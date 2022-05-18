 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vintage Everyday)   1950s Abbott Labs released posters to encourage us to take our vitamins & scream in abject terror   (vintag.es) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Abbott Laboratories, Physician, unsanitary conditions, Abbott Labs, Nutrition, company officers, doctor's offices, ironic permutations  
•       •       •

769 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 18 May 2022 at 10:35 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
this is like, lileks-level stuff! thanks, Subs!!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What.
The.
Fark.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Everyone keeps telling me Fark is not my personal erotica site, yet here we are.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this foinf?  Is this what foinf is all about?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that I have pleasured myself while scrolling through this greatness?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So who's on first?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Paging Devin Nunes

blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Though I'm not sure as to whether or not he's into Jewish grapefruits.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have now found my next source for Outlook portraits for the photos in Office.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.