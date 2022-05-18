 Skip to content
(The Mainichi (Japan))   Tokyo police arrest teenage girl who fell in love with idol in "7 Men Samurai" and could not think of any way to get his attention except by stalking him and brandishing a boxcutter   (mainichi.jp) divider line
8
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17-yr-old girl...

dbrunker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought Nevada-tan would be older than 17.

wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Complete reverse of the norm for what I see in the Japanese media I normally see.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
......I've seen this Anime.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why not start her off with a nice letter? You don't have to go leaping straight for the box cutter like a bull at the gate Give him a letter, girl!.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Complete reverse of the norm for what I see in the Japanese media I normally see.


I see.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: Complete reverse of the norm for what I see in the Japanese media I normally see.


Um.....they have a term for girls who murder other girls who try to ask Senpai out before THEY do.

/ Yandere
 
