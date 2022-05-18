 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   "The first phase of the war in Ukraine was a failure for Russia. The second phase is not going very well either" Now Putin's only hope is to turn the war into a grind and hope the west gets tired of caring about the war, and. yeah that could work   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
39
    More: Interesting, Russia, Russian troops, Vladimir Putin, first phase of the war, Russian border, Ukraine's government, Russian military, eastern Ukraine  
•       •       •

719 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His only hope is a fair trial, and a swift sentence
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm still stunned that massing their forces, which are superior in number, had almost no effect.

If that didn't do anything, well... they are f*cked and that's fantastic news!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm still stunned that massing their forces, which are superior in number, had almost no effect.

If that didn't do anything, well... they are f*cked and that's fantastic news!


I don't know that they have the training or organization to pull off a combined arms and infantry offensive.  It takes constant coordination across your forces from an officer corps that they don't have.   So it looks impressive until it runs into well organized modern armies.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, good luck.  Uncle Sam doddered around in AF for 20 years, long after the guy they wanted was long dead.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ukrainians aren't gonna give up ya know. They're not going to stop until the Russians are kicked outta their country.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How'd that work out in Afghanistan, Pooty-Poot?

You literally watched as Afghanistan drained you of troops, vehicles, and ate up a bunch of your inventory, and it was a contributing factor to the downfall of the USSR.

Losing interest in shipping arms to other guys to fight y'all is KIND of our MO. You know, when we're not blowing the absolute sh*t out of your 'mercenaries' when you cross the wrong grid square. And y'all know how much we like calling in air and armor support to work together nowadays.

Literally, keeping up this fight has already trashed your economy, for years. It is costing you inventory at a blistering rate, and it's stuff you can't replace now that your factories have shuttered because your buddies sold all the gee-gaws and gimcracks along with the nuts and bolts that held them together. In looking for new places to loot, you sort of forgot that if it didn't work, that you HAVE no back up plan.

It's almost as if the idea of looting your own country and handing it over to mobs of criminals was a bad idea, even if it did get you some pretty sweet swag in the beginning. You're like a guy who bought a candy-coated sh*t lollipop, and now you're starting to get past the sweet candy shell to the fecal matter center.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm game. Let's see who rusts first.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NewportBarGuy: I'm still stunned that massing their forces, which are superior in number, had almost no effect.

If that didn't do anything, well... they are f*cked and that's fantastic news!

I don't know that they have the training or organization to pull off a combined arms and infantry offensive.  It takes constant coordination across your forces from an officer corps that they don't have.   So it looks impressive until it runs into well organized modern armies.


Isn't it more that the kind of coordination requires NCO's, which Russia doesn't have? They're still a very 20th century kind of armed force.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll get plenty of water carriers insisting that Ukrainians are dying because Joe Biden is giving them the weapons that they asked for, and that the guy who is actually killing Ukrainians is not responsible at all.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is he isn't counting on the greed of arms manufacturers  combined with the lack of Americans getting killed means the US can stand behind Ukraine forever..... Just like we did to them in Afghanistan... (and they did to US in Afghanistan)
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Military industrial complex looking forward to less public interest in the war.

Then they can move more goods with less perceived political oversight.

/cynic.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now Putin's only hope is to turn the war into a grind and hope the west gets tired of caring about the war, and. yeah that could work and wait until he can get Trump re-elected

FTFY
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I am not sure the third phase could be successful either.  Sure, depending on how long this lasts, the west will grow tired and stop supporting Ukraine as much as they did in the beginning, but at this point, even without the west's support, I think Ukraine is on even footing with Russia.  I don't know that they need the extra support to push Russia back.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoping the United Sates will eventually have its fill of conflict does not seem like a smart move.  The military industrial complex is always hungry.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: At this point I am not sure the third phase could be successful either.  Sure, depending on how long this lasts, the west will grow tired and stop supporting Ukraine as much as they did in the beginning, but at this point, even without the west's support, I think Ukraine is on even footing with Russia.  I don't know that they need the extra support to push Russia back.


We need to differentiate between "the West" and "the US".  I don't think the Baltic states, Poland, or Germany are going to lose focus.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, those sanctions will just go away after a while.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Yeah, good luck.  Uncle Sam doddered around in AF for 20 years, long after the guy they wanted was long dead.


Long after everyone forgot why we were there.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: You're like a guy who bought a candy-coated sh*t lollipop, and now you're starting to get past the sweet candy shell to the fecal matter center.


