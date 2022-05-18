 Skip to content
(Metro)   Patient gets charged $40 for crying at health clinic, needs to go back to just crying at home to heal her emotions   (metro.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Asinine, Emotion, Psychology, Twitter thread, Evaluation, YouTuber Camille Johnson, pitfalls of the American healthcare system, Twitter user, recent trip  
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Dr kept me waiting 2 hrs., (with no explanation or apology), I sent them a bill for my time.  The staff called me up and told me, the Dr. said he'll never pay it.  I told the staff and the Dr., that my payment is that they'll never keep a patient waiting without an explanation or apology again.

PS. it worked.  Plus, the Dr. had no idea how badly the office was run while he was with patients.  The office manager and a few other staff members were fired.  Any delays after that, which were few, were properly explained to ALL patients.

In the case of this patient, she should find a new Dr. as this one is a jackass!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


"Oh geez.... she's crying.... charge her $40."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

growinthings: A Dr kept me waiting 2 hrs., (with no explanation or apology), I sent them a bill for my time.  The staff called me up and told me, the Dr. said he'll never pay it.  I told the staff and the Dr., that my payment is that they'll never keep a patient waiting without an explanation or apology again.

PS. it worked.  Plus, the Dr. had no idea how badly the office was run while he was with patients.  The office manager and a few other staff members were fired.  Any delays after that, which were few, were properly explained to ALL patients.

In the case of this patient, she should find a new Dr. as this one is a jackass!


Find a lawyer first
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, be lucky they didn't charge $600 for "facility fee" for little more than filling out a form.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no crying in baseball healthcare!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patient stripper gets charged $40 for crying at health clinic in the champagne room.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was just the Drama Tax.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the feeling that this shiat is eventually just gonna make someone come back with a gun.

We got a lot of people hanging on by their fingernails as it is due to medical bills, this is absolutely the type of thing that could send someone over the edge.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The document has a blacked out insurance policy number at the top. I think that means this is an attempt to milk insurance companies, which is only just barely less awful than directly billing the customer for it.

Regardless, it's a solid example of how farking broken privatized healthcare really is.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As my old man. would say, "I'll give you something to cry about!"
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You pretty much have to accept that if you're in the US and need major medical care, you likely need a bankruptcy attorney immediately after, with or without insurance. When enough of the new generation reaches voting age, the demand for socialized medicine from voters will become sufficiently overwhelming that the country no longer has a choice, but in the meantime, we're all basically farked up the ass and around the corner by our broken system.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: I think that means this is an attempt to milk insurance companies, which is only just barely less awful than directly billing the customer for it.


Any insurance company would deny the charge, since they don't cover crying in the policy.  Which means it would then be levied directly at the patient.  Anyone in billing would know this, so it isn't even trying to get at the insurance company, just straight gouging the patient.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: As my old man. would say, "I'll give you something to cry about!"


And then he sat you down and you watched Beaches together?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/assumes they handed her a tissue
//or asked 'hey, you okay?'
///but not both, or it would've been at least $60
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: I get the feeling that this shiat is eventually just gonna make someone come back with a gun.

We got a lot of people hanging on by their fingernails as it is due to medical bills, this is absolutely the type of thing that could send someone over the edge.


Hell, last year in MN some asshole shot clinic staff because they stopped giving him opioids.

On February 9, 2021, a mass shooting and bombing occurred in the U.S. state of Minnesota at a medical clinic in Buffalo, a city in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region. Just before 11:00 a.m. CST a 67-year old American man, allegedly shot five people at Allina Health's Buffalo Crossroads medical clinic. One victim, Lindsay Overbay, died and three others were critically injured from gunshot wounds. All of the victims were medical clinic staff. The shooter also allegedly discharged three improvised explosive devices inside the clinic building.

Police investigators and prosecutors believed the shooter's motive for the attack was in retaliation for his dissatisfaction with treatment at the clinic, and at the doctors that had stopped prescribing opioid painkiller medication for him.
 
caljar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I had  a zoom call with a admin person, not even a Dr or a nurse, waste of 10 minutes, and nothing important was said or done.  They charged $700.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why did the clinic's name not appear?  Why didn't they give her drugs to stop crying?
 
