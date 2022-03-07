 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 84 of WW3: Finland and Sweden join NATO today and Russia begins what is hopefully the last massive attack on the eastern front - this is not a repeat from 1945. It's your Wednesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
77
    More: Scary, Russia, Russia-Ukraine gas disputes, Diplomacy, Natural gas, Russian soldier, Ukraine, Ukrainian language, Persona non grata  
•       •       •

489 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 8:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's hoping Ukraine caught a lot of those russian vampires last night, if only to make sure they are still there for their artillery strikes.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

i0.wp.comView Full Size


Kitties are BEING fed, puke is cleaned up, Mucinex and Benadryl are helping with nasal issues, Mrs VHTS had an okay day, and I can celebrate not having to be a chat bot incarnate for another month.

Here's your Ukraine War roundup:

The Biden administration is working closely with European allies to try to develop routes to get Ukrainian wheat and corn out of the country after Russia blocked Ukrainian ships from departing with grain that is vital for food suppliesaround the world, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.
There is no silver bullet to solve the complicated challenge, and officials are considering a wide array of options to get the food exports safely out by rail, sea and air, two US diplomats and four European diplomats told CNN.
Possible scenarios are being studied and devised whether Russia consents or not.

AerCap Holdings, the aircraft leasing giant that is the world's largest owner of jets, lost 113 planes when Russia seized them in response to sanctions triggered by the war in Ukraine.
The seizures of the planes and 11 jet engines by Russian authorities caused AerCap to take a $2.7 billion pre-tax charge during the quarter, causing the company to report a net loss of $2 billion rather than the $500 million profit it would have made without the hit.
But company executives said the quarter was actually a good one and they see better times ahead as global demand for flying continues to recover from the Covid pandemic.

Europe can't make up its mind on how to pay for Russia natural gas imports that continue to fuel homes, businesses and power stations.
The confusion centers on the logistics of the payments themselves. Several European gas buyers have been preparing to work around the Kremlin's demand that gas bills be paid in rubles, rather than the euros or dollars stipulated in contracts.
According to Russia's new payment mechanism, buyers in "unfriendly" countries must open two accounts at Gazprombank -- one in euros and the second in rubles, from which payments for the gas would be made.
But on Tuesday, the European Commission said companies opening an account in Russia's Gazprombank to allow their payments to be converted into rubles would fall foul of EU sanctions.
That statement appeared to contradict guidance the Commission gave just four days earlier, which led some of Europe's biggest energy companies to assume they could get around the currency issue by opening two accounts with the Russian bank.
It comes as several large European companies are attempting to pay their bills on time without violating sanctions.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who received criticism outside of Russia for wearing a pro-war symbol on a podium next to a Ukrainian athlete, has received a one-year ban for his actions.
The 20-year-old wore a 'Z' symbol taped to his leotard while standing next to Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun on a podium in March -- Kovtun won gold and Kuliak picked up bronze in the parallel bars at the gymnastics World Cup event in Doha, Qatar.
The 'Z' insignia has been displayed on tanks and vehicles used by the Russian military and has become a symbol of support for the invasion of Ukraine.
The International Gymnastics Federation criticized Kuliak for his "shocking behavior" and has now been banned for 12 months by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation and told he must return his medal.

