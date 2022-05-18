 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Apparently keeping Austin weird didn't work   (kxan.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Texas, World Report rankings, latest U.S. News, top of the Texas list, AUSTIN, Austin metro area, housing market, median home price U.S. News  
•       •       •

648 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've literally never heard a positive thing about any capitol city.
Nevermind i used to know all the state capitols.
And after learning them all not many of them are well known cities of that state if any.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They couldn't vote for Austin in the poll because of the Texas power grid failure.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No matter how many things they have going for them, they're still in the heart of Gilead, and have to deal with all of the laws that entails. As red states go progressively further and further off the deep end, that means even bastions like Austin have a maximum on how good they can be of a place to live, and the more bullshiat the MAGAts pass, the lower that upper limit goes. Austin does a good job of staying near that upper limit... but if the limit itself falls far enough, there's no saving it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

*clicks through to list*
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I've literally never heard a positive thing about any capitol city.
Nevermind i used to know all the state capitols.
And after learning them all not many of them are well known cities of that state if any.


Honolulu is really nice.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: waxbeans: I've literally never heard a positive thing about any capitol city.
Nevermind i used to know all the state capitols.
And after learning them all not many of them are well known cities of that state if any.

Honolulu is really nice.


And it's one of few state capitals people know of for other things.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sleeper_agent: waxbeans: I've literally never heard a positive thing about any capitol city.
Nevermind i used to know all the state capitols.
And after learning them all not many of them are well known cities of that state if any.

Honolulu is really nice.

And it's one of few state capitals people know of for other things.


WW2 war memorials?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nobody goes there anymore it's too crowded.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x160]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 250x272]
*clicks through to list*


Not with that name. They should change it from the dangerous and scary sounding Huntsville to the friendly and caring Hugsville. But did they take my suggestion? Did they f...f....feathers.

/i should get some sleep
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: waxbeans: Sleeper_agent: waxbeans: I've literally never heard a positive thing about any capitol city.
Nevermind i used to know all the state capitols.
And after learning them all not many of them are well known cities of that state if any.

Honolulu is really nice.

And it's one of few state capitals people know of for other things.

WW2 war memorials?


...and beautiful Honolulu Hawaii.
I've heard that before.  Lots.
But never heard amazing Austin.
Or Sacramento is the bomb.
Or Raleigh is a sight to see.
Oh you gotta visit Albany.
Or dude Juno is epic.
Or Cason is way better than Reno.
Or
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: waxbeans: I've literally never heard a positive thing about any capitol city.
Nevermind i used to know all the state capitols.
And after learning them all not many of them are well known cities of that state if any.

Honolulu is really nice.


Juneau, Denver, Des Moines, Annapolis, Boston, Lincoln, Santa Fe, and Madison each have good points.

Tallahassee, Springfield, and Jackson are all pits of despair.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The median home price U.S. News reports is just above $500,000 at $504,273...

Just in case you weren't sure which way that inequality would go.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sleeper_agent: waxbeans: Sleeper_agent: waxbeans: I've literally never heard a positive thing about any capitol city.
Nevermind i used to know all the state capitols.
And after learning them all not many of them are well known cities of that state if any.

Honolulu is really nice.

And it's one of few state capitals people know of for other things.

WW2 war memorials?

...and beautiful Honolulu Hawaii.
I've heard that before.  Lots.
But never heard amazing Austin.
Or Sacramento is the bomb.
Or Raleigh is a sight to see.
Oh you gotta visit Albany.
Or dude Juno is epic.
Or Cason is way better than Reno.
Or


I've actually lived in Raleigh too. It is not bad. Way better than Richmond or Columbia. Roy Underhill can't be wrong (surprisingly not a hobbit, but possibly Tom Bombadil).
 
kitsuneymg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x160]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 250x272]
*clicks through to list*


If you're white, cis, and straight, it's a pretty great place to live assuming you like to breathe water. I may have to add "male" to that list soon too.

Since so many people are transplants, we've got a lot of left leaning folk. But the older generations (boomer, x-ers) and the homegrown idiots are still magaty af.

