(CNN)   If you're a Russian gymnast who's managed to find a competition in the world that will actually allow you to participate, maybe don't decide to wear a pro-war symbol on the award podium   (cnn.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Countries need to ban all Russian athletes until the war is over... and even after it is over, only select the Russian athletes that were genuinely against the war.

Fark this dumbass kid.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The 20-year-old wore a 'Z' symbol taped to his leotard while standing next to Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun on a podium in March -- Kovtun won gold and Kuliak picked up bronze in the parallel bars at the gymnastics World Cup event in Doha, Qatar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He's a meathead that's been fed bad pablum.  Of course he has no clue what's actually happening.  And even if he did he'd take a while to change his mind.

No medal for you.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can you set a Javelin to lock onto that smarmy grin on that POS?
 
