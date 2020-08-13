 Skip to content
(CNN)   The title of this article, two years into the pandemic, tells you everything you need to know about why more Americans have died of COVID than anywhere else in the world and why we're too collectively stupid for it to be any other way   (cnn.com)
37
37 Comments
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask yourself WWJD.

/What Would Jimmy(Kimmel) Do?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no more funding for COVID response so getting tested and treatment if it's needed are going to be pretty damn expensive for non-wealthy Americans, as if our country cares about those people.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: To help answer these and other questions, I spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen

Oh, they're asking the "doctor" who is on the side of spreading COVID because she hates her children and needs them to be in school, unmasked. I'm sure she's got great advice that we should all take to heart.
 
pdieten [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not actually a bad idea to keep updating stories when the situation is fluid, subby.

For example, Paxlovid didn't hit the news cycle hard enough that low-information folks are really aware of it. That's an option now.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The only reason we know more Americans have died of COVID than anywhere else in the world is because we actually have some transparency and accountability on those numbers and a somewhat free press that reports such things.

Unless you want to tell me that we can trust the numbers out of Russia, China, India, most of Africa, etcetera.  Which I'm sure marked their deaths down as COVID-19 and not "flu" or "natural causes" or "pneumonia", assuming the deaths were reported.
 
eKonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Simple:

- Not enough hydroxychloroquine
- Not enough lysol/bleach consumption
- Not enough UV light butt plugs
- Not enough horse paste
- Too many masks
- Too many 5G jabs
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You guys are still talking about covid? Lol, that's so 2021. 2022 is all about high gas prices, food shortages, Wild inflation and going to war with Russia.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's just a few people coming in from China.  Spring will make it go away.

/side eyes bleach bottle
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Leanna Wen is a psychopath.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is the country where 20+ elementary school kids were shot to death in school and literally NOTHING about ANYTHING was changed.

Americans. Don't. Care. About. Other. People.
 
ar393
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
5 people, myself included, all vaxxed and boosted, have tested positive that I know of in the last 10 weeks.

I can't speak for the others but I felt like I had the worst hangover of my life for 4 days straight.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jim from Saint Paul: This is the country where 20+ elementary school kids were shot to death in school and literally NOTHING about ANYTHING was changed.

Americans. Don't. Care. About. Other. People.


This truth literally keeps me up at night. I have no idea what I can do to help the situation.
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: FTFA: To help answer these and other questions, I spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen

Oh, they're asking the "doctor" who is on the side of spreading COVID because she hates her children and needs them to be in school, unmasked. I'm sure she's got great advice that we should all take to heart.


A Brookings Institute hack wants us to go and die for line go up?

Quelle surprise.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm getting tested this morning. I've avoided it for over two years but it's possible my cold is COVID.

CSB: Movers are packing out my place and I'll be homeless tomorrow night. I guess driving cross country in my truck is isolating.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jim from Saint Paul: This is the country where 20+ elementary school kids were shot to death in school and literally NOTHING about ANYTHING was changed.

Americans. Don't. Care. About. Other. People.


Those kids got their shots. What more do you want?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
especially for those with immunocompromise and others at higher risk for severe disease

Write good copy.

/I haz the immunocompromise.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Leanna Wen is a psychopath.


And I'm not sure why the article starts with a clip of Ashish Jha if they're interviewing Wen.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

null: The only reason we know more Americans have died of COVID than anywhere else in the world is because we actually have some transparency and accountability on those numbers and a somewhat free press that reports such things.

Unless you want to tell me that we can trust the numbers out of Russia, China, India, most of Africa, etcetera.  Which I'm sure marked their deaths down as COVID-19 and not "flu" or "natural causes" or "pneumonia", assuming the deaths were reported.


If you think we are reporting accurate numbers ourselves, I got a golf club in Florida to sell you.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: FTFA: To help answer these and other questions, I spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen

Oh, they're asking the "doctor" who is on the side of spreading COVID because she hates her children and needs them to be in school, unmasked. I'm sure she's got great advice that we should all take to heart.


