(Phys Org)   Researchers from University of Limerick / Create something with a new trick / it resembles Swiss cheese / Cleans air like a breeze
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to say
To the headline submitter
I hate you so much right now.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Roses are red
Violets are blue
My finger poked through the toilet paper
and now it's covered in poo
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We need MaxxLarge in the thread Stat for a.proper and excellent limerick
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Professor Zaworotko, the Chair
of Chemistry at Limerick, shared
a brand new material,
porous and arterial,
that absorbs myriad toxins from air.

There, Subby, was that so hard?
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
that breaking up is no longer hard to do

Neil Sedaka reportedly conflicted.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Earlier work from Professor Zaworotko's lab resulted in leading materials for carbon capture and water harvesting. The water harvesting material has such favorable properties for capturing and releasing water from the atmosphere that is already being used in dehumidification systems.

Just as long as there's a plentiful supply of power converters at Tosche Station.

/two or three more smartass remarks and I may be ready to discuss the actual topic of TFA
 
Spectrum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Professor Michael Zaworotko, Bernal Chair of Crystal Engineering and Science Foundation of Ireland Research Professor at University of Limerick's Bernal Institute has an impressive title.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: We need MaxxLarge in the thread Stat for a.proper and excellent limerick


No we do not
 
gyruss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby, if that headline was meant to trigger people who get OCD over the meter of a limerick, congratulations.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I just want to say
To the headline submitter
I hate you so much right now.


so close
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Article has nothing about the chemistry or process.

Titanium dioxide white, under UV, will decompose VOCs.

Summit White, the white of most GMC trucks, is just titanium oxide with a binder.

I presume the other whites are also mainly TiO2, so a white paint job makes up for what the catalytic converters don't catch.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: nmrsnr: I just want to say
To the headline submitter
I hate you so much right now.

so close


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Professor Zaworotko, the Chair
of Chemistry at Limerick, shared
a brand new material,
porous and arterial,
that absorbs myriad toxins from air.

There, Subby, was that so hard?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Professor Michael Zaworotko, Bernal Chair of Crystal Engineering and Science Foundation of Ireland Research Professor at University of Limerick's Bernal Institute has an impressive title.


A professor at a school quite far
Had a situation that was quite bizarre
His academic credential
Was so consequential
It overflowed his business car
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Article has nothing about the chemistry or process.


They handwave about physical processes rather than chemical ones, and heating it to regenerate it by releasing the benzene, so I assume it's some sort of adsorption.  Pi-stacking maybe?
 
