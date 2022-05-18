 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why so many people are reading about Dracula right now. He's the one who didn't sparkle, right?   (slate.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Synopsis: It sucks!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's Doctor Acula, subby.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Renfield, Ren Fair, doesn't matter; still way too many bugs."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: That's Doctor Acula, subby.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Count Duckula was seriously underrated.
 
capacc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Going out on a limb, but could it be because it is a great book. Read it on an airplane and was still scared. Another great book is Frankenstein.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Back in the day, there was someone on Livejournal who did something like this:  each day that something occurs in the story they posted that day's diary entry, effectively telling the story in real time.

I thought it was pretty neat, but that was a long time ago.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When Slate says "so many people", they are describing a very small sample size.  "So many of the people that I hang out with in whatever 3 major cities I happen to flit between"
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The book was great, but a Reader's Digest Condensed version?


pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I assume it's 75-90% people who enjoyed the Castlevania series on Netflix and have never set foot inside of a library of their own volition.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: The book was great, but a Reader's Digest Condensed version?


[pyxis.nymag.com image 537x537]


I wouldn't call it a condensed version.

I'm on this list, and I've read Dracula before. What's neat with reading it this way is that you get the details of the story as a correspondence- you don't get the tiny details unless they're in the letter/journal entry for the day. It's akin to reconstructing someone's wartime experience through a pile of letters and news articles.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Otto von Schirach - Draculo
Youtube HX2Oz2xkRzc
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a three day read. But broken down to digestive tablets, it's a daily or weekly dose. Not a stupid business model. I think I'll take it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
See, now, this is why the Black Court is no longer around - the White Court & Red Court were happy to circulate this blatant propaganda to terrible effect.
 