Wen sends her children to a masked private school with air filtration and upper air treatment.  She pays for that tuition with the money she makes telling parents to feed their children to the virus on CNN.  Leanna Wen is a psychopath.
 
August11
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1. We went to the moon.
2. Invented the personal computer.
3. Spearheaded the internet.
4. Allowing every D+ student on the planet a platform and pulpit larger and more far reaching than most American presidents and all the Caesars.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: backhand.slap.of.reason: Leanna Wen is a psychopath.

And I'm not sure why the article starts with a clip of Ashish Jha if they're interviewing Wen.


Jha is no better.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Jim from Saint Paul: This is the country where 20+ elementary school kids were shot to death in school and literally NOTHING about ANYTHING was changed.

Americans. Don't. Care. About. Other. People.

Those kids got their shots. What more do you want?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dinosaursrock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Jim from Saint Paul: This is the country where 20+ elementary school kids were shot to death in school and literally NOTHING about ANYTHING was changed.

Americans. Don't. Care. About. Other. People.

Those kids got their shots. What more do you want?


You are a terrible person and I hate that I laughed at this.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Italy and India had higher numbers per capita. Indian ran out of wood, dumped bodies in the sacred river.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
" ... why more Americans have died of COVID than anywhere else in the world ... "

Obesity, hypertension, diabetes ...

"Letting the virus spread uncontrollably to achieve herd immunity would bring the death toll to a level that's totally unacceptable. If you look at the United States of America with our epidemic of obesity as it were, with the number of people with hypertension, with the number of people with diabetes, if everyone got infected, the death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable," Fauci said."

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/13/the-death-toll-would-be-enormous-fauci-says-of-herd-immunity-to-coronavirus-in-the-us.html

The United States of America is a semi-literate, Idiocracy population. I'm really surprised more Americans don't die by simply falling of a cliff.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The I-25 racket through my south facing upper floor open windows here in Denver is hard to ignore, especially when the recent quiet of quarantine is still a very recent memory.  Before I logged in here I thought 'Listen to the virus jam around the Metro!'
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pdieten: It's not actually a bad idea to keep updating stories when the situation is fluid, subby.

For example, Paxlovid didn't hit the news cycle hard enough that low-information folks are really aware of it. That's an option now.


Neither has the rebound effect of paxlovid where it comes roaring back after the fifth dose.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: " ... why more Americans have died of COVID than anywhere else in the world ... "

Obesity, hypertension, diabetes ...

"Letting the virus spread uncontrollably to achieve herd immunity would bring the death toll to a level that's totally unacceptable. If you look at the United States of America with our epidemic of obesity as it were, with the number of people with hypertension, with the number of people with diabetes, if everyone got infected, the death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable," Fauci said."

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/13/the-death-toll-would-be-enormous-fauci-says-of-herd-immunity-to-coronavirus-in-the-us.html

The United States of America is a semi-literate, Idiocracy population. I'm really surprised more Americans don't die by simply falling of a cliff.


We are getting all that.  Well, all that save the herd immunity.  This virus has us beat.  It zero-days our immune system every time we encounter a new variant.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pdieten: It's not actually a bad idea to keep updating stories when the situation is fluid, subby.

For example, Paxlovid didn't hit the news cycle hard enough that low-information folks are really aware of it. That's an option now.


It isn't that it's a bad idea to keep updating stories.  It's the fact that these stories need to be updated in the first place for anything other than "Hey, there's a new vaccine/pill/whatever you should look into."  The fact that there is a need to keep posting "What to do right now if you get COVID" says everything about how confusing, contradictory, and stupid the messaging has been since the start of the pandemic.  It's been all over the place to the point where nobody has any farking idea what the current recommended guidance is, or if there is any official guidance at all.  Throw in all the douchebaggery of misinformation and anti-science bullshiat and you just get everyone throwing up their hands and saying, "Whelp, no point in trying to navigate this clusterfark, CORONAVIRUS FOR EVERYONE!"
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Call work. Get assigned homework.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: null: The only reason we know more Americans have died of COVID than anywhere else in the world is because we actually have some transparency and accountability on those numbers and a somewhat free press that reports such things.