The Russian Defense Ministry says nearly 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol since Monday.
Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday that a total of 959 Ukrainian soldiers, including 80 wounded, had laid down their arms and surrendered since May 16.
He reaffirmed that 51 wounded were sent to the hospital at Novoazovsk, which is in the self-declared region of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Konashenkov said that in the past day alone 694 Ukrainian "militants" had surrendered at Azovstal.
The DPR gave similar figures, saying that altogether 962 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered since May 16.
CNN is unable to confirm the Russian tally.
The Ukrainian side has not given an update on the number who have left Azovstal nor on the status of negotiations for their exchange for Russian prisoners.
Most of the Azovstal soldiers appear to have been taken to Olenivka, a town near the front lines but in territory controlled by the DPR.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has announced a plan to speed up the world's switch to renewable energy, saying that the war in Ukraine was a wake-up call for the globe to ditch fossil fuels.
Speaking at the launch of the World Meteorological Organization's State of the Global Climate 2021 report, Guterres described the findings as "a dismal litany of humanity's failure to tackle climate disruption."
"The global energy system is broken and bringing us ever closer to climate catastrophe. Fossil fuels are a dead end -- environmentally and economically," he will say, according to prepared remarks.
"The war in Ukraine and its immediate effects on energy prices is yet another wake-up call. The only sustainable future is a renewable one. We must end fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition, before we incinerate our only home," he said, adding "time is running out."
In his plan, Guterres proposed:
1. That renewable energy technologies, such as battery storage, be treated as "essential and freely-available global public goods." He called for a global coalition on battery storage to fast-track innovation and deployment, driven by governments and bringing together tech companies, manufacturers and financiers.
2. To secure, scale up and diversify the supply of critical components and raw materials for renewable energy technologies.
3. Governments must build frameworks and reform bureaucracies to level the playing field for renewables.
4. Governments must shift subsidies away from fossil fuels to protect the poor and most vulnerable people and communities.
5. Private and public investments in renewable energy must triple to at least $4 trillion dollars a year.


Finland and Sweden have handed in their applications to join NATO, the military alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.
"The applications you have made today are an historic step. Allies will now consider the next steps on your path to NATO," Stoltenberg said after receiving the applications from the Finnish and Swedish ambassadors at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
"The security interests of all allies have to be taken into account and we are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions."
Stoltenberg made the comments alongside Klaus Korhonen, the ambassador of Finland to NATO, and Axel Wernhoff, the ambassador of Sweden to NATO.

Ukrainian military officials say the Russians have stepped up their efforts to destroy Ukrainian defenses in the Luhansk region, bringing in 15 helicopters to reinforce the offensive.
Ukrainian defenses around the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk remain under intense pressure from artillery bombardments and air attacks, which have also increased in villages further south, such as Vrubivka.
Why this area:Russian forces are trying to break through Ukrainian lines in this area and complete the seizure of Luhansk. They control about 90% of the region, according to most estimates.
Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk region military administration, said four civilians had been killed in the latest fighting and the nitrogen plant in Severodonetsk had been hit again.
"The Russian world destroys everything in its path trying to impose that kind of life in Luhansk region - without people, houses, factories," he said.
Hayday said the city had withstood 15 artillery attacks on Tuesday.
Fresh attacks in Donetsk:The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces also acknowledged fresh attacks by Russian forces toward Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.
For weeks, Russian forces have been trying to push south to complete the takeover of Donetsk. The General Staff said Russian forces were trying to encircle Ukrainian units around the town of Lyman and were trying to gain full control over the nearby settlement of Drobysheve.
If they succeed, Ukrainian defenses in Lyman would be vulnerable to attack from three directions. There was heavy artillery fire in the area on Tuesday.
Further north: In Kharkiv, the General Staff said the Russians continued to shell villages north of the city to hinder Ukraine's counteroffensive, which has taken Ukrainian troops to the Russian border in several places.
Elsewhere, without giving details, the General Staff said "the enemy continues to shell artillery positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions."

Human Rights Watch says it has documented a litany of alleged crimes against civilians in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions of northern Ukraine.
A HRW team visiting the area in April and May said it "investigated 22 apparent summary executions, nine other unlawful killings, six possible enforced disappearances, and seven cases of torture," according to a report released Wednesday.
The alleged crimes are believed to have been carried out in February and March by Russian troops as they controlled much of the area.
HRW said it had interviewed 65 people between April 10 and May 10, including the families of victims and people who said they had been detained and tortured by Russian troops.
The group said it has compiled physical evidence further implicating Russian troops in "numerous violations of the laws of war that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."
Among testimonies collected by HRW was that of 66-year-old Anastasia Andriivna from the Kyiv region, who said she found her adult son's body in a barn after he was apparently executed.
"He was lying there in a fetal position, with his hands tucked under his head, and his jacket draped over his shoulders," Andriivna told HRW.
The organization also reported testimony from villagers who said they were among 350 people kept for 28 days in a cramped and squalid basement in Yahidne, near Chernihiv. Other villagers there were killed by Russian troops, HRW said.
HRW's Europe and Central Asia director Giorgi Gogia called the alleged Russian atrocities "abhorrent, unlawful and cruel."

