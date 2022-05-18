 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Now we're at DEFCON 1   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: News, Bottle, price of glass bottle production, Mr Eichele, glass bottles, Recyclable materials, Glass bottle, energy prices, best thing Germans  
•       •       •

1042 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 10:48 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I'll have to order kegs only for a while.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or they could use cans. Like the rest of us.

/which is easier to recycle?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Guess I'll have to order kegs only for a while.


came to the thread for this.    This would only be an issue if the only remaining methodology of acquiring beer was in smaller units.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I could get into kegs, if that was what rum was delivered in.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Or they could use cans. Like the rest of us.

/which is easier to recycle?


Bottles. Because they wash them out and send them back to factories.
 
House_of_Caine [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Or they could use cans. Like the rest of us.

/which is easier to recycle?


Cans affect the taste, I would never drink German beer out of a can.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The answer is wood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Beer schmeer, I can't get my damn rye whiskey.  My liver doesn't want pathetic excuses, it wants whiskey!
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

House_of_Caine: Gubbo: Or they could use cans. Like the rest of us.

/which is easier to recycle?

Cans affect the taste, I would never drink German beer out of a can.


No they don't. Does kegged beer affect taste?
Most of the best breweries in America can their beer now.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
its not a shortage if theres still enough to supply everyone but it just costs more
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can you bring your own growler to the brewery?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can't you just send the lad down the pub with a bucket to fetch some beer?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Got your DEF right here!

yoderoil.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.