But hey! It's cheap!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Sleeper_agent: waxbeans: I've literally never heard a positive thing about any capitol city.
Nevermind i used to know all the state capitols.
And after learning them all not many of them are well known cities of that state if any.

Honolulu is really nice.

Juneau, Denver, Des Moines, Annapolis, Boston, Lincoln, Santa Fe, and Madison each have good points.

Tallahassee, Springfield, and Jackson are all pits of despair.


See Boston is one of few cities that is also a famous city.
Unlike the capital of New York, is Albany and not New York.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thealgorerhythm: Sleeper_agent: waxbeans: I've literally never heard a positive thing about any capitol city.
Nevermind i used to know all the state capitols.
And after learning them all not many of them are well known cities of that state if any.

Honolulu is really nice.

Juneau, Denver, Des Moines, Annapolis, Boston, Lincoln, Santa Fe, and Madison each have good points.

Tallahassee, Springfield, and Jackson are all pits of despair.

See Boston is one of few cities that is also a famous city.
Unlike the capital of New York, is Albany and not New York.


Boston is *dead*. The most boring and lifeless place I've ever visited. Maybe because of all the insurance?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I've literally never heard a positive thing about any capitol city.


The New England capitols seem pretty nice to me. Well, not Boston, but I hate big cities.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Boston is *dead*. The most boring and lifeless place I've ever visited. Maybe because of all the insurance?


Boston has over 1 million college students, and everything that comes with that. Try venturing more than 2 T Stops away from Government Center.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It sucks but this was Sunday night for me. Looking at renting just outside the city. In a food desert. Yay.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diminished First
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trerro: No matter how many things they have going for them, they're still in the heart of Gilead, and have to deal with all of the laws that entails. As red states go progressively further and further off the deep end, that means even bastions like Austin have a maximum on how good they can be of a place to live, and the more bullshiat the MAGAts pass, the lower that upper limit goes. Austin does a good job of staying near that upper limit... but if the limit itself falls far enough, there's no saving it.


The list really needs a criterion for 2020 election spread. MAGAssHats will also want to know this.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trerro: Sleeper_agent: Boston is *dead*. The most boring and lifeless place I've ever visited. Maybe because of all the insurance?

Boston has over 1 million college students, and everything that comes with that. Try venturing more than 2 T Stops away from Government Center.


Yeah, the only times I have visited I was staying on university campuses. The whole city shuts down at 10pm. It was bizarre. Granted, that was the late 80s.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nobody goes there. It's too crowded.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: trerro: Sleeper_agent: Boston is *dead*. The most boring and lifeless place I've ever visited. Maybe because of all the insurance?

Boston has over 1 million college students, and everything that comes with that. Try venturing more than 2 T Stops away from Government Center.

Yeah, the only times I have visited I was staying on university campuses. The whole city shuts down at 10pm. It was bizarre. Granted, that was the late 80s.


Having gone to college there (graduated in '05), that was definitely no longer true. The trains only stopped running from 1AM-5AM, plenty of places delivered until 2-ish, and in general there was always stuff to do until around then. The only stuff that really closed earlier was retail, and there's not many places where that isn't true.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

trerro: Sleeper_agent: trerro: Sleeper_agent: Boston is *dead*. The most boring and lifeless place I've ever visited. Maybe because of all the insurance?

Boston has over 1 million college students, and everything that comes with that. Try venturing more than 2 T Stops away from Government Center.

Yeah, the only times I have visited I was staying on university campuses. The whole city shuts down at 10pm. It was bizarre. Granted, that was the late 80s.

Having gone to college there (graduated in '05), that was definitely no longer true. The trains only stopped running from 1AM-5AM, plenty of places delivered until 2-ish, and in general there was always stuff to do until around then. The only stuff that really closed earlier was retail, and there's not many places where that isn't true.


But if you park on the street, I assume other drivers will still push you out of the way so they can fit into the space?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: But if you park on the street, I assume other drivers will still push you out of the way so they can fit into the space?


There's a reason the term "massholes" exists. Yeah, the driving very much has not changed, lol.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.