President Joe Biden on Thursday will welcome the Prime Minister of Sweden and the President of Finland to the White House in a key show of support days after both countries announced they would seek to join NATO.
The leaders are expected to discuss Finland and Sweden's NATO applications, European security and support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
Both countries are looking to join the military alliance after Russia's assault on Ukraine sparked renewed security concerns across the region. Their historic bids to join NATO represent a dramatic evolution in European security and geopolitics.
The US and other NATO leaders have expressed support for Finland and Sweden joining the military alliance.

In rare public criticism of the conduct of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, a former senior Russian officer has warned on state television that the situation will get worse.
"Let's not drink 'information tranquilizers,' because sometimes information is spread about some moral or psychological breakdown of Ukraine's armed forces, as if they are nearing a crisis of morale or a fracture," retired Col. Mikhail Khodarenok said on Monday's edition of Rossiya One's 60 Minutes show. "None of this is close to reality."
Despite pushback from the show's presenter, Khodarenok said Ukraine could arm 1 million people.
"Considering that European aid will come into full effect and 1 million armed Ukrainian soldiers can join the fight, we need to see this reality of the near future, and we need to consider that in our operational and strategic calculations. The situation for us will frankly get worse," he said.
Khodarenok, a regular commentator in Russian media, also commented on Russia's broader isolation.
"Let's look at this situation as a whole from our overall strategic position," he said. "Let's not swing missiles in Finland's direction - this just looks ridiculous. The biggest problem with our military and political situation is that we are in total geopolitical isolation. And the whole world is against us - even if we don't want to admit it."
Khodarenok warned before the invasion started that it would be more difficult than many anticipated to wage war in Ukraine.
In an article in February, he said, "the degree of hatred (which, as you know, is the most effective fuel for armed struggle) in the neighboring republic towards Moscow is frankly underestimated. No one will meet the Russian army with bread, salt and flowers in Ukraine."
Expert claims that Russian forces will defeat Ukraine in a short period of time "have no serious grounds," he had said.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Ukraine's Operational Command South: Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian ammunition depots in Kherson Oblast on May 17. The command said the two ammunition warehouses were located near Pyatihatok and Stepanovka in Kherson Oblast. The command also reported that fighting continues on the line of contact in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts where Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold and continue shelling the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces with mortars and artillery.

Ukraine's Military: High-ranking Russian military officials killed by Melitopol guerrillas. Russian occupying forces are "trying to hide this situation," the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported on its Telegram channel on May 17. Russian forces have also increased the inspection of private vehicles in Melitopol, "probably in search of guerrillas," the update read.

ISW: 'Outrage, confusion' on pro-Russian social media about Azovstal evacuation. Rather than celebrate the "full capitulation" of Mariupol the Kremlin likely anticipated, some Russian Telegram channels expressed outrage at negotiations, the Institute for the Study of War said. Some pro-Russian channels mocked Russian forces for not "destroying the Ukrainian defenders at Azovstal," the ISW wrote in its May 17 update.

#Israel supplied two thousand helmets and 500 vests for the civil services of #Ukraine, reports Reuters.

In #Yerevan, #Armenia, protesters blocked the work of the subway.

Russian legislator in the State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet suggested recognizing the flag of the #USSR as the national flag of #Russia.

#Poland and the #Baltic states ask to deploy additional #NATO forces on their territory because of the #Russian threat, reports The Washington Post.

A map of the military actions in #Ukraine as of May 17 from journalists of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Note German spellings.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still waiting to hear if the rumor of Ukraine crossing off a bunch more russian officers are true.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 669x539]


(Russian military losses)

Truth. ☝
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Orwellian lies on Russian state TV:
About Soviet invasion of Finland: "We never invaded, we just moved our borders deeper into Finland."
About the US helping with Ukraine's exports: "Biden is stealing the grain for his inner circle."
About Mariupol: "Azov destroyed that city."
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: Orwellian lies on Russian state TV:
About Soviet invasion of Finland: "We never invaded, we just moved our borders deeper into Finland."
About the US helping with Ukraine's exports: "Biden is stealing the grain for his inner circle."
About Mariupol: "Azov destroyed that city."


