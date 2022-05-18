 Skip to content
(MSN)   Wichita police identify public enemy #2   (msn.com) divider line
21
    More: Sick, MSN  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They now regret their "No public bathrooms" policy.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amber Heard road trip?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to hate reading the news, but today I love reading the news.

FTA ""The defecation was significant enough that eight wigs were destroyed as a result"

My inner 10-year-old cannot stop laughing.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle  of the  aisle and 8 wigs were destroyed. That's an impressive bowel  movement.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I used to hate reading the news, but today I love reading the news.

FTA ""The defecation was significant enough that eight wigs were destroyed as a result"

My inner 10-year-old cannot stop laughing.


Makeshift bog roll ?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: They now regret their "No public bathrooms" policy.


This. You don't want human feces? Have an open bathroom.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She uses the Spray and Pray style of pooping.
 
Gonz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
First BTK, now this
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I used to hate reading the news, but today I love reading the news.

FTA ""The defecation was significant enough that eight wigs were destroyed as a result"

My inner 10-year-old cannot stop laughing.


Cop math. It was actually two extensions and weave accessories.
 
docilej
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Come on subby, poopertrator was right there.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As Wichita's poop falls, so falls Wichita Falls' poop?

preview.redd.itView Full Size


// good movie
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From now on, every story I tell will end with the sentence, "The defecation was significant enough that eight wigs were destroyed".
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She's gonna regret this because now there's shiat toupee.

/ontheneonneonsideofbrown
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eight wigs?

What we need right now is some early 2000's Japanese CGI animation to re-enact this and demonstrate how it happened.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Middle  of the  aisle and 8 wigs were destroyed. That's an impressive bowel  movement.


I figured she used the wigs to wipe
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Hooferatheart: Middle  of the  aisle and 8 wigs were destroyed. That's an impressive bowel  movement.

I figured she used the wigs to wipe


Perhaps a vestigial tail and the hippo method
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Every party needs a pooper
That's why we invited you
Party pooper party pooper
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Wichita Police Department asks for the public's help in trying to identify a woman who entered a northeast Wichita Beauty Supply store and defecated in the middle of an aisle.

I'm not going to do the cops' work for them. Lazy pigs.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
8 wigs destroyed?
Did they curl up and die?
 
Gleeman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When you gotta go, you gotta go.
 