Well now that my google-search history is good and polluted, I hope you're happy.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: At this point I am not sure the third phase could be successful either.  Sure, depending on how long this lasts, the west will grow tired and stop supporting Ukraine as much as they did in the beginning, but at this point, even without the west's support, I think Ukraine is on even footing with Russia.  I don't know that they need the extra support to push Russia back.


Somehow I don't think we'll soon get tired of cutting an adversary down a notch without losing any of our own people.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: How'd that work out in Afghanistan, Pooty-Poot?

You literally watched as Afghanistan drained you of troops, vehicles, and ate up a bunch of your inventory, and it was a contributing factor to the downfall of the USSR.

Losing interest in shipping arms to other guys to fight y'all is KIND of our MO. You know, when we're not blowing the absolute sh*t out of your 'mercenaries' when you cross the wrong grid square. And y'all know how much we like calling in air and armor support to work together nowadays.

Literally, keeping up this fight has already trashed your economy, for years. It is costing you inventory at a blistering rate, and it's stuff you can't replace now that your factories have shuttered because your buddies sold all the gee-gaws and gimcracks along with the nuts and bolts that held them together. In looking for new places to loot, you sort of forgot that if it didn't work, that you HAVE no back up plan.

It's almost as if the idea of looting your own country and handing it over to mobs of criminals was a bad idea, even if it did get you some pretty sweet swag in the beginning. You're like a guy who bought a candy-coated sh*t lollipop, and now you're starting to get past the sweet candy shell to the fecal matter center.


pssst.  I don't think he's reading Fark threads.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Yeah, good luck.  Uncle Sam doddered around in AF for 20 years, long after the guy they wanted was long dead.


Doddered around in Air Force? ...dude... put the roach down, you've had enough.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not reading a goddamn yahoo article about something as important as what's going on in Ukraine. That site is the Daily Mail for stupid people.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I never get tired of this
 
Geotpf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jmr61: I'm not reading a goddamn yahoo article about something as important as what's going on in Ukraine. That site is the Daily Mail for stupid people.


Last line in the article: © 2022 The New York Times Company

/IE, New York Times is paywalled and therefore banned by Fark
//but sometimes their articles and opinion pieces get reprinted elsewhere
///like on Yahoo!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sorry, we're getting too much data on how well our weapon systems are working.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for Putin.

After a lifetime of building brutal power to accomplish his dream, his mind and body is so racked with disease and is so gone he can't appreciate it, and no one will remember him in as the powerful tall leader he imagined himself to be.   He peaked too late.

It's telling he had to go to war using a "special police action" since he didn't have the power to declare a war.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I'm game. Let's see who rusts first.


I bet the companies creating weapons don't get tired of it before the Russians do.

I bet the Ukrainians also don't get tired of it before the Russians do.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: hubiestubert: How'd that work out in Afghanistan, Pooty-Poot?

You literally watched as Afghanistan drained you of troops, vehicles, and ate up a bunch of your inventory, and it was a contributing factor to the downfall of the USSR.

Losing interest in shipping arms to other guys to fight y'all is KIND of our MO. You know, when we're not blowing the absolute sh*t out of your 'mercenaries' when you cross the wrong grid square. And y'all know how much we like calling in air and armor support to work together nowadays.

Literally, keeping up this fight has already trashed your economy, for years. It is costing you inventory at a blistering rate, and it's stuff you can't replace now that your factories have shuttered because your buddies sold all the gee-gaws and gimcracks along with the nuts and bolts that held them together. In looking for new places to loot, you sort of forgot that if it didn't work, that you HAVE no back up plan.

It's almost as if the idea of looting your own country and handing it over to mobs of criminals was a bad idea, even if it did get you some pretty sweet swag in the beginning. You're like a guy who bought a candy-coated sh*t lollipop, and now you're starting to get past the sweet candy shell to the fecal matter center.

pssst.  I don't think he's reading Fark threads.


Of course he is, his fark handle is ..."Foinf"
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Europe should have embargoed gas and oil during the 1980s Afghan campaign.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: hubiestubert: How'd that work out in Afghanistan, Pooty-Poot?

You literally watched as Afghanistan drained you of troops, vehicles, and ate up a bunch of your inventory, and it was a contributing factor to the downfall of the USSR.

Losing interest in shipping arms to other guys to fight y'all is KIND of our MO. You know, when we're not blowing the absolute sh*t out of your 'mercenaries' when you cross the wrong grid square. And y'all know how much we like calling in air and armor support to work together nowadays.

Literally, keeping up this fight has already trashed your economy, for years. It is costing you inventory at a blistering rate, and it's stuff you can't replace now that your factories have shuttered because your buddies sold all the gee-gaws and gimcracks along with the nuts and bolts that held them together. In looking for new places to loot, you sort of forgot that if it didn't work, that you HAVE no back up plan.

It's almost as if the idea of looting your own country and handing it over to mobs of criminals was a bad idea, even if it did get you some pretty sweet swag in the beginning. You're like a guy who bought a candy-coated sh*t lollipop, and now you're starting to get past the sweet candy shell to the fecal matter center.

pssst.  I don't think he's reading Fark threads.


No, but I do suspect that he's got a few Troll Farms who peek in from time to time, and they will certainly take the temperature of the room.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think the war is going fine for them. They wanted to punish Ukraine and get another port city. They did.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Putin is hoping his Nazi supporters in the west win elections. It didn't work out great in France, but he's got a whole bunch of Nazis supporting him in the US, so who knows.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: I think the war is going fine for them. They wanted to punish Ukraine and get another port city. They did.


Well, except for the thousands of dead and wounded, but people have never really been a concern in Russia going back through Soviet times and to the Czars.

The thing that stings now is the loss of prestige.  It's looking like Big Bad Russia couldn't even beat Poland.

The thing that goes very not-fine long term will be becoming a vassal state of China.  This is what happens when you only have one or two major customers for your products.  Your customers end up owning you.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

starsrift: Isn't it more that the kind of coordination requires NCO's, which Russia doesn't have? They're still a very 20th century kind of armed force


The NCOs are good for independent action, but the enlisted corps doesn't have the same type of system. The equipment and doctrine doesn't call for specialized training of conscripts. Specialty roles are contract NCOs who aren't part of leadership.

The big issue was the amount of corruption and grift.  When your spearhead runs out of fuel and your armor is vaporware, you've got issues. The majority of the Armor/Artillery the conflict started with was equivalent on both sides. UKR had some Javelins and AT weapons, but nothing like what flooded into the country  since the buildup. The Ukrainians had to bring down helicopters with .50 cal squad weapons because they lacked stingers and their ADA assets were knocked out. 

Putin bet big on a quick decapitation strike. Get the VDV to take the airport. Airlift in a mechanized division. Capture/Kill Zelensky or force him to flee. Set up puppet government.

Which Putin should've known better. The VDV said they could take Grozny with something like a single battalion... and they could not.
 
Dryad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Lars The Canadian Viking: I think the war is going fine for them. They wanted to punish Ukraine and get another port city. They did.

Well, except for the thousands of dead and wounded, but people have never really been a concern in Russia going back through Soviet times and to the Czars.


Much has been said about the Winter War and the outrageous losses the Finns inflicted on Russian troops.
But you have to remember that Russia still achieved every single one of its military objectives and got what they set out to get.
Yes, Russia lost inordinate amounts of men and equipment in a humiliating performance against a much smaller enemy, but in the end they still got what they wanted.
Russia has NEVER cared about lives, just grinding to eventual victory on the corpses of everyone involved.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eventually the Ukrainians will be so sick of killing Russians they'll beg Putin for a peace deal.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: At this point I am not sure the third phase could be successful either.  Sure, depending on how long this lasts, the west will grow tired and stop supporting Ukraine as much as they did in the beginning, but at this point, even without the west's support, I think Ukraine is on even footing with Russia.  I don't know that they need the extra support to push Russia back.


They have superior tactics, organization, logistics, training, and moral.
Right now, they have new Western toys that are kicking the royal shiat out of the RA.

Without those toys, yes, they would be still be superior, but Russia has one advantage.  Unlimited manpower to throw at a killing field.  Fight till you drop, and the next poor bastard behind you picks up your 60+yr rifle.

An unending Zerg Rush cannot be defeated on equal, or near equal, terms.  You have to blow the shait out of them from a distance.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hah! About the only reason I check on Twitter every day is to watch videos of Russians getting their asses kicked. It's not getting old at all, Vladimir
 
Alebak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm still stunned that massing their forces, which are superior in number, had almost no effect.

If that didn't do anything, well... they are f*cked and that's fantastic news!


Thing is besides the guys that already had combat experience in Syria and Serbia, weren't most of those guys fresh conscripts?

Then you have the equipment breaking down because it wasn't maintained properly, when it wasn't getting sabotaged by it's own crews going "THERES NO NAZIS HERE THIS IS BULLshiat" and deserting.

If they had actually prepared properly instead of relying on weight of numbers and the spook factor of satellite photos showing how much shiat they had ready to go to convince the defenders to give up this might have turned out very differently, thankfully they didn't.

Russia didn't expect this level of resistance, I don't think anyone did.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.