Fark Party
Host: Bukharin
Description: Short notice Chicago meet-up. Saturday, 28MAY, 7pm. PlatKat/Barbie Dream Hearse is in town
Date/Time: May 28, 2022 - 07:00 PM (local time)
Party Info:
Saturday 28MAY, 7pm


Kaiser Tiger


1415 West Randolph Street (Randolph and Ogden)

by the Ashalnd Green/Pink line stops.


Return of the Chicago Fark Party. PlatKat/Barbie Dream Hearse has flown in. Get your drinking shoes on.


Meet at: Kaiser Tiger
1415 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
(open map in new window)
platkat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who put a Bengal tiger in the kaiser's latrine?
 
