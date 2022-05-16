 Skip to content
(New Jersey Herald)   A teacher's 52-year fight for integration will inspire you and melt your cold farking heart   (njherald.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This entire country needs more chairs
 
August11
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This entire country needs more chairs


I'll get the lights.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A similar thing happened to me and my friend Reggie when we were kids growing up in Minnesota - except it was ice fishing and there weren't enough upside down 5-gallon buckets.
 
oldfool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My heart isn't cold, it's dead. Killed by decades long fights for a basic human rights. Fu€k this world.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This entire country needs more chairs


If for no other reason...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thanks subby.  An uplifting way to start the day.

We want things fixed NOW.  By someone else.  The article shows in reality everyone has to do a little bit every day.

The hilarious part for me was "I'm afraid of a 9-year-old black boy".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Funny how a religion allegedly about love is used to justify hate and bigotry.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pretty shiatty of that woman to say to the kids they have no more chairs, and the kids able to figure out what was going on. But nice that it led to a good outcome down the road. It goes to remind me that I need to accept the good with the bad.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This entire country needs more chairs


Chris Hansen never seems to run out. Maybe it's just a supply-chain problem?

Or racism. That's also a possibility.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kpaxoid: Thanks subby.  An uplifting way to start the day.

We want things fixed NOW.  By someone else.  The article shows in reality everyone has to do a little bit every day.

The hilarious part for me was "I'm afraid of a 9-year-old black boy".


It's so little to ask, but for some it's the hardest thing in the world.   As if not treating others like crap somehow diminishes their self worth.

We really need to move beyond the idea that one person "winning" doesn't require someone else to "lose".
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But, perhaps, instead...
Fark user imageView Full Size


//no, I have nothing else to contribute here
 