Ostman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

growinthings: A Dr kept me waiting 2 hrs., (with no explanation or apology), I sent them a bill for my time.  The staff called me up and told me, the Dr. said he'll never pay it.  I told the staff and the Dr., that my payment is that they'll never keep a patient waiting without an explanation or apology again.

PS. it worked.  Plus, the Dr. had no idea how badly the office was run while he was with patients.  The office manager and a few other staff members were fired.  Any delays after that, which were few, were properly explained to ALL patients.

In the case of this patient, she should find a new Dr. as this one is a jackass!


Bollocks. They said that to deflect blame for their sloppy management, and fired a few sacrificial lambs after you gave them a (deserved) scare.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: I think that means this is an attempt to milk insurance companies


Which happens all the time.

I worked on the technical side (EDI) of health insurance a decade ago and, talking with a cheap-ass doctor acting as his own IT support and analyzing his claim submission file, felt compelled to say, "$850 for a bag of ringer's lactate? really?! When we get done with getting this submitted, I'm flagging this for review"  (he muttered "f*ck you". I let it go)

My own doctor gives me a "mental health screening" with one question: "How do you feel?"  with a range of five smiley faces for me to circle.  EOB said it costs $40.

This is America.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

growinthings: A Dr kept me waiting 2 hrs., (with no explanation or apology), I sent them a bill for my time.  The staff called me up and told me, the Dr. said he'll never pay it.  I told the staff and the Dr., that my payment is that they'll never keep a patient waiting without an explanation or apology again.

PS. it worked.  Plus, the Dr. had no idea how badly the office was run while he was with patients.  The office manager and a few other staff members were fired.  Any delays after that, which were few, were properly explained to ALL patients.

In the case of this patient, she should find a new Dr. as this one is a jackass!


This may also be a case of disconnect between doctor and administration, especially if it's a large facility.  If the pt broke down crying, it would make sense that the medical staff would document it as part of thorough record keeping.  In turn, later on someone in the administration, who the doctor might never even see or talk to, sees it in the documentation and applies a billing code to it, and then it gets charged.

It's stupid, and if anything it's just as bad occurring that way, as it highlights how entrenched our sh*tty system is.  The hospital/clinic can't/won't even have a zero-dollar "billing" code for things that need to be documented but that don't merit a time or equipment cost.  Presumably insurance companies would jump all over that sort of thing and use it as an entry point in their fights with medical providers over payment.

Patients come third in US healthcare, while insurance and hospitals/clinics duke it out for first and second.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Oneiros: /assumes they handed her a tissue
//or asked 'hey, you okay?'
///but not both, or it would've been at least $60


What? A tissue is at least $250
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Which happens all the time.


Fish rarely notice water.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: growinthings: A Dr kept me waiting 2 hrs., (with no explanation or apology), I sent them a bill for my time.  The staff called me up and told me, the Dr. said he'll never pay it.  I told the staff and the Dr., that my payment is that they'll never keep a patient waiting without an explanation or apology again.

PS. it worked.  Plus, the Dr. had no idea how badly the office was run while he was with patients.  The office manager and a few other staff members were fired.  Any delays after that, which were few, were properly explained to ALL patients.

In the case of this patient, she should find a new Dr. as this one is a jackass!

Find a lawyer first


Or steal a lawyer's letterhead.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Protip: if the dental assistant offers to demonstrate the right way to brush your teeth, don't politely accept unless you want $150 "education" charge your insurance isn't going to cover.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
eh, this is over blown.

I see the same same charge on my visits when there is nothing remotely close to matching the description other than the five check box form asking if I have anything even close to suicidal thoughts I get handed when checking in.  everyone visiting the office gets the form. the doctor probably gets an extra $5 from mega insure-co for the trouble.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [66.media.tumblr.com image 500x270]

"Oh geez.... she's crying.... charge her $40."


I see what you did there....
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Aerosmith - Sweet Emotion (Official HD Video)
Youtube 82cJgPXU-ik
 
I sound fat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I kinda get this.

When my wife died I literally had my first cancer surgery the morning we signed papers to taker her off life support.

So i was facing an advanced stage cancer battle and the loss of my wife at the same time.

About a month later at one of the oncologists office I answered the "are you having suicidal thoughts" question with "if you werent having those thoughts, youd be abnormal" and they WOULD NOT LET ME LEAVE.  I got mad and then i cried and then was a mess.  But they were doing their job.

