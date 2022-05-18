 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   Do you remember the man with the 30-second memory? Neither does Subby, but this article says his name is Clive Wearing who used to be an accomplished musicologist and orchestra conductor   (odditycentral.com) divider line
21
    More: Weird, Hippocampus, Herpes simplex, Clive Wearing, life of Clive Wearing, fateful day of March, Anterograde amnesia, Clive's brain inflammation, couple of days  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 10:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do remember him as I watched the documentary a long time ago.

/Can't remember when....
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does he have lots of tattoos
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep him away from John G
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have a 30 second memory but I have to pay for the cannabis.
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oliver Sacks did an article on him, right?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I show Clive's story to my anatomy & physiology classes when we talk about brains.

Don't get brain damage, kids!
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In his later years, my dad had dementia, which left his long term memory, judgment and mood intact, but destroyed his short term memory.

It made life very difficult for him, but it was also a blessing in disguise.

Dad: "Man, I feel like crap today."

Me: "Well, you had a chemo session yesterday, so..."

Dad: "Uh, I had a what now?"

Me: "Chemotherapy, dad. You had a chemo session."

Dad: "I have cancer?"

Me: "Yes, but you're responding well to the treatments so far. I know it's scary to hear, but it's your memory dad, you forget you have it. That's why I'm here, to help you remember. We got this."

Dad: "I have cancer? That's farking horrifying."

Me: "Yeah, but let's just watch the game and you'll feel better in a bit."

[wait 15 minutes]

Dad: "So, what's for lunch? I'm hungry."
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fascinating case but reading that article made me think that I had brain damage. The number of typos, grammar issues and more made it painful to read. I understand that there might be a shortage of editors out there but this was horrendous.

brain had been infected by an insidius virus that would end up obliterating his hippocampus, the part of the brain that deals with the way we form and trnsfer memories.

jumoing out of wardrobes

Then, as he began to realzie what was happening to him, Clive's mood change. (should be "changed")

Deborah say he cried continuously (should be "says")

procedural memoy remains intact
 
cwheelie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: I show Clive's story to my anatomy & physiology classes when we talk about brains.

Don't get brain damage, kids!


where would new Farmers get formed?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FARKERS...... dam autocorrect
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chumbawamba - Amnesia
Youtube 3e7vfZIC_U0
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: In his later years, my dad had dementia, which left his long term memory, judgment and mood intact, but destroyed his short term memory.

It made life very difficult for him, but it was also a blessing in disguise.

Dad: "Man, I feel like crap today."

Me: "Well, you had a chemo session yesterday, so..."

Dad: "Uh, I had a what now?"

Me: "Chemotherapy, dad. You had a chemo session."

Dad: "I have cancer?"

Me: "Yes, but you're responding well to the treatments so far. I know it's scary to hear, but it's your memory dad, you forget you have it. That's why I'm here, to help you remember. We got this."

Dad: "I have cancer? That's farking horrifying."

Me: "Yeah, but let's just watch the game and you'll feel better in a bit."

[wait 15 minutes]

Dad: "So, what's for lunch? I'm hungry."


Yep.  In that situation, you just go with it.

My MIL had Lewy body dementia, and had lots of hallucinations and delusions.  Elvis (her son, not named Elvis) is your husband and you're going to get married in Las Vegas and have two boys and three girls?  There's seven-foot tall snake-men in the yard?  We need to talk to the demon who lives over the door before we can get in the car?

OKAY!  Want some lunch?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Man With A 7-Second Memory | Answers With Joe
Youtube pcPFQ-daxlQ
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cwheelie: rosekolodny: I show Clive's story to my anatomy & physiology classes when we talk about brains.

Don't get brain damage, kids!

where would new Farmers get formed?


s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 498x365] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Science Fact: Fish Have No Memory!"
Youtube cK1W_9h5Qlc
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
what ?
 
boog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn. My memory is getting a lot worse (just age, not dementia) but that is really kind of sad. Though I'm glad the guy doesn't seem troubled by it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guy goes to the doctor.  The doctor says "I have bad news.  You have cancer." The guy replies "That's terrible!" Doc says "And I'm afraid you also have  Alzheimer's." The guy is quiet for a moment and says "Well at least I don't have cancer."
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.