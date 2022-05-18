 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Buffalo PD hung up on Tops manager when she called 911 to report the shooter   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd love to hear that 911 recording before it gets lost or the impending system malfunction makes it unavailable.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are the worst people imaginable put into jobs where they need to communicate with the caller to help calm then down until cops arrive?

I mean god dammit you dumb stupid 911 b*tch! She's whispering because she doesn't want to give away her hiding spot to a psycho killer! WTF is wrong with you?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And thirteen lawyers just yelled CHA-CHING!!!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wouldn't be the least bit surprised, if they knew about the little psycho traveling with a Bushmaster.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, got a response before the shooter could leave.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Still, got a response before the shooter could leave.


Well yeah, if they showed up any later he might have offed himself.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: And thirteen lawyers just yelled CHA-CHING!!!


What, the Buffalo PD are going to change who they hire, how they train them or how they manage them for free?
Costing farked up systems money by suing them when their farkupedness causes harm makes those systems change.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: And thirteen lawyers just yelled CHA-CHING!!!


Qualified immunity, mofo!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe someday people will listen to Cassandra over here when she tells you that dispatchers are at least 35% of the problem anytime there's a police shooting.

Probably not, but maybe someday.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The caller should have phrased the problem in the form of a pizza delivery order. Americans understand junk food.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
N.W.A - F*** tha Police (CLEAN) [HQ]
Youtube 6d3eideBBWc
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe she should have reported a black man selling loosies.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: And thirteen lawyers just yelled CHA-CHING!!!


I hope there's a lawsuit to sue the stupid operator personally, so she can't rely on the state to provide lawyers so she'd have to pay for everything out of her own pocket. The legal bills alone would crush her like a pop can.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police response time is not an issue in this mass shooting.
 
synithium
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All those convos are recorded so if this happened the tape is somewhere and can be confirmed.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Defend the dispatchers!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Back2Good: Defend the dispatchers!


Got you, bro! Orange Lives Matter.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6d3eideBBWc]


Public Enemy - 911 Is A Joke (Official Music Video)
Youtube JZDIitWz8Go
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why are the worst people imaginable put into jobs where they need to communicate with the caller to help calm then down until cops arrive?

I mean god dammit you dumb stupid 911 b*tch! She's whispering because she doesn't want to give away her hiding spot to a psycho killer! WTF is wrong with you?


They could have handled it Fa-fa-fa-fa, fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa, better.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Ma'am... Ma'am...what are you whisperin' for? Speak up... an active what now? Don't make me ask you again to speak up... know what? I don't have time for this"

*click*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: waxbeans: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6d3eideBBWc]

[YouTube video: Public Enemy - 911 Is A Joke (Official Music Video)]


Public Enemy - By The Time I Get To Arizona (Official Music Video)
Youtube zrFOb_f7ubw
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This song is around 30 years old.
But it could be brand new.
Wtf ppl
2Pac - Souljas Story
Youtube GQJi8a6k4Tg
 
MIRV888
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems like the operator would be hearing gunfire in the background.
Probably fireworks.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why are the worst people imaginable put into jobs where they need to communicate with the caller to help calm then down until cops arrive?

I mean god dammit you dumb stupid 911 b*tch! She's whispering because she doesn't want to give away her hiding spot to a psycho killer! WTF is wrong with you?


Because those are the only ones that manage to not blow their farking brains out in that type of job.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Maybe someday people will listen to Cassandra over here when she tells you that dispatchers are at least 35% of the problem anytime there's a police shooting.

Probably not, but maybe someday.


Really? I'm sure they can provide or omit information that contributes to a responder's demeanor, but you think it's that high?
 