I dont know if they charged me, but one of their nurses had to do an evaluation and get me set up with a shrink and make sure I wasnt going to die.  And I ended up in a much better health place as a result.

I assume that cost them money.  I assume they charged blue cross something.

So If she was in a bad spot, and they spent time treating it, they should charge something, no?   If they didnt evaluate and she did something stupid, they would be negligent.

She may not have had a severe mental health issue, but she was displaying a symptom of it.  They have to treat it.
 
guinsu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: The document has a blacked out insurance policy number at the top. I think that means this is an attempt to milk insurance companies, which is only just barely less awful than directly billing the customer for it.

Regardless, it's a solid example of how farking broken privatized healthcare really is.


Broke by design. It's impossible to fix and everyone knows it.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stop complaining.
The alternative is Soshalizms!
/s/
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: eh, this is over blown.

I see the same same charge on my visits when there is nothing remotely close to matching the description other than the five check box form asking if I have anything even close to suicidal thoughts I get handed when checking in.  everyone visiting the office gets the form. the doctor probably gets an extra $5 from mega insure-co for the trouble.


It's more than $5, but just because it's typical doesn't make it right. And if it costs the insurance company money, it costs you money (the house always wins in the end).
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I sound fat: I kinda get this.

When my wife died I literally had my first cancer surgery the morning we signed papers to taker her off life support.

So i was facing an advanced stage cancer battle and the loss of my wife at the same time.

About a month later at one of the oncologists office I answered the "are you having suicidal thoughts" question with "if you werent having those thoughts, youd be abnormal" and they WOULD NOT LET ME LEAVE.  I got mad and then i cried and then was a mess.  But they were doing their job.

I dont know if they charged me, but one of their nurses had to do an evaluation and get me set up with a shrink and make sure I wasnt going to die.  And I ended up in a much better health place as a result.

I assume that cost them money.  I assume they charged blue cross something.

So If she was in a bad spot, and they spent time treating it, they should charge something, no?   If they didnt evaluate and she did something stupid, they would be negligent.

She may not have had a severe mental health issue, but she was displaying a symptom of it.  They have to treat it.


I'm really sorry for your loss. I can't imagine what you went through, but I'm really glad to hear things got better for you!!!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jclark666: Protip: if the dental assistant offers to demonstrate the right way to brush your teeth, don't politely accept unless you want $150 "education" charge your insurance isn't going to cover.


I think I saw that video.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

caljar: I had  a zoom call with a admin person, not even a Dr or a nurse, waste of 10 minutes, and nothing important was said or done.  They charged $700.


Dont pay that.  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Boondock3806: I think that means this is an attempt to milk insurance companies

Which happens all the time.

I worked on the technical side (EDI) of health insurance a decade ago and, talking with a cheap-ass doctor acting as his own IT support and analyzing his claim submission file, felt compelled to say, "$850 for a bag of ringer's lactate? really?! When we get done with getting this submitted, I'm flagging this for review"  (he muttered "f*ck you". I let it go)

My own doctor gives me a "mental health screening" with one question: "How do you feel?"  with a range of five smiley faces for me to circle.  EOB said it costs $40.

This is America.



I am not an economist or an insurance executive, but between my wife's heart and brain surgeries and my cancer, ive seen millions of dollars in bills the last five years.  What is being charged is silliness.  Across the board

Ive seen very little get denied.  They denied half of her 60,000 dollar 40 mile helicopter ride, then paid it when i complained.  (I just complained, and they backed down)  They denied part of her 2 month long out of state nursing home visit, which I ended up paying an unspeakable amount for.

Not much else got denied.

It seems to me that problem might be that under the affordable care system insurance companies kinda want to be charged.  They have to spend 80 percent of their revenue on actual healthcare under that act.  Therefore, they can only raise prices if they have more medical expenses.  The insurance company does not care unless there are huge cost increases that are going to make them unprofitable THIS year.  They need costs to be above 80 percent to raise revenue (and the 20 percent) next year.  By law.  Since stock price increases are largely determined by revenue growth, they need to pay more and more expenses each year to increase stock price.  In theory.

Since consumers are usually covered by a work policy, they often don't comparison shop or scrutinize medical costs too closely, they just think "man, im glad i dont have to pay that whole bill".   Their employers often eat the increased cost of the policy next year.  often anyway.

Doctors obviously dont care that they are getting paid more.