JFC *shakes head*
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: "We never invaded, we just moved our borders deeper into Finland."


It's hard to not hear that statement in Homer Simpson's voice.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty thorough look at the war so far and the current situation at sea, by an Emeritus Professor of War Studies at King's College.

Breaking the Black Sea Blockade
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
⚡The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated one of the best Siberian snipers, the commander of the squad of a rifle company of snipers, Sergei Tsarkov from the Trans-Baikal Territory.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I want to see that boom
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Pretty thorough look at the war so far and the current situation at sea, by an Emeritus Professor of War Studies at King's College.

Breaking the Black Sea Blockade


A good read.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is the first time they estimated 400ish Russian losses, was there another bridging attempt?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has, in a few short months:

-Destroyed the myth of Russian military might
-Destroyed the Russian economy
-Caused billions in assets to be seized from him and his buddies
-United a fractured West
-Pushed formerly neutral border states into NATO
-Unified Ukraine and showed future targets a plan for defeating Russia

His will be remembered in the West as a monster who overreached, but in Russia, he's going to be remembered as the least effective Russian leader- Ever. Vladimir will be synonymous with Failure for generations. A real life example of the danger of pride and ignorance in leadership.

Encore! Encore!!
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per the BBC (I can't link to an article (yet)):

* A Russian soldier accused of shooting dead a civilian has pleaded guilty in Ukraine's first war crimes trial

* Vadim Shishimarin, 21, admitted killing the unarmed 62-year-old in the Sumy region days after Russia began its invasion

/ One down, far, far too many more to go :(
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Putin has, in a few short months:

-Destroyed the myth of Russian military might
-Destroyed the Russian economy
-Caused billions in assets to be seized from him and his buddies
-United a fractured West
-Pushed formerly neutral border states into NATO
-Unified Ukraine and showed future targets a plan for defeating Russia

His will be remembered in the West as a monster who overreached, but in Russia, he's going to be remembered as the least effective Russian leader- Ever. Vladimir will be synonymous with Failure for generations. A real life example of the danger of pride and ignorance in leadership.

Encore! Encore!!


It's like a classic Greek myth, where in trying to avoid the situation predicted by the Oracle of Delphi, the king creates the exact situation.  A tragedy then, and a tragedy today.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to clarify... by 'a tragedy today' it is certainly one from Putin's perspective, but also creating tragic conditions in Ukraine and in the world food supply.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: [Fark user image 425x360]
I want to see that boom


I wonder if it's the same operation that allegedly killed a high ranking Russian officer or something different. If something else then that could mean that the partisans have received the order to distract the Russians. I do not know why they'd need a distraction there though.

The armchair general in my brain took a bit too much place last night. I dreamed my brother's father in law was knocking at my backdoor to consult with me about Ukraine while I was still in bed, I then had troubles putting my pants on because I was in a hurry because the future of Ukraine was in the balance.

I was really confused when I woke up, the first thing that told me it was a dream was that I did not have my pants on despite all the trouble I "remembered" having putting them on. The second thing is that neither me nor my brother's father in law are or ever were in positions to have urgent early morning meetings together about anything, much less international politics. Not sure why my dream featured him, he's really not out of central casting for such a "role", we do not frequent each other, and the only thing we have in common is that we're both retired.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRRRRRRRRRRRRTT has entered the chat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just keeps getting worse for Putin. His invasion has failed, his economy is a mess. The rest of the world is done dealing with his bullshiat and uniting against him and there's nothing he can do to stop the bleeding.
The only thing Putin knows how to do is rule by thuggery...and being a thug ain't helping him anymore.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The general population didn't give you much shot in Syria because you were invited. It was a shotshow of logistics then. Now you're trying to steal a good economy country, and they're saying No. In the West, most people are brought up to know no means no. We are treating this as rape and holding you up for responsibility for at least one regime change.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What is the end game?

My ideal is a 50 mile zone occupied by Ukraine with Russian civil rule and complete denuclearization of Russia.

