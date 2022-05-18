 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Want to turn your AC on in your house this summer? Brace yourself   (msn.com) divider line
33
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1232 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 18 May 2022 at 8:50 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Our house has too many trees to get solar panels, fark.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My house has two heat pumps, so I've seen the elephant already.
 
bthom37
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I picked up some air circulator fans (vornado brand), gonna try those out.  So far, they seem helpful, actually MOVING air around, but obviously it's only May.

Also trying to decide between planting another tree for shade or solar panels.  Both have upsides and downsides.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For the entire summer, the agency projects that the average household is expected to spend 0.9% more for electricity compared to summer 2021, according to the EIA.

*shrug*

Maybe people will stop overusing it. Wait, they won't and then complain about the cost of their own bad habits.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I put solar on my house in 2016 and bank my power generating watts. I usually only pay a connection fee.  This last year was my break even time for paying the installation cost off.

/NM sun at 7000'
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For the entire summer, the agency projects that the average household is expected to spend 0.9% more for electricity compared to summer 2021, according to the EIA.

Less than a percent increase? Pffft. These days that's a bargain.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lol. I'd like to, but I have none.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My power bill was $52 last month on 359kwH.  The service charge was greater than the power usage.  That won't last.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This headline brought to you by
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djZorbof
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd keep the house boiling in the summer if I was living alone. AC gets set back to 71 F no matter how often I raise it.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
4%?  On the one hand, I'd like to be outraged at literally any more price increases because this is going to have to end in blood, eventually, if it doesn't stop.  We're being enslaved week by week with this shiat, and we're just supposed to accept it?

On the other hand... even with the (old) AC in my (brick, badly suited for summer) home, my summer bills tend to be about $150.  So +4% is only about $6 more.  Even I can't complain too loudly about that.

You turn it off at night, open the windows, watch your "vampire" appliances, etc.  I mean, I don't doubt that eventually we'll get to the point where the government will be like "Sorry, just dry your bedsheets outdoors (in February) and use your mobile device's glow to get around because you don't dare turn on your lights, then it's going to be a problem.  We paid to live in a 1st World country, and while I'll draw the line at conspicuous consumption for luxury's sake, we deserve to be comfortable & able to see in our own homes.
 
ar393
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I put solar on my house in 2016 and bank my power generating watts. I usually only pay a connection fee.  This last year was my break even time for paying the installation cost off.

/NM sun at 7000'


2018 for me. Central VT. My house was built in 1972 so everything is electric. I bet enough in the summer to even get away with not having to pay my connection fee either!

I did take down a bunch of trees though, because a previous neighbor wouldn't sell me an acre of unused land so that i didn't have to roof mount my solar, but he was an ass and didn't, so I had to replace my roof earlier than I planned and roof mounted my system. 44 panels, 13.6kWh  ( 7.6k and 6k inverters) system. Covers my entire 12mWh use per year. I also have two 9k Mitsubishi heat pumps. They work awesome in the spring, summer and fall, but suck in deep winter. I usually use my electric heat and my wood burning insert in the winter.

I plan to take down a few more trees to increase my generation by about 15 percent as I eventually want to get an EV.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I keep my a/c no lower than 75 and that's at night; during the day it's around 80. Mostly i just want to cut the humidity. 80F at 50% humidity is way, waaaaaaay more comfortable than 95F at 100%.
I don't get people who turn theirs down to 65 or something. What are you doing?  You're spending tons of money on electricity and are going to burn out your compressor sooner while only making it feel more miserable when you do go outside.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that on average there will be an increase of 3.9% in the price of electricity for U.S. households this summer. For the entire summer, the agency projects that the average household is expected to spend 0.9% more for electricity compared to summer 2021, according to the EIA. [...]

Households in the region are estimated to pay 16.4% more this summer, according to the agency's estimates. Meanwhile, households in the Mid-Atlantic are projected to pay 8.4% more this summer, and households in the South Atlantic are estimated to spend 6.5% more, according to the EIA. [...]

Additionally, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) issued a warning earlier this month that "most utilities will be adjusting their prices for electric generation on June 1." Many customers, "will see sharp increases in energy costs as summer approaches, ranging between 6% and 45% depending on their electric utility," the PUC continued. [...]

[ConEd]] estimated that residential bills in New York City will be between 11-12% higher than last year. In Westchester County, summer bills for residential customers are projected to be about 15% higher.
Those prices aren't going to gouge themselves!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: dry your bedsheets outdoors (in February)


That works. Cold weather is usually low humidity. If it's below freezing, the moisture in the sheets will still sublimate.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ This and gay marriage are two things my state has really gotten right.
// The list of things we've gotten wrong is much too long to type.
/// Trying to look at the bright side.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My family of four used 380 KWh last month, which is about 150 KWh below the lowest average (Hawaii). I'm pretty sure we're not the problem here.
 
hej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Our house has too many trees to get solar panels, fark.


The trees probably keep the temp about 5 degrees lower than it would otherwise be, so there's that.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: I keep my a/c no lower than 75 and that's at night; during the day it's around 80. Mostly i just want to cut the humidity. 80F at 50% humidity is way, waaaaaaay more comfortable than 95F at 100%.
I don't get people who turn theirs down to 65 or something. What are you doing?  You're spending tons of money on electricity and are going to burn out your compressor sooner while only making it feel more miserable when you do go outside.