Unless you want to tell me that we can trust the numbers out of Russia, China, India, most of Africa, etcetera.  Which I'm sure marked their deaths down as COVID-19 and not "flu" or "natural causes" or "pneumonia", assuming the deaths were reported.

If you think we are reporting accurate numbers ourselves, I got a golf club in Florida to sell you.


In terms of accuracy, I expect we're a lot better than the aforementioned areas.

But there's also a huge difference between the USA, where we have biased political entities pushing conspiracy theories about how people killed in car crashes are marked down as COVID deaths, and places like Russia and China and North Korea where the governments have consistently taken a "nothing to see here, move along" approach throughout much of the pandemic, or other countries which have barely functioning systems to even test people for COVID let alone have health care or medical examiners to verify a death is from COVID.

If you want to point to how we look compared to Western European nations, it's true we absolutely suck.

If you want to tell me that there weren't a million deaths in India or China with COVID as the cause, who have roughly 4x the population that we do, then you might want to check the deed to that golf course.  Even with how fat Americans are, unless 1.3 billion Indians and 1.4 billion Chinese people are able to magically be locked down perfectly every time a man in New Delhi or Beijing coughs, I'm not gonna buy the numbers they've reported.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Walgreens is reporting a higher rate of COVID infections for the vaccinated than the rate of infection for the unvaccinated thus far in 2022. They're trying to figure out why that is. It could be testing bias, a stronger case for natural immunity, or something else all together.

https://www.walgreens.com/images/adaptive/pharmacy/healthcenter/b2b/pdfs/Aegis_Wag_COVID_Surveillance_20210827_Update_20220511.pdf

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fastfxr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Half of Covid-positive Americans go to work.
Because they HAVE to.


Fix that broken healthcare system, then we can discuss the rest.
 
tobcc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

null: The only reason we know more Americans have died of COVID than anywhere else in the world is because we actually have some transparency and accountability on those numbers and a somewhat free press that reports such things.

Unless you want to tell me that we can trust the numbers out of Russia, China, India, most of Africa, etcetera.  Which I'm sure marked their deaths down as COVID-19 and not "flu" or "natural causes" or "pneumonia", assuming the deaths were reported.


I work in Big Data in Healthcare, our guys are finding under reporting of about 20-30% of Covid Deaths.  Its easy to look at historic birth and death rates to see the usual trends.  Even taking all the reported Covid deaths out of the numbers there are huge spikes in deaths during 2020-2021.   Numbers look even worse when you remove the traumatic death (car wreaks, shoots, et al) that should have happened in those years but didnt due to lockdowns.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: This virus has us beat.


Does it? There are still huge homeless encampments in places like Austin and Seattle. There is still prison overcrowding. None ... or not many ... of those college kids cheering at SEC football stadiums last season died with/from covid.

Humanity is a lot grosser than you give us credit for. We are little more than sentient cockroaches.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"It's important you call your medical provider and ask if you are eligible for therapeutics."

LOL @ "medical provider"  what do they think this is? Norway?!?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tobcc: null: The only reason we know more Americans have died of COVID than anywhere else in the world is because we actually have some transparency and accountability on those numbers and a somewhat free press that reports such things.

Unless you want to tell me that we can trust the numbers out of Russia, China, India, most of Africa, etcetera.  Which I'm sure marked their deaths down as COVID-19 and not "flu" or "natural causes" or "pneumonia", assuming the deaths were reported.

I work in Big Data in Healthcare, our guys are finding under reporting of about 20-30% of Covid Deaths.  Its easy to look at historic birth and death rates to see the usual trends.  Even taking all the reported Covid deaths out of the numbers there are huge spikes in deaths during 2020-2021.   Numbers look even worse when you remove the traumatic death (car wreaks, shoots, et al) that should have happened in those years but didnt due to lockdowns.


Totally not disputing that.

I'm arguing that there's no way in Hell that the underreporting isn't worse in certain countries with less quality of health care and/or more totalitarian governments who'd like nothing more than to say "oh hey nothing to see here, we're all good".
 