I doubt either of those things can happen.

So, Ukraine pushes Russia out, then five years later Russia does it again.

Doesn't seem like a good plan.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: Per the BBC (I can't link to an article (yet)):

* A Russian soldier accused of shooting dead a civilian has pleaded guilty in Ukraine's first war crimes trial

* Vadim Shishimarin, 21, admitted killing the unarmed 62-year-old in the Sumy region days after Russia began its invasion

/ One down, far, far too many more to go :(


Somebody has to be the first one through the gate.  It's encouraging that the parade has begun before the Special Military Clusterfark is even over.  And it's another headache for Russian propaganda to worry about as morale continues to falter despite the historically successful policy of beating their own conscripts into submission.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Russians: We're taking over Mariupol because it's the center of Ukraine industry. We'll use the steel plant.
Also Russians: We're going to blow up the steel plant.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: What is the end game?

My ideal is a 50 mile zone occupied by Ukraine with Russian civil rule and complete denuclearization of Russia.

I doubt either of those things can happen.

So, Ukraine pushes Russia out, then five years later Russia does it again.

Doesn't seem like a good plan.


That has been Ukraine's entire existence. Every hundred years or so Russia levels the country, and they rebuild. Rinse, repeat.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Orwellian lies on Russian state TV:
About Soviet invasion of Finland: "We never invaded, we just moved our borders deeper into Finland."
About the US helping with Ukraine's exports: "Biden is stealing the grain for his inner circle."
About Mariupol: "Azov destroyed that city."


How are you doing today?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weaver95: This just keeps getting worse for Putin. His invasion has failed, his economy is a mess. The rest of the world is done dealing with his bullshiat and uniting against him and there's nothing he can do to stop the bleeding.
The only thing Putin knows how to do is rule by thuggery...and being a thug ain't helping him anymore.


Not to mention the potential Paper Tiger analysis having an even greater impact on his ability to conduct foreign policy moving forward.

Putin's *screwed*.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: What is the end game?

My ideal is a 50 mile zone occupied by Ukraine with Russian civil rule and complete denuclearization of Russia.

I doubt either of those things can happen.

So, Ukraine pushes Russia out, then five years later Russia does it again.

Doesn't seem like a good plan.


My ideal is a Russian revolution with the incoming Russian government (hopefully as democratic as possible) ceding all stolen land to Ukraine and paying reparations to Ukraine in return for the gradual lifting of global sanctions against Russia.
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: What is the end game?

My ideal is a 50 mile zone occupied by Ukraine with Russian civil rule and complete denuclearization of Russia.

I doubt either of those things can happen.

So, Ukraine pushes Russia out, then five years later Russia does it again.

Doesn't seem like a good plan.


If Ukraine does finish pushing Russia completely out of its territory, then Putin (literally) won't survive the failure of his little adventure. Then it becomes a question of whether his successor/replacement would be willing to try again; I'm not so sure the next guy will be so stupid as to try, especially since by then Ukraine will likely have been formally accepted into NATO under that scenario and the international response to another incursion would be much different.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://www.understandingwar.org
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is there any news on getting Ukraine more airpower?
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Putin has, in a few short months:

-Destroyed the myth of Russian military might
-Destroyed the Russian economy
-Caused billions in assets to be seized from him and his buddies
-United a fractured West
-Pushed formerly neutral border states into NATO
-Unified Ukraine and showed future targets a plan for defeating Russia

His will be remembered in the West as a monster who overreached, but in Russia, he's going to be remembered as the least effective Russian leader- Ever. Vladimir will be synonymous with Failure for generations. A real life example of the danger of pride and ignorance in leadership.

Encore! Encore!!


Maybe there will be a new expression in Russian, "to Putin".  For example, when a stage actor enters the stage, craps themself, belches, and falls off the stage, reviewers will say they "really Putined that play".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Is there any news on getting Ukraine more airpower?


Ukraine: We need more air power
NATO: *whistling* *looking around* Did somebody say something?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Phillips P. OBrien
@PhillipsPOBrien
Really interesting speech given by Ukrainian defense minister @oleksiireznikov yesterday to EU Defense ministers. A vision of how Ukraine thinks the war will go this summer. Russia will continue quiet mobilisation and Ukraine will try and waste them away.