95°F at 100% humidity?  Where the fark do you live that has regular 161° heat index temps?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: 80F at 50% humidity is way, waaaaaaay more comfortable than 95F at 100%.


First, 95ºF at 100% humidity would be a heat index of 161ºF. That doesn't happen where you live.

Second, 80ºF at 50% is uncomfortable. My father is on his latest old man focus activity last week with "Electricity prices are going up!" and he's set their house thermostat at 77ºF. I visit their house and I'm uncomfortable and sweating in the house. If they set the thermostat at 74ºF, it's fine and the AC runs enough to dehumidify. If they set it at 75ºF or above, it doesn't dehumidify enough.

They have a small window unit upstairs for the guest bedroom when I visit. When I'm there, I now have to leave it running constantly on LOW to suck enough humidity out of the air in the house to try to make it comfortable.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A little strategy gets us through hot summer days, no a/c here. All windows open at night to enjoy the 50 degree night air. Close all windows when up for morning constitutional. Cook outside when possible, try not to use the stove or oven during the day, use airfryer or microwave.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: I keep my a/c no lower than 75 and that's at night; during the day it's around 80.

pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When has this NOT been the case?
 
Artist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bthom37: I picked up some air circulator fans (vornado brand), gonna try those out.  So far, they seem helpful, actually MOVING air around, but obviously it's only May.

Also trying to decide between planting another tree for shade or solar panels.  Both have upsides and downsides.


I have three floor models, one desk top Vornados. They are great. Takes a bit of tweeking to get the air flow right in a room-move the fan up or down or sideways to get the air moving as you like. I also run them in the winter, as this is an old house, drafty, and helps to keep the chilly spots less annoying.
I've bought them off of ebay, as I prefer the variable speed models that aren't made anymore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not that worried, mostly because my central ac died and I can't afford to get it fixed - so I'll be rocking a little window ac in my home office when I'm in there and one in my bedroom for when I'm in there and that will be that. Maybe in the fall I can get the stupid condenser coil replaced.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'll stop the circlejerk. I'm not doing 6 months of Texas summer. 70F at all times, I don't care how much it costs.
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: 4%?  On the one hand, I'd like to be outraged at literally any more price increases because this is going to have to end in blood, eventually, if it doesn't stop.  We're being enslaved week by week with this shiat, and we're just supposed to accept it?

On the other hand... even with the (old) AC in my (brick, badly suited for summer) home, my summer bills tend to be about $150.  So +4% is only about $6 more.  Even I can't complain too loudly about that.

You turn it off at night, open the windows, watch your "vampire" appliances, etc.  I mean, I don't doubt that eventually we'll get to the point where the government will be like "Sorry, just dry your bedsheets outdoors (in February) and use your mobile device's glow to get around because you don't dare turn on your lights, then it's going to be a problem.  We paid to live in a 1st World country, and while I'll draw the line at conspicuous consumption for luxury's sake, we deserve to be comfortable & able to see in our own homes.


America is the wealthiest country in the world for like 10% of the population, the rest of us are fighting for scraps and basic human dignity - but hey, at least we've got forced birth going for us. /s
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not shocked, you're the shock.  This is why we keep trying to kick our power companies out of the state.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It'll be another year of no AC here.  The cost of a portable unit and the electric bill increase just aren't worth it.  I don't live in a terribly humid area, so I'm fine with hanging out half naked with a cold drink under the ceiling fan.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: sensitive yet dangerous: I keep my a/c no lower than 75 and that's at night; during the day it's around 80.

[pics.onsizzle.com image 500x566]


I keep mine at 78 in the summer.  I have a Nest, so it reverts to 80-something if nobody walks by it for X amount of time.
 
zez
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yay. My house is a 1950s Gold Medallion all electric house. We don't have central air or a furnace, not even a gas line running to the house.  Luckily all the asbestos keeps our energy rates down.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: I keep my a/c no lower than 75 and that's at night; during the day it's around 80. Mostly i just want to cut the humidity. 80F at 50% humidity is way, waaaaaaay more comfortable than 95F at 100%.
I don't get people who turn theirs down to 65 or something. What are you doing?  You're spending tons of money on electricity and are going to burn out your compressor sooner while only making it feel more miserable when you do go outside.


If I kept my AC at 75 during the night I would sweat like a pig.  Hell, I sweat like a pig when I keep it at 72 (I don't put it any lower or it would run pretty much constantly).

80 during the day is beyond insane unless you live in Miami or something.  I keep mine at like 76 during the day and just lounge around naked and I'm STILL boiling hot and miserable.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skiinstructor: A little strategy gets us through hot summer days, no a/c here. All windows open at night to enjoy the 50 degree night air. Close all windows when up for morning constitutional. Cook outside when possible, try not to use the stove or oven during the day, use airfryer or microwave.


Or: Sleep outside in a tent, hunt your own food every week and cook it over gathered wood making sure to eat it before it *really* spoils. Do your own dentistry, and die at 30 from appendicitis.  Burn your phone and computer for warmth.

/No, I'll just keep my AC.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.