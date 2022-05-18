 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   I'll give you three guesses as to which state is the fattest. And the first two don't count   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 3:30 AM



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's Mississippi, it's always Mississippi. Thank god for Mississippi.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a green state, fat-shamed you will be.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The gelatinous state
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi: the state that keeps West Virginia from being dead last on most lists.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't wanna go there before.  Don't wanna go there now.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also known as the Wheeze Belt.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god for Mississippi.

Yours Truly,
Nevada
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi blew its whole wad producing Elvis Presley. Not a goddamned thing since has ever come out of there that's been good.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it wasn't South Dakota, but that was my first thought. My second guess was Alabama. I always forget about Mississippi.

Then I remembered Kristi Noems embarrassing "Meth. We're on it" anti meth campaign. And I realized, that yeah, there are an insane amount of incredibly skinny tweakers in the state. Or an incredible amount of insane, skinny tweakers. I almost wonder if the meth heads took it as a source of pride.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Mississippi blew its whole wad producing Elvis Presley. Not a goddamned thing since has ever come out of there that's been good.


Now, now...


Christone "Kingfish" Ingram - 662 (Official Tour Announcement Video)
Youtube QdC99sQRd1s


Dude checks out on the list, though...
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vern: I knew it wasn't South Dakota, but that was my first thought. My second guess was Alabama. I always forget about Mississippi.


Well, Subby did say the first two don't count, so you are the best kind of correct!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telephone surveys

🙄
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And people wonder why there is such a push to make being fat socially acceptable in the world


A real human figure is perfectly fine. A 250 pounder is not for women. Nor is it for most men unless you are like 6 foot 8 or taller. And considering how much of a benefit a simple daily walk does for ones health, there is no real excuse for those people. Spike their insurance rates and laugh at them when they say it hurts their feelings to be called what they are. Its their lifestyle choices that led them there, not anything else
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My Canadian girlfriend brings up a good point about data accuracy.

It was done by telephone and everybody lies in anonymous polls.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Telephone surveys

🙄


Well, Hawaiians view themselves as the least obese.

Which sounds right, because in Hawaii it takes a bit to considered obese.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yes California and New York ,the poorest states are the fattest.
It could have something to do with not having the money to shop at Whole Foods and to buy a gym membership while processed foods are the cheapest.

I wonder if maybe California and New York companies can do anything to help their employees have a better chance of living a better life.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image 384x465]

Also known as the Wheeze Belt.


it is weird how obesity and bigotry are so correlated. almost like intelligence is a factor.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Any day in Vegas?
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image 384x465]

Also known as the Wheeze Belt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And people wonder why there is such a push to make being fat socially acceptable in the world


A real human figure is perfectly fine. A 250 pounder is not for women. Nor is it for most men unless you are like 6 foot 8 or taller. And considering how much of a benefit a simple daily walk does for ones health, there is no real excuse for those people. Spike their insurance rates and laugh at them when they say it hurts their feelings to be called what they are. Its their lifestyle choices that led them there, not anything else


What if it's not their choice? Like they have other health issues that prevent them from exercising. Conditions that messed up their thyroid or other issues where they really struggle to lose weight. I knew a very big lady who swam a mile a day and only ate a slice of unbuttered toast for breakfast. She really watched what she ate. Her metabolism was messed up from other health issues. I sure as heck wouldn't mock that lady for her weight. You never know what someone else struggles with.
 
ansius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The South will rise again...


like a dough.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ansius: The South will rise again...


like a dough.


Massa gone be in de col', col' ground soon keep eatin' them snack cakes.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: lifeslammer: And people wonder why there is such a push to make being fat socially acceptable in the world


A real human figure is perfectly fine. A 250 pounder is not for women. Nor is it for most men unless you are like 6 foot 8 or taller. And considering how much of a benefit a simple daily walk does for ones health, there is no real excuse for those people. Spike their insurance rates and laugh at them when they say it hurts their feelings to be called what they are. Its their lifestyle choices that led them there, not anything else

What if it's not their choice? Like they have other health issues that prevent them from exercising. Conditions that messed up their thyroid or other issues where they really struggle to lose weight. I knew a very big lady who swam a mile a day and only ate a slice of unbuttered toast for breakfast. She really watched what she ate. Her metabolism was messed up from other health issues. I sure as heck wouldn't mock that lady for her weight. You never know what someone else struggles with.


There is missing data or misrepresentation in her life story.  While people have different metabolisms, etc...  what you have described for that woman is fully unbelievable.  No matter how one gets there, it's always food absorbed vs energy expenditure.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I grew up in Fattiesburg, then I moved to Tubelo.
 