So if the insurancce company, the patient, or providers dont care whats being billed it just keeps going higher.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jclark666: Protip: if the dental assistant offers to demonstrate the right way to brush your teeth, don't politely accept unless you want $150 "education" charge your insurance isn't going to cover.


Same for the GP, some will even be sneaky about it, like walk in and say "how are you?" instead of "hello", then charge a mental health council when you say " good how are you?"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Jclark666: Protip: if the dental assistant offers to demonstrate the right way to brush your teeth, don't politely accept unless you want $150 "education" charge your insurance isn't going to cover.

Same for the GP, some will even be sneaky about it, like walk in and say "how are you?" instead of "hello", then charge a mental health council when you say " good how are you?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I sound fat: I kinda get this.

When my wife died I literally had my first cancer surgery the morning we signed papers to taker her off life support.

So i was facing an advanced stage cancer battle and the loss of my wife at the same time.

About a month later at one of the oncologists office I answered the "are you having suicidal thoughts" question with "if you werent having those thoughts, youd be abnormal" and they WOULD NOT LET ME LEAVE.  I got mad and then i cried and then was a mess.  But they were doing their job.

I dont know if they charged me, but one of their nurses had to do an evaluation and get me set up with a shrink and make sure I wasnt going to die.  And I ended up in a much better health place as a result.

I assume that cost them money.  I assume they charged blue cross something.

So If she was in a bad spot, and they spent time treating it, they should charge something, no?   If they didnt evaluate and she did something stupid, they would be negligent.

She may not have had a severe mental health issue, but she was displaying a symptom of it.  They have to treat it.


What you described is exactly how its supposed to work... The problem is most healthcare providers are small businesses with razor thin margins and a massive motive to defraud. Also crying is not a symptom of mental illness.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I sound fat: I kinda get this.

When my wife died I literally had my first cancer surgery the morning we signed papers to taker her off life support.

So i was facing an advanced stage cancer battle and the loss of my wife at the same time.

About a month later at one of the oncologists office I answered the "are you having suicidal thoughts" question with "if you werent having those thoughts, youd be abnormal" and they WOULD NOT LET ME LEAVE.  I got mad and then i cried and then was a mess.  But they were doing their job.

I dont know if they charged me, but one of their nurses had to do an evaluation and get me set up with a shrink and make sure I wasnt going to die.  And I ended up in a much better health place as a result.

I assume that cost them money.  I assume they charged blue cross something.

So If she was in a bad spot, and they spent time treating it, they should charge something, no?   If they didnt evaluate and she did something stupid, they would be negligent.

She may not have had a severe mental health issue, but she was displaying a symptom of it.  They have to treat it.


Translation 'I had an incident where I don't know if I was charged where I was assessed and referred that is wholly different from the incident in the article where no assessment, treatment, or referral occurred, and they were charged'

I am not sure how you relate your experience to the one described in the article, other than maybe you were both seeing doctors?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Also crying is not a symptom of mental illness.


Found the non-Vulcan.

Also, exploiting vulnerable people is a perfectly normal outcome for a predatory system.

Healthcare should be more or less a public service, like roads, or defense.  Everyone needs it, things are better for everyone when everyone has it.
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: I sound fat: I kinda get this.

When my wife died I literally had my first cancer surgery the morning we signed papers to taker her off life support.

So i was facing an advanced stage cancer battle and the loss of my wife at the same time.

About a month later at one of the oncologists office I answered the "are you having suicidal thoughts" question with "if you werent having those thoughts, youd be abnormal" and they WOULD NOT LET ME LEAVE.  I got mad and then i cried and then was a mess.  But they were doing their job.

I dont know if they charged me, but one of their nurses had to do an evaluation and get me set up with a shrink and make sure I wasnt going to die.  And I ended up in a much better health place as a result.

I assume that cost them money.  I assume they charged blue cross something.

So If she was in a bad spot, and they spent time treating it, they should charge something, no?   If they didnt evaluate and she did something stupid, they would be negligent.

She may not have had a severe mental health issue, but she was displaying a symptom of it.  They have to treat it.

What you described is exactly how its supposed to work... The problem is most healthcare providers are small businesses with razor thin margins and a massive motive to defraud. Also crying is not a symptom of mental illness.


I remember once hearing someone say that the only things they really need in life are a place to cry and a place to die.
 