Father_jacks tl;dr highlight reel:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


That the Ukrainian military is thinking in planning in this depth is sort of amazing to me. They just continue to impress. This is like Wayne Gretzky level of "seeing the game ahead". And yes that i was a hockey analogy and no i am not sorry for it.

Looks like UA will continue to mostly play Defense until the summer; UA believes RU will be sending in loads of reinforcements that will need to be ground down, and that will take until mid summer.

So, until the orcs have been smashed with the new weapons, AND until UA can get its army trained holistically for these various phases mentioned in the .gif above and also increase its size, we can expect UA's counter attacks and risky operations to be kept to a minimum.

#GrindDownTheOrcs will be the hashtag for the forseeable future.

oh, and Good morning, 'Mericans.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wessoman: BRRRRRRRRRRRRTT has entered the chat.[Fark user image 361x750]


Oh my . This is bad news. For Putin
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: What is the end game?

My ideal is a 50 mile zone occupied by Ukraine with Russian civil rule and complete denuclearization of Russia.

I doubt either of those things can happen.

So, Ukraine pushes Russia out, then five years later Russia does it again.

Doesn't seem like a good plan.


OMG-- I completely fell into the trap. Ukraine doesn't have an end game-- it just wants to exist.

What is Russia's end game? it started it.

But Seriously, completely destroy Russia's ability to wage war.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reposting this actual photo from a previous thread because it is just cool as f$ck:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated one of the best Siberian snipers, the commander of the squad of a rifle company of snipers, Sergei Tsarkov from the Trans-Baikal Territory.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Private_Citizen: Putin has, in a few short months:

-Destroyed the myth of Russian military might
-Destroyed the Russian economy
-Caused billions in assets to be seized from him and his buddies
-United a fractured West
-Pushed formerly neutral border states into NATO
-Unified Ukraine and showed future targets a plan for defeating Russia

His will be remembered in the West as a monster who overreached, but in Russia, he's going to be remembered as the least effective Russian leader- Ever. Vladimir will be synonymous with Failure for generations. A real life example of the danger of pride and ignorance in leadership.

Encore! Encore!!

It's like a classic Greek myth, where in trying to avoid the situation predicted by the Oracle of Delphi, the king creates the exact situation.  A tragedy then, and a tragedy today.


He Rex his country?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Reposting this actual photo from a previous thread because it is just cool as f$ck:

[Fark user image 649x900]


Yes, absolutely iconic. This is the marines hoisting the flag over mt. surabachi for this war.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: This is like Wayne Gretzky level of "seeing the game ahead". And yes that i was a hockey analogy


Canadian-like typing det--

and no i am not sorry for it.

what
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: <summary>


+1 on the plane "body" count? Any word on what kind of plan that was or what happened and where?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Putin has, in a few short months:

-Destroyed the myth of Russian military might
-Destroyed the Russian economy
-Caused billions in assets to be seized from him and his buddies
-United a fractured West
-Pushed formerly neutral border states into NATO
-Unified Ukraine and showed future targets a plan for defeating Russia

His will be remembered in the West as a monster who overreached, but in Russia, he's going to be remembered as the least effective Russian leader- Ever. Vladimir will be synonymous with Failure for generations. A real life example of the danger of pride and ignorance in leadership.

Encore! Encore!!


You assume the Russian people know any of this.  They are fed a steady diet of Fox News Russia, and therefore have no idea any of this stuff is going on.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember how on May 9th we were treated to Russian Victory Day posters featuring WWII photographs of the American military?  You'll all be happy to know that the fine tradition of Russia putting American stuff on their propaganda posters continues on and extends to the contemporary:



A Russian "Z" poster in support of the war in Voronezh with an American F/A-18 fighter. pic.twitter.com/RsHRzEVzkN
- Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 18, 2022

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Also Russians: We're going to blow up the steel plant.


Take it for what it is - russia admitting that they've lost, and all they can do now is vandalise the place as much as they can before they're kicked out.

They have no future there, and they know it.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.