all Frankensteined together, but written there's only a tiny handful letters to do all the work, like that Australian guy in the mine in Futurama.


Two irregular verbs in modern grammar, but literary has nine. If you include the auxiliary verbs, their weird conjugations bumps up the number to around fifteen.

At least the conjugations patterns are highly regular, in general. Could be much worse, like French, which requires an entire separate reference, a "bescherelle" for verb conjugations alone.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.