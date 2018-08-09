 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Some heroes wear collars. Personal Fark: subby WAS planning on camping near there this weekend   (kymkemp.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forest fires across my state (California) and, I imagine, other burning states, force the wildlife populations to relocate ahead of the fires. Mountain lion, in particular, normally have up to a 30 mile radius of territory, and with all the fires all over the state since '15, critters are showing up in areas previously considered 'safe for camping' or at least with critters not known to frequent the areas. I live in an area (rural Central Coast) that has seen yearly evacuation-type fires since some jerk set himself on fire at the bottom of my (at the time) road, Tassajara. Since then, we've had the Sobrannes, Dolan, Carmel, River and I-think-I-forgot -a-few- fires sending all kinds of critters all over the place in populated and semi-populated areas. Mountain lions, coyotes and other predators are showing up in residential areas as well less harmful critters. We are having larger than normal sightings of rattlesnakes this spring as well. To be fair, I don't know if the snakes migrated or are just over-abundant this year, but it pays to check with your state Fish and Game dept. before camping 'nomad' (off the beaten path, away from established campgrounds) style.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
irishnews.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: [irishnews.com image 850x537]


when you have to explain the joke it's not funny
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That must have been one massive Mountain Lion for it to F up a Malinois.

/ Malinois will absolutely rip your face off. No pitbull need apply.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some heroes wear collars.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And some don't
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: WelldeadLink: [irishnews.com image 850x537]

when you have to explain the joke it's not funny


The white thing that some of the priests of the Abrahamic god wear around their necks is sometimes referred to as a "dog collar".
 
abbarach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Goddamn that site has terrible formatting.  I have a very large, wide monitor.  I'm running my browser full-screen, and this is what I get:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't go anywhere that has bears, hogs, or mountain lions without a gun.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What has this place become. You people are celebrating a dog hurting a cat?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: That must have been one massive Mountain Lion for it to F up a Malinois.

/ Malinois will absolutely rip your face off. No pitbull need apply.


Maybe, but does it have the sheer bloodlust and innate violence of a pit bull? That is like 90% of the game right there. Even the smallest runt of a pit bull will not stop at nothing to maul a child's face.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: That must have been one massive Mountain Lion for it to F up a Malinois.

/ Malinois will absolutely rip your face off. No pitbull need apply.


I'm pretty sure a Mal wouldn't hesitate against an African Lion
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
this is why i carry a tin of tuna and a cucumber in my pocket while in the wild.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Isitoveryet: this is why i carry a tin of tuna and a cucumber in my pocket while in the wild.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Subtonic: iheartscotch: That must have been one massive Mountain Lion for it to F up a Malinois.

/ Malinois will absolutely rip your face off. No pitbull need apply.

Maybe, but does it have the sheer bloodlust and innate violence of a pit bull? That is like 90% of the game right there. Even the smallest runt of a pit bull will not stop at nothing to maul a child's face.


There's a reason why the military uses Malinois over pitbulls. Pitbulls are too nice.
